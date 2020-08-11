Several airlines serving Dominica since borders reopened says Piper

Since Dominica reopened its borders on July 15, several airlines have been providing services to the country.
Deputy Coordinator for the reopening of borders and Tourism Director Colin Piper said so while addressing a press briefing on Monday.
“Effective August 11th, the following airlines will operate into Dominica with scheduled service. We have Silver Airways on Thursday and Saturday from San Juan; we have Air Antilles daily from Barbados with connection from St Lucia to Dominica; we have Air Antilles from Point-a-Pitre to Dominica,” he revealed. “However we know that the borders of Guadeloupe are not yet opened.”
Piper stated that InterCaribbean is also coming in daily from Barbados to Dominica as well as Winair on Monday and Thursday direct from St Maarten to Dominica and Winair from Thursday and Saturday from St Maarten via Antigua to Dominica.
Meantime, the Tourism Director said 13 properties have received COVID-19 certification.
“Thirteen properties have been issued Covid-19 certificate of approval and these certified properties are Cabrits Resorts & Spa Kempinski, Banana Lama Eco Villas and Cottages, Atlantique View Resort & Spa, Hotel The Champs, Mango Garden Cottages, Riverside Hotel, Rosalie Bay Resort, Tamarind Tree Hotel, Seaworld Guest House, Picard Beach Cottages, Portsmouth Beach Hotel, Secret Bay and Fort Young Hotel,” he noted.
This, he said, translates to 415 Covid certified rooms on island.
Piper further stated that a total of 28 properties have in fact submitted action plans to get COVID-19 certified and 17 of those action plans have been approved at present.
“We have thirteen (13) properties that are COVID certified, so four (4) more need to pass the assessment and another 11 need to have their plans approved,” he said.
Mr Piper can you tell us the weight limit for our suitcases .
It would be nice to have phone numbers for these various airlines, wouldn't it?
Well, that sounds good enough for me, and I pray that it will improved by the time I am ready to go home.
But where are the loud negative voices about that piece, has the positive note quieted them? I hope they will remain so
"Thirteen properties have been issued Covid-19 certificate of approval and these certified properties are Cabrits Resorts & Spa Kempinski, Banana Lama Eco Villas and Cottages, Atlantique View Resort & Spa, Hotel The Champs, Mango Garden Cottages, Riverside Hotel, Rosalie Bay Resort, Tamarind Tree Hotel, Seaworld Guest House, Picard Beach Cottages, Portsmouth Beach Hotel, Secret Bay and Fort Young Hotel," he noted."
I think that those are the approved properties where people can be quarantined at their own expense.
