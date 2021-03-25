Scientists note a change in seismic activity associated with ongoing eruption of the La Soufriere volcano

NEMO, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - Thursday, March 25th, 2021 at 11:36 AM
Lava dome continues to grow photo credit @uwiseismic/twitter

Monitoring scientists at the Belmont Observatory led by scientists from The UWI Seismic Research Centre (SRC) have noted a change in seismic activity associated with the ongoing eruption of the La Soufrière Volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Up until 23 March 2021, the seismic activity had been dominated by very small low-frequency events which were associated with the ongoing extrusion of the lava dome.  These were almost always only recorded at the seismic station closest to the dome.

However, according to a release from the National Emergency management organization in Saint Vincent, starting at approximately 10:30 local time (14:30 UTC) on 23 March 2021, the monitoring network recorded a swarm of small low-frequency seismic events which lasted for about 45 minutes.  These events were different from previous activity in that they were also recorded on other stations.  These events were probably associated with magma movement beneath the dome, although their depth cannot be determined.  This is the first time that such a swarm has been seen since the seismic network was upgraded in early 2021.

Read the full Nemo release.

 

4 Comments

  1. Frank N Stein
    March 25, 2021

    And the conclusions is? Where is the conclusion of the observations?

  2. check
    March 25, 2021

    u made an error its St. Vincent you spelt it incorrectly.

    ADMIN: The spelling is taken from the NEMO site which is run by the government of Saint Vincent.

    • Bill
      March 26, 2021

      I think the person was referring to the first paragraph where you spelt ‘Vincent’ as ‘Vinvent’

      ADMIN: We stand corrected. Thank you for pointing that out.

  3. derp
    March 25, 2021

    aye dno you all need to update that pic so people can see how large that thing has actually grown, here’s a link
    https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/soufriere-st-vincent/news/125255/Soufriere-St-Vincent-volcano-West-Indies-St-Vincent-twice-length-and-volume-of-new-lava-dome-since-l.html

    ADMIN: Thank you for pointing that out. We have updated the photo with a more recent one from the UWI Seismic centre account on Twitter.

