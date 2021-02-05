Schools closed in Antigua as COVID-19 cases spike

All schools in Antigua and Barbuda have been closed and the hospitals are not allowing visitors.

This as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the neighboring island. There are currently 90 reported cases of the Coronavirus in that country.

The decision from the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda came days after a number of schools were forced to either close or suspend classes after students were indirectly exposed to the COVID19 virus through their parents or other relatives who tested positive.

Last March school were forced to take similar actions at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when the country was forced to enter into a lockdown.

Director of Education Clare Browne explained that the decision came after critical examination of the epidemiological conditions of the state for all educational institution to go in remote learning with immediate effect.

Possible resumption of in-person instruction, the director said, will occur on February 22nd 2021.

“At this time, allowances are given to institutions for a nominal group of students and teachers to have a limited number of in-person classes, any given time,” Browne said.

Teachers who do not have the resources to facilitate remote learning will be required to access such resources at their respective schools. Ancillary and clerical staff are also expected to report for duty as normal.

Browne also stated that all efforts should be made to ensure the health and safety of all personnel while on the school plants.

Over the past few days both primary and secondary schools in Barbuda were closed after a teacher tested positive for the virus.

I addition, apart from the standard measures of mask-wearing, social distancing and hand- sanitizing, all bars in Antigua have been shutdown and restaurants can only operate takeaway services.