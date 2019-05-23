Sean Douglas appeals to electors to vote UWP

A former Press Secretary in the Roosevelt Skerrit administration, Sean Douglas said he hopes to one day return to the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) but for now he’s throwing his full support behind the United Workers Party (UWP).

Douglas said at the recent presentation of United Workers Party’s (UWP) election candidates, that he will return to the DLP only when the party is purged of its currently elected members.

“I hope one day to return to the DLP but I will only return when there is a purge of the people who have infiltrated and corrupted this party,” said Douglas who’s the nephew of late prime minister Rosie Douglas and cousin of current DLP Portsmouth MP, Ian Douglas. “The labour party of today,” he added,”is not the party of the founding fathers of the labour party. The Dominica labour party today does not represent the ideals of honesty, integrity, decency and good governance.”

Douglas said after 20 years of being in power, the DLP has squandered the opportunity of transforming the country.

“Following the heavy defeat suffered by labour in the 1980 elections it was Mike and Rosie Douglas who kept labour together, it was Rosie and Pero (Pierre Charles) against all odds was able to win the election in 2000. The death of Prime Minister Pierre Charles in 2004, began a dawn of a new era with appointment of Roosevelt Skerrit as Prime Minister. Despite his relative inexperience I was hopeful that this young, vibrant, photogenic and telegenic man would help our country realize the vision that Rosie had while in opposition,” he said.

He continued, “Sadly, after 20 years in government, it is clear that the Roosevelt Skerrit government has squandered a once in a generation opportunity to transform this country. They had billions of dollars of grand funding, billions of dollars in passport money. He (Skerrit) had the love, adulation and the blind loyalty of thousands of us to do the job of transforming this country; he didn’t. Today we have an economy in the throes of a major economic crisis, a crisis for the most part created by the corrupt and incompetent regime. I say to you Dominicans, please open your eyes. After 20 years in power can you honestly say that this regime deserves another 5 years?”

Douglas urged Dominicans from all parties to vote for the UWP in order to see real change and to save Dominica from its economic situation.

Douglas gained a lot of traction with supporters of the United Workers Party after making remarks which were highly critical of the Skerrit-led DLP administration during the declaration of the UWP candidates for Petite Savanne and Vieille Case.