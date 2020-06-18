Season 3 of Epic Trails to feature Dominica on Outside TV

The Dominica Episode of Epic Trails launches in the US today, Thursday, June 18th at 8pm on OutsideTV via cable and the OutsideTV App.

According to Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) which made the announcement, Epic Trails is distributed to over 80 million US households through OutsideTV, Fox Sports and 27 regional sports networks with further international distribution to 134 countries, and 20 airlines, via the National Geographic Channel-Asia and the UK based Extreme Sports Network.

The Epic Trails crew came to Dominica in February of 2020 and experienced some of Dominica’s most unique offerings including freediving, hiking the WaitukubuliNational Trail, canyoning and taking in the sights and sounds of The Nature Island.

Host Eric Hanson, who learned to freedive in the islands beautiful waters, reports on his Blog, ”My Experience on Dominica was an eye-opener. I get to travel the world’s most magical destinations as part of my job, but this was the first time I’ve ever experienced something as soulful as freediving. It was completely outside of my comfort zone and I had no basis for understanding what it could be like. I will be eternally grateful for the chance to experience the trails and waters of Dominica, and forever indebted for the opportunity for personal growth they provided.”

DDA is encouraging the public to tune in to Outside TV to view the Dominica Episode on Thursday, June 18th at 08:00 pm and again at 10:00pm, on Saturday, June 20th at 05:30 pm, Sunday, June 21st at 05:30pm and Sunday, June 28th at 02:00pm.

During the episode, Dominica will be featured through billboard and logo ads and 30-second video ads. The release of this episode provides the ideal opportunity to keep Dominica top of mind for adventure seekers to travel to the destination in the near future.

Below is a trailer of the Dominica episode of Epic Trails.

