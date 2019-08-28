Seven new Peace Corps volunteers to assist in the area of literacy in schools

Seven Peace Corps volunteers have been sworn in to assist Dominican students in literacy from grades k-3.

Ambassador of the United States to Barbados and The organization of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Linda Taglialatella said the Peace Corps groups are committed to their work with Dominica and look forward to further strengthen their partnership.

She spoke at the United States (US) Peace Corps induction ceremony at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open campus Auditorium on Friday, August 23rd, 2019.

“This group of young and diverse individuals will collectively work with the schools and the Ministry of Education to instill a lifelong love of reading and writing with young learners. The Peace Corps partnership with the government of Dominica and the ministry of education leads to this project focusing on literacy in grades k through three,” Taglialatella said.

She added, “Peace Corps relationship with the people of Dominica is one that goes beyond the volunteers’ assignments. Volunteers have integrated into their communities to make lifelong friends… some have even married or raised families here. Others have returned, decades after their service here in Dominica. This is an incredible exchange of culture, personalities and friendships.”

Ambassador Taglialatella added that the Peace Corps plans on having another group of volunteers to come in 2020.

Meantime, Minister of Foreign affairs, Francine Baron said the Peace Corps has provided 52 years of service to Dominica.

“You have traveled from different parts of the United States to be in Dominica and you will be working with us in advancing our goals of ensuring that our children obtain the best possible education. We know that these years are crucial learning years for our children, if the foundation is set right then it makes the rest of their school life much more productive,” Baron stated.

She went on to say, “The government and the people of the Common Wealth Dominica are indeed grateful to the United States Peace Corps service and the United States Peace Corps volunteers for the continued dedicated service for the past 52 years to our country and we are also pleased for your advocacy and efforts on our behalf to ensure that these group of young people can be in Dominica today to assist us in the field of literacy.”

Baron stated that Dominica has enjoyed its friendship and relationship with the United States for many years and is pleased that the Peace Corps is here to strengthen that collaboration.

She added that apart from their assistance in education, they have also worked in the areas of small business development, environment, information technology, gender affairs and sports, among others.

This is the 91st group of Peace Corps volunteers that has worked in the Eastern Caribbean.