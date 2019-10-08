Senior education official wants more attention to be given to young teachers

Senior Programme Officer in the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development, Simeon Joseph believes that more focus should be placed on teachers, particularly young teachers.

Joseph made the remarks while delivering the feature address at a World Teachers Day activity which was organized by the Dominica Teachers Association (DAT) recently).

“Too often our focus is on the student and student learning, and students’ outcomes and school achievements, and standards without concurrently giving some due attention to our teachers, particularly our young teachers,” Joseph told the gathering.

He added, “This generation of teachers bring much to the table if we sometimes stop and ask what do you need to teach…?”

Joseph is suggesting that the time has come for a wakeup call for those who tend to simplify the problems facing the teaching profession, “particularly our young teachers.”

He said through interaction and observation of these young teachers, he has found that their needs are vastly different.

“More teachers seek more frequent feedback on their teaching than their more veteran colleagues, but they also want more assistance from their peers, their Principal, and their administrators,” the senior educator stated. “Young teachers want more time and opportunities to improve their practice through meaningful collaboration.”

He said young teachers believe that their effectiveness cannot be measured through test scores alone and noted that they are enthusiastic about new networking technologies that can improve teaching and learning.