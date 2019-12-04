Seaborne airlines cancels overnight stay in Dominica in light of US travel advisory

Seaborne Airlines announced today that effective immediately until December 10, 2019, it will operate a daily flight without the overnight stay in Dominica.

This decision comes in the wake of a U.S. Department of State Travel Advisory for the Commonwealth of Dominica.

“Due to the uncertain situation, the safety of our passengers, staff and crew is our number one priority,” a statement from the airline said. “Until December 10th, 2019, Silver | Seaborne will operate a daily flight without the overnight stay in Dominica.”

Seaborne advises the public to keep checking for additional updates since flight schedules may change as conditions demand.

The release goes on to state that all change fees, fare differences and rebooking fees for later travel are waived to/from Dominica for travelers from Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, through Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

“Thank for your understanding and patience,” the release added and advised people to contact the airline’s Reservations department for information about rebooking of flights.