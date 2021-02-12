Second Stardom crown for Tasha P  

Dominica’s first-ever female monarch Tasha “Tasha P” Peltier has added another crown to her trophy shelf, after emerging victorious over 21 other competitors at this year’s Virtual Stardom Tent competition.

Tasha P, who first won her Stardom Tent Monarch title in 2011, gave a compelling and solid rendition on Wednesday evening, February 10, 2021, of her popular song “Buy local” at the virtual Stardom show which was held at the Old Mill Cultural Center.

Reigning Calypso Monarch and 2020 Stardom Tent Monarch, Jay Dee, secured the first runner up position while veteran calypsonian, Hunter, copped the third place with Observer placing fourth.

Speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO) shortly after her win, an exuberant Tasha P said her 10-year journey to her second Stardom crown was not without its challenges and disappointments.

However, after swapping positions with Jay Dee this year – las year, she was the first runner up and he was the monarch – she stated, “It’s never good to take away something good from somebody but it certainly is a great feeling sharing in the same space because whenever you win you feel good because it’s not an every time thing…so I’m just embracing the moment because it has been 10 years and it was a lot of hard work.”

With regard to her performance at the calypso finals carded for this evening, Tasha P tells fans to expect the unexpected.

“I usually give 1000% at all competitions so I’ll be going with everything that I have and I’ll prepare as much as I possibly can. I have a team who does not sleep so I’ll tell my fans to be prepared because they never know what to expect from me, so always expect the unexpected,” she said.

Now in its 30th year, Stardom Tent Manager, Norman Letang, says the show has been evolving with the times.

“The tents went really well. It was our first virtual tent so it is a lesson for the future and we will learn a lot from it because I’m sure if we had to do it again, it would be better,” he stated.

Letang said that due to circumstances beyond the control of the organizers, they were only able to stage 4 out of 5 scheduled Stardom shows but he considered it a “worthwhile effort.”

“We were quite satisfied with the people who came and enjoyed it and the calypsonians did their utmost…despite the circumstances. “the Stardom manager added. “We don’t have a quarter of the revenue that we had in previous years from one normal tent but it felt great keeping the calypso artform alive and not making it disappear because of the pandemic.”

He thanked the calypsonians, musicians and everyone else who contributed to making the show a reality.

“I have to say a big thank you and we all appreciate you for that and hopefully we will be able to go back to normal by next year,” Letang stated.