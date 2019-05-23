Sean Douglas appeals to electors to vote UWP

A former Press Secretary in the Roosevelt Skerrit administration, Sean Douglas said he hopes to one day return to the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) but for now he’s throwing his full support behind the United Workers Party (UWP).
Douglas said at the recent presentation of United Workers Party’s (UWP) election candidates, that he will return to the DLP only when the party is purged of its currently elected members.
“I hope one day to return to the DLP but I will only return when there is a purge of the people who have infiltrated and corrupted this party,” said Douglas who’s the nephew of late prime minister Rosie Douglas and cousin of current DLP Portsmouth MP, Ian Douglas. “The labour party of today,” he added,”is not the party of the founding fathers of the labour party. The Dominica labour party today does not represent the ideals of honesty, integrity, decency and good governance.”
Douglas said after 20 years of being in power, the DLP has squandered the opportunity of transforming the country.
“Following the heavy defeat suffered by labour in the 1980 elections it was Mike and Rosie Douglas who kept labour together, it was Rosie and Pero (Pierre Charles) against all odds was able to win the election in 2000. The death of Prime Minister Pierre Charles in 2004, began a dawn of a new era with appointment of Roosevelt Skerrit as Prime Minister. Despite his relative inexperience I was hopeful that this young, vibrant, photogenic and telegenic man would help our country realize the vision that Rosie had while in opposition,” he said.
He continued, “Sadly, after 20 years in government, it is clear that the Roosevelt Skerrit government has squandered a once in a generation opportunity to transform this country. They had billions of dollars of grand funding, billions of dollars in passport money. He (Skerrit) had the love, adulation and the blind loyalty of thousands of us to do the job of transforming this country; he didn’t. Today we have an economy in the throes of a major economic crisis, a crisis for the most part created by the corrupt and incompetent regime. I say to you Dominicans, please open your eyes. After 20 years in power can you honestly say that this regime deserves another 5 years?”
Douglas urged Dominicans from all parties to vote for the UWP in order to see real change and to save Dominica from its economic situation.
Douglas gained a lot of traction with supporters of the United Workers Party after making remarks which were highly critical of the Skerrit-led DLP administration during the declaration of the UWP candidates for Petite Savanne and Vieille Case.
No Sean ! Rosie would have rebuked you for your stance , Rosie taught us the importance of seeking change within . Why not stay neutral, while at the same time creating an impact ? Dominica at this time really don’t need the divisiveness of Negativity . Is the DLP in power to long? SURE , depending on who you asked .
Why the labourites want to jump on Sean? One would think if they don’t know better, it is Sean who cause ROSS to leave Portsmouth. The Bajans are boasting how well their businesses are doing because of ROSS. Doesnt that hurt the labourites hearts, magwe sa. This disaster of our economy has left so many people unemployed, the apartment buildings owners, bus drivers, the restaurants and snackets owners and employees, the janitors, the cleaners, the cooks, the security officers and the list goes on…, and you telling me people want to tell Sean who to support and where his vote should go. Why dont those people ask for the creation of jobs?
You don’t have to get anything so no one will boast about how much they cause you to get rich. You have a clear conscience and think of it as a blessing. Sean it is better late than never and I know there are others who are making up their minds and will give their support to the UWP
Fellow citizens
For me, the most contemptuous action of the Prime minister is that as most Dominicans are trying to recover from Maria, with many not being able to repair or rebuild our PM is building a castle to rival the Taj Mahal and he builds climate resilient plywood houses with outside latrines for our people.
This man has had 15 years of amassing great wealth, it is time that he goes.
How could anyone contemplate voting for this man?
Given this scathing repudiation of the DLP by a former insider like Sean Douglas, let’s hope that other DLP loyalists follow suit, open their blinded eyes and vote country before party. Ask yourself, “For the past 19 years what has this government done to improve the quality of your life.”
Its clear whom ever own dno supports uwp. Likee daaaaa.
ADMIN: The opinion expressed in this article is from Sean Douglas not DNO.
Soute la, when uwp had their opportunity to transform d/ca guess what happen they could pay workers. I voted for uwp when they won election and voted against them when they lost. Sean they losing again.
The only vision that the Roosevelt Skerrit led has for Dominica is to enrich themselves while impoverishing the masses.
Many corrupt leaders, impoverish the masses in order to control them. Then they give some of the masses some crumbs while they eat the bread.
Another 5 years of Roosevelt Sherrit led DLP Government will continue that trend. The economy will continue to stagnate, the infrastructure will continue to crumble, the people will continue to perish and the land which once belonged to us will be controlled by a few, including the Asiatic migrants…
So continue to vote the DLP to lose your heritage or vote them out and save the land of our birth
This sounds like a man in d ocean without life jacket….remember when u were malpalaying d pm…never bite d hand that feed you…what goes around comes…….
First off ……. Throws* .
Secondly – “Douglas said after 20 years of being in power, the DLP has squandered the opportunity of transforming the country”
Where’s the lie? this government had 20 years to get …. going … and we have ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to show for it…..
my bad, we have a “stadium” – Thanks SKERRO
Thank you very much Sean for leading the way. Like you I have been Labor all of my life and have no other party but the DLP. Last Election I was even on the DLP campaign stage. But this time around both me, my wife and our four children are voting workers. Dominica is badly in need of change and even more than change Dominica is badly in need of Deliverance and therefore I am calling on all laborites to vote UWP next election. I cannot give my name or constituency at this time because of my previous engagement but people I can tell you I was deeply involved in the DLP camp.
I don’t see any thing concrete that Rosie did for Dominica. That was a man who was always out overseas and returning empty handed. Even the late Pierre Charles was unhappy with Rosie. A lot of trips and nothing to show for it. What vision? Get a life, Sean. Things only started kicking in when Skerrit became Prime Minister. When you put all the past leaders together and what they achieved, Skerrit has done more and continues to do more than all put together. Sean, get a life – the grapes are sour. What vision? Man, give me a break. Lennox is more words than anything else.
DS, I agree with you that when Skerrit came in it seemed like DA was destined for greatness. PM Skerrit had the love and support of almost the entire nation behind him. But somewhere along the way, the man lost his way. I mean no industries, no agriculture…have people begging in red clinic even those who can work and should work. Be honest with your self, things are not going right in DA. Roseau looks like a mess. Don’t talk about Portsmouth. Places like Grand Bay who consistently vote for DLP have nothing to show. Nothing!!! Not a factory. Not a company hiring. Nothing to entice foreign investors…ehn yehn.
Dd
I would be most grateful, if you could list Mr Skerrit’s achievements.
Are you referring to:
Ross University which he gave away
The Agriculture industry which he pulverised
Harris Paints which defected
Palmolive which defected
Colgate which defected
Our beautiful international airport which he built
Our youth employment record
Our impressive GDP
Our multi industries
Or is it the immense wealth he has created for his cabal
Please let us know what he has done.
Please tell us
People of Dominica
Please read and digest Mr Douglas’s commentary as it is the most compelling reason why the current regime must not be given another 5 years.
Please consider the future of your children and the return to a United Dominica and show this government the contempt which it deserves.
It is clear that lazy Skerrit has devastated the country, and has done that without regret..Skerrit, the 20 year old “buggy” parliamentarian, is still shamelessly begging for another 5years..Oh how wicked is this buggy!!
Sean is such a good speaker. He had the 20 000 people totally engrossed, with every word he spoke .
It’s clear that the wicked days of Skerrit’s rule is practically over, and he is clutching at straws. His imbecility shames the country. Imagine a PM addressing a rally found it necessary to refer to people as buggy and bad soup..Hallmark of an accomplished idiot,!! Good job Sean!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
The few good people that are left in the DLP are all defecting. Skerrit is left with the rubble. The DLP is finished!!
I still Red but this time around I have my mind made and I won’t turn back is uwp I voting. I mean how can I vote for a party that is clearly on a mission to destroy my country? How can I continue to vote for a party that has caused more of our jobs and money to go to Barbados than what stayed in Dominica? You think it’s easy to drive around Picard everyday to see the Ross University Mike and Rosie fight so hard to bring to Portsmouth leave Dominica for Barbados, under a so called DLP administration? All you think it’s easy to see how Skerrit lied to us about the amount of Universities he has coming to replace Ross and instead is Haitians we seeing? When Ross management came here to talk to PM about the future of Ross and what they would like to see, PM saw it more necessary to spend money to buy Joseph Isaac than to meet with Ross. So am I that stupid to help him destroy Da than to vote him out? I am not a uwp and might never be but next election for the sake of Da I voting UWP
I cant get pass the first paragraph.
When sean was part of the corruption, where was his conscience to speak out? Things didnt go well for him, now he speaking. U were condoning it all along Sean.. u didnt get what u wanted?
Well Sean it is a good thing you didn’t get anything count it as a blessing. At least now you have a clear conscience to speak out. Thank you Sean for speaking out. More people need to be empowered to do the same. Those who getting still not better than those who NOT getting. What does that tell us? So many victimisation going on and yet the supporters of the UWP are still getting there, while the others continue to beg.