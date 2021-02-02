Seven monarchs among those to vie for virtual calypso crown (with photos from semi-finals)

Six former monarchs and the reigning calypso king , are among fifteen to advance to the finals of the first-ever virtual Calypso Monarch competition carded for February 13, 2021.
They are Jay Dee (the reigning king), nine-time winner King Dice, government minister Karessah, Dominica’s first female Monarch Tasha P, and calypso veterans Bobb, Hunter and Observer.
The others in the final fifteen who will perform in the one-round competition, include female calypsonians AbiYah and Nachelle, seasoned crusaders De Oracle, Checker, Trinity, Checko, Lugarz and the popular, current reigning Road March King, Sour Sour.
The reserves are Lady S and Triumph.
Among those who failed to find favor with the judges at the semi-final on January 30, 2021, at the Old Mill Cultural Center, were newcomer, social scientist, Dr. Al-Mario Casimir who goes by the stage name “Ace” and returnees to the competion, The Great White and Alisha.
Also booted out were Mighty D, Mighty Omi, Inciter, Haxey, Shadow Flow, Son of the Saint, Danyan, Jenius, Bingo, and Pick Lock who for the first time made it past an elimination round.
At the grand final set for the next two weeks, one of the calypsonians will be crowned Virtual Calypso Monarch and will reign alongside the 2020 Monarch, Jay Dee, as the national competition has been suspended until 2022.
The show will be held at the Old Mill Cultural Center and will only accommodate a maximum of 250 people in accordance with the Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols.
3 Comments
So, hold on. SOme with mask some without. I thought they cancel Carnival this year. So people can still go calypso show and free up? we can still have a little jam for the season? How does it work?
Again, let me congratulate all those who made it to the final stage.
I insist that Lady S was wrongfully denied a place in the finals. When we silently accept injustice inevitably it leads to more injustice. No government nor organization should get comfortable meting out injustice to anyone.
@Ibo France, what the hell you on about man you are a sick person, if lady” S” as you called her didn’t make it to the final what has government to do with it, your mind is so poison with politics and envy of Dr. Skerritt administration it is killing you lots and dam good job go to hell.