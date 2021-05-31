Senior men’s national team leaves Monday for World Cup Qualifiers in Dominican Republic

National striker and Dominica’s all-time leading goal scorer, Julian Wade, like his assistant coach, Colin Bernard, is confident that the team will do well in their upcoming World Cup qualifying games.

Dominica will take on Anguilla and Barbados in qualifying action starting this week.

The Men’s National Team will play Anguilla on Wednesday at 3pm in the Dominican Republic, and then will face Barbados on the 8th of June at the same venue.

Bernard said in a DFA media release issued late last week, he believes that Dominica has what it takes to end its world cup qualifiers on a high note and after what he describes as intense preparations for the games, Wade says he feels that the Dominican team will give a good representation of themselves.

The National team will leave state on Monday morning for the Dominican Republic.

Wade spoke after the team’s final training on Saturday at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

Wade’s interview is posted below followed by interviews with Sagicor South East Forward Javid George and Happi Bath Estate Mid Fielder Fitz Jolly.

Video credit: DFA Media.

