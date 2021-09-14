‘Sewo…is simply not worth it’ as the fight against COVID-19 continues – PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has reiterated a call to members of the public to avoid large gatherings to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“I understand the economic implications of the suspension of ‘sewo’ in Dominica but the party can’t go on right now,” the Prime Minister stated during his Annou Pale talk-show on Sunday night. “I know how much we love our ‘fete’ in this country and I want us to get back to a place where that can happen…I want this for you; I want this for us.”

According to him, Carnival and Independence are some of the best times on the island, but right now the health of its citizens must be government’s priority.

“And this brings me to the point of the need to limit even our small gatherings that include people from outside of our household,” he said. “Right now we must value intimate family time.”

There is absolutely no wisdom in inviting friends to one’s home for a moment of fun, the prime minister cautioned, “that leaves your child, parent or grandparent gasping for breath days later.”

He advised the public to avoid situations that compromise the health of those closest to them, especially those who are more vulnerable because they cannot get vaccinated or have underlying medical conditions.

“It simply is not worth it,” he declared.