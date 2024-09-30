Service Excellence Awards and Conference extends nomination window with a goal of elevating the service industry

The Dominica Institute of Customer Service (DIOCS) has announced the return of the 2024 Service Excellence Awards and Conference, which promises to be an enhanced experience this year. Loren Challenger, the Public Relations Officer, stated that all stakeholders from both the public and private sectors are invited to participate in this celebration of service excellence and to submit nominations for the esteemed Service Star 2024 Award.

This year marks the introduction of the inaugural Customer Service Index (CSI), which will showcase the Top 10 Leaders in Service Delivery in Dominica. Furthermore, the Biennial Gathering of Champions Conference is set to convene industry leaders to exchange insights, honor notable achievements, and explore the future of customer service in the country. The conference will feature four distinguished speakers, offering valuable perspectives to attendees. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to win various prizes, including a grand prize of an iPhone 13 Pro, with the purchase of their conference tickets.

The Institute encourages members of the private sector and the general public to assist in identifying Dominica’s Service Star 2024. Nominations for the Service Excellence Awards are currently open, inviting businesses and individuals to acknowledge those who excel in providing exceptional customer service. An extension for voting in the People’s Choice Award category will be available until Friday, October 4, 2024, allowing the public to nominate their preferred individual or business Service Stars at no cost.