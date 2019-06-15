UPDATE: Burst of earthquakes affects Dominica

The Office of Disaster Management has confirmed a burst of felt earthquake events from about 10.00 pm last night.

An ODM release states that this is all part of small earthquake swarms in the South of Dominica occurring since December 2018.

Few felt events have been reported during that period but there has been an intensification overnight.

According to a report from the UWI Seismic Research Centre, these earthquakes were smaller than magnitude 3.8 which is below the threshold for posting to the SRC’s social media platforms.

“They were all at magnitudes 3.1 to 3.4 at five (5) kilometers deep which is considered shallow. The shallower the earthquake is the more they are felt. This activity is part of an ongoing series of earthquakes in that area which may be described as volcanic unrest,” the release stated.

The ODM further went on to emphasize in their release, “The unrest does NOT necessarily mean that an eruption will occur but as seen in 1998, larger magnitude earthquakes can occur and so the public should remain vigilant,”

From 2000-2004 there was similar volcanic unrest activity (bursts of earthquakes) that did not culminate in an eruption.

The Seismic Research Centre is continuing to monitor the activity and provide the authorities with regular updates.

