Several communities without electricity due to passage of TS Dorian

Heavy showers associated with the passage of Tropical Storm Dorian have left several communities without electricity.

Senior Customer Service Representative of Dominica’s Sole Electricity Company (DOMLEC), Edison St Jean, during a live interview on State-Owned DBS Radio, said the cause of the power outage is unknown at this time and DOMLEC is investigating the matter.

He explained that the areas affected are from the National Commercial Bank in Canefield to Belfast, all the way to Castle Bruce, Tranto, Petite Soufriere, the entire Kalinago Territory, Melville Hall and from Grand Fond to Delices.

“We are trying our best to determine the cause and we will provide you with information as soon as it becomes available,” St Jean said.

St. Jean offered an apology DOMLEC’s customers on behalf of the company.

Meantime, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Dominica Water and Sewerage Company (DOWASCO) Edward Registe water is being restored.

However, DOWASCO is still encouraging the public to continue to keep water in storage.

He said there are no reports of intakes being affected, However he said it is possible because several of the intakes remain vulnerable to landslides.

“Landslides could be the biggest issue that we may have,” Registe stated.

He said DOWASCO is doing everything necessary to ensure that what the water supply system in the country endures.