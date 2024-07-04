Seven candidates to contest the Kalinago Chief Elections

Tuesday, July 2, 2024, was Nomination Day in the Kalinago Territory. The nomination of candidates took place at the Office of the Kalinago Council through the Returning Officer Mrs. Katheleen Auguiste Jno. Lewis.

Among other things, candidates were to be nominated by not less than six persons registered to vote in the Kalinago Territory.

Nomination began at 9:00 AM and closed at 4:00 PM. At closing, seven candidates were nominated to contest the elections. For the first time in the history of Kalinago elections, there are three female candidates, in addition to the four male candidates registered. The current chief, Mr. Lorenzo Sanford has decided not to seek re-election.

Mr. Jumadine Frederick is a candidate who has some strong opinions about the number of candidates. He said “I find that too many people want to vie for the position of chief, instead they should avail themselves to work with whoever is chief. It diminishes the importance and essence of the Office of Chief. I would have preferred three candidates. It would have given the election more essence and importance, to show that we are able to unite ourselves despite our aspirations. It’s not about one’s personal ego.”

A number of Kalinagos have shared similar sentiments and are suggesting that a system be put in place to select the best candidate for the Office of Kalinago Chief.

The candidates are:

Kenrick Dana Auguiste, St. Cyr

Veronica Ideline Burton, Bataca

Wilbert Devon Cuffy, Batatca

Casius Darroux, ST. Cyr

Jumadine Faustinus Frederick, Mahaut River

Natashs Zandra Green, Salybia

Anette Thomas Sanford, Sineku