Seven candidates to contest the Kalinago Chief Elections

Tuesday, July 2, 2024, was Nomination Day in the Kalinago Territory. The nomination of candidates took place at the Office of the Kalinago Council through the Returning Officer Mrs. Katheleen Auguiste Jno. Lewis.
Among other things, candidates were to be nominated by not less than six persons registered to vote in the Kalinago Territory.
Nomination began at 9:00 AM and closed at 4:00 PM. At closing, seven candidates were nominated to contest the elections. For the first time in the history of Kalinago elections, there are three female candidates, in addition to the four male candidates registered. The current chief, Mr. Lorenzo Sanford has decided not to seek re-election.
Mr. Jumadine Frederick is a candidate who has some strong opinions about the number of candidates. He said “I find that too many people want to vie for the position of chief, instead they should avail themselves to work with whoever is chief. It diminishes the importance and essence of the Office of Chief. I would have preferred three candidates. It would have given the election more essence and importance, to show that we are able to unite ourselves despite our aspirations. It’s not about one’s personal ego.”
A number of Kalinagos have shared similar sentiments and are suggesting that a system be put in place to select the best candidate for the Office of Kalinago Chief.
The candidates are:
Kenrick Dana Auguiste, St. Cyr
Veronica Ideline Burton, Bataca
Wilbert Devon Cuffy, Batatca
Casius Darroux, ST. Cyr
Jumadine Faustinus Frederick, Mahaut River
Natashs Zandra Green, Salybia
Anette Thomas Sanford, Sineku
4 Comments
Whether it’s Kalinago council , town council, urban council, village council or general election, we all know for a fact that Skerrit has so badly corrupt, tainted and destroyed our election process that the winner is going to be the one Skerrit has chosen, whether it’s 3 or 7 candidates. To make matters worse this time lets not forget that Skerrit’s president who knows how to do all the dirty work for Skerrit, is from the Kalinago territory and knows all the people of the territory. So while the people will be going through the motion the new Carib chief has been bought and paid for. Lets stop pretending
Lorenzo was a tool used by Kosier and the DLP by extension. I support #TeamDern. Hopefully she can make a nonpolitical meaningful contribution to the Kalinago Territory.
Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. The relatively large number of candidates to vie for this singular position in the Kalinago territory is concrete evidence that people view politics as an easy and quick path to riches. Roosevelt is the epitome of this. He graduated from rags to the richest civil servant in thr Caribbean in little time.
one candidate suggest to much candidate’s, but his still a candidate…sick people all around d.a