Seven monarchs among those to vie for virtual calypso crown (with photos from semi-finals)

Six former monarchs and the reigning calypso king , are among fifteen to advance to the finals of the first-ever virtual Calypso Monarch competition carded for February 13, 2021.

They are Jay Dee (the reigning king), nine-time winner King Dice, government minister Karessah, Dominica’s first female Monarch Tasha P, and calypso veterans Bobb, Hunter and Observer.

The others in the final fifteen who will perform in the one-round competition, include female calypsonians AbiYah and Nachelle, seasoned crusaders De Oracle, Checker, Trinity, Checko, Lugarz and the popular, current reigning Road March King, Sour Sour.

The reserves are Lady S and Triumph.

Among those who failed to find favor with the judges at the semi-final on January 30, 2021, at the Old Mill Cultural Center, were newcomer, social scientist, Dr. Al-Mario Casimir who goes by the stage name “Ace” and returnees to the competion, The Great White and Alisha.

Also booted out were Mighty D, Mighty Omi, Inciter, Haxey, Shadow Flow, Son of the Saint, Danyan, Jenius, Bingo, and Pick Lock who for the first time made it past an elimination round.

At the grand final set for the next two weeks, one of the calypsonians will be crowned Virtual Calypso Monarch and will reign alongside the 2020 Monarch, Jay Dee, as the national competition has been suspended until 2022.

The show will be held at the Old Mill Cultural Center and will only accommodate a maximum of 250 people in accordance with the Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols.