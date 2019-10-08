Senior education official wants more attention to be given to young teachers

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 at 11:36 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Simeon Joseph is the Senior Programme Officer in the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development

Senior Programme Officer in the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development, Simeon Joseph believes that more focus should be placed on teachers, particularly young teachers.

Joseph made the remarks while delivering the feature address at a World Teachers Day activity which was organized by the Dominica Teachers Association (DAT) recently).

 “Too often our focus is on the student and student learning, and students’ outcomes and school achievements, and standards without concurrently giving some due attention to our teachers, particularly our young teachers,” Joseph told the gathering.

He added, “This generation of teachers bring much to the table if we sometimes stop and ask what do you need to teach…?”

Joseph is suggesting that the time has come for a wakeup call for those who tend to simplify the problems facing the teaching profession, “particularly our young teachers.”

He said through interaction and observation of these young teachers, he has found that their needs are vastly different.

“More teachers seek more frequent feedback on their teaching than their more veteran colleagues, but they also want more assistance from their peers, their Principal, and their administrators,” the senior educator stated. “Young teachers want more time and opportunities to improve their practice through meaningful collaboration.”

He said young teachers believe that their effectiveness cannot be measured through test scores alone and noted that they are enthusiastic about new networking technologies that can improve teaching and learning.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.