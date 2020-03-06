Separate arrangements for coronavirus hospital-entrance-screening says health minister

Health Minister, Dr. Irving McIntyre, has said a separate entrance screening for suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has been put in place at the Dominca-China Friendship Hospital.

At a National Emergency Planning Organisation (NEPO) meeting held in Jimmit on Wednesday, McIntyre made it clear that suspected cases and normal patients cannot access the same Accident and Emergency Department.

“We have put some measures in place that if someone were to come, we have a separate entrance for you. You’ll to be screened separately…and we’ve had a separate isolation area where we can isolate eight people and facilities for eight other people that are non-ICU cases,” he stated.

He said that regardless of the fact that a new hospital is being built on an old site, he commends the staff for carrying out their preparedness while construction is going ongoing.

The health minister said that the government has also looked at a place in the vicinity of Ross University in Portsmouth – opposite Whichchurch where the canteens are located.

“Let’s assume that we were to get twenty/ thirty patients or some suspected cases and we have to isolate, this is where we’ve identified in Portsmouth…that’s a much bigger area,” he explained.

McIntyre said the hospital’s staff are being trained repeatedly and this will continue as time goes along.

Meantime, he said, training is being conducted within the fire and ambulance service for the purpose of proper personal protection and the handling of suspected cases of the coronavirus.

The training was done on February 7th with the Fire and Emergency Department headquarters staff alongside three other representatives from out district stations.

The minister said at the workshop, coordinated by the Infection Disease Unit, updates and information were given to all participants.

“We have identified and separated one ambulance station at the brigade headquarters for use as a main vehicle for response to suspected cases because we cannot have the ambulance handling the normal patients and suspected cases,” he explained.

McIntyre said twelve hazmat suits have also been made available for the ambulance operators.

The hazmat suit is a whole-body garment worn as protection against hazardous materials/diseases.