‘Sewo…is simply not worth it’ as the fight against COVID-19 continues – PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has reiterated a call to members of the public to avoid large gatherings to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
“I understand the economic implications of the suspension of ‘sewo’ in Dominica but the party can’t go on right now,” the Prime Minister stated during his Annou Pale talk-show on Sunday night. “I know how much we love our ‘fete’ in this country and I want us to get back to a place where that can happen…I want this for you; I want this for us.”
According to him, Carnival and Independence are some of the best times on the island, but right now the health of its citizens must be government’s priority.
“And this brings me to the point of the need to limit even our small gatherings that include people from outside of our household,” he said. “Right now we must value intimate family time.”
There is absolutely no wisdom in inviting friends to one’s home for a moment of fun, the prime minister cautioned, “that leaves your child, parent or grandparent gasping for breath days later.”
He advised the public to avoid situations that compromise the health of those closest to them, especially those who are more vulnerable because they cannot get vaccinated or have underlying medical conditions.
“It simply is not worth it,” he declared.
33 Comments
You Mr. Dictator fueled the sewo based mendicant societal troubles supplemented by covid-19 now plaguing the nation. You Mr. Dictator MUST leave the country and allow someone with a plan to turn this rudderless ship call Ma Dominique around. Chou-nou-kar-paytay at this moment with no end in site.
Pm Skerrit, why waste your time asking these people to be Vaccinated they are like bats out of hell you might as well talk to a brick wall and you would get more sense out of it, for that reason let them have their cake and eat it our country is surely surfering from that Covid-19 Virus it would be better to cancel Inependents, Christmas, and Carnival show Ugly Lenny, is waiting on the side line to collect his Stimulus package or let us say money for old rope, that is why he will not tell his clowns to take the Vaccine evil and nasty creatures.
Mr. Skerrit, As you loudly said once to us..”Go to Hell..Go to Hell..’.its NOT our damn Business”
Well we’re well focus enough to enjoy our Dominica, Our Nature Island.
We need you to focus on the job and responsibilities we gave you to Elevate our PEOPLE and not insult us with this deplorable thoughts of yours through this “RED CLINIC BOBOLISTIC Deceptiveness POLITICAL Game of yours. Having people in need to que up at this “disgusting Red Bobolistic CLINIC” ,on the fifth floor is deplorable, unprofessional, and highly disappointing and disgust. You don’t go after vulnerable people in need of jobs to take care of their Children and FAMILIES and you have them queing up at your Despicable RED CLINIC on the Fifth Floor to Hand✋Out our hard EARNED Taxes willingly by- passing the WELFARE DIVISION Office and Professional Officers and its formidable staff. This is disgusting, unprofessional, does NOT fit in to your ROLE this PRIME MINISTER. Shameful behaviour and unprofessional…
Skerrit getting paid to force that vaccine on all you… Sewo is his biggest weapon, he know we like our Sewo… he going to use that, plus he knows Dominicans too docile to stand up and put him in check so he can say no Sewo and is that, no challenge
If only you would lead by example and the laws are applied equally to all, regardless to social status, wealth or political affiliation, Dominica would not be in such dire economic and social quagmire.
Let the team of health professionals deliver this message. They are much more credible than you. By the way, the people need you to stop your hypocritical talk and act. Where is their stimulus package that is lawfully due to them? You and your wife get yours every month end. Give the people theirs as they are duly entitled.
King Liar, I am very certain that you read DNO’S fragile, no sense articles and comments on a daily basis. As your name speaks for it self you will say, “No I don’t read DNO”. Lying is an ingredient of your DNA. Nevertheless I know, and you know that whatever the comments are about you they will not have any effect on the next election. You know that when election time approaches you will catch the fools with your jombi monies. You shake their hands, extend a hug, and especially hand a check or cash money and organize a sewo and bang… you got them. Evil master, ugly jombi.
I totally agree wth u ,not one time i heard hm say that,talkin about sewo ,this guy is seriously demented
Mr PM am happy you said so. Anyway let’s start with you leading the way and tell your wife the parliamentary representative for Roseau Central to cancel that Christmas activity she is promoting for the boardwalk and bay front. Sir, you know all the time I just can’t stand your doubles mindedness. Let your yeh be yeh and your neh be neh.
Wonder if election was near what the … he would say?
So mister pm what about those you survive on “sewo” mean those that making a daily bread and supporting their families and living on sewo money now? Dj’s producers artists bands promoters engineers system owners or even people that selling clothes , doing hair , nails d GAS STATIONS what about all of us we not important ? But when is election time that is when we Important? I glad I waiting for next election…. 5 more years !!!! Labourrrr!!!!!
This anou de parley program is no different from the rum shop near the police station in villecase where the village drunks and characters pull up boast about thier colley hair sharbin skin grey eyes and thier exploits in Canada. Where the likes of ettelbot, gyon, and clarkson assembled. Roosevelt skerrit is a walking villecase rum shop drama. When a PM coming and talk about people love for sewo as a discussion for dealing with covid it tells 1) how he views the country 2)how he views the young folks future. 3) lack of value and respect for the people especially his fanatic supporters 5) most of all his inability to produce anything of substance.
@Shaka Zulu, It sounds as if you just been from that same run shop in Vilecase, drinking all the rum you can find enjoy it!!!
The rum shop is live every Sunday. Anu Deparley.
Shaka Zulu, I won’t sit idly by and have you compare the PM’s talk- shop with a rum shop. How dare you disrespect the rum shop owners like that?
“Right now we must value intimate family time.” sounds like he talking bout getting “intimate” aka boinking!!
But bruh, Y’all need to get your heads out of that zone of fear. 9.9 out of 10 times, having friends over does not leave anybody gasping for Air.
It’s like saying don’t drive at all because you are liable to have an accident. Irrational stuff, that cripples one’s life and livelihood. smh!!
You should specifically address the sewo along the riverside in Roseau.. Not even the Manicou gang could stop it.. You or your close supporters start things and later, you come to talk about the same things you start, and expect people to praise you! I don’t praise the devil!!!
I always refer to you as an embarrassingly bad leader and a square peg in round hole, preying on the ignorance of unsuspecting Dominicans who can’t unmask your trickery, deceipt and deception!!
You created the Sewo culture in Dominica.You created the begging culture in Dominica. You created the divisive culture. You created the mess that the country is in.
Your modus operandi was to give Sewo to them, they dance their misery away, then they come stretch their hands to you!
Wicked!
I just hope Skerrit / Melissa or one of the ministers behind scene do go and organize a fete or sewo. Is one thing to say and another thing to do. Some people are gifted to say the right thing for the record but always do the wrong thing off the record
DNO, how many more of Skerrit’s tired stories are you going to publish for the rest of the week, taken from his Dolly House Sunday night show?
You should go out there and listen to the excruciating hardships and pains ordinary residents have to endure to survive. Bring these agonizing revelations from the horse’s mouth to light.on your site.
Try to make a positive difference in the life of the voiceless instead of cozying up into Skerrit’s embrace. Time for your news site to be much more than a stenographic news abbreviation.
DNO let me use this important subject matter of the Hon PM to warn people about Satan in his last days.
People Satan who came to steal kill and destroy, will organize and even plan ones death but when the moment is right that same Satan will condemn death and murder. Similarly, Satan will steal in broad daylight but will turn back and condemn stealing. Satan will organize sewo and fete but when exposed he will condemn it. People let’s not forget the words of
2 Corinthians 11:14
And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. Yes people Satan has the ability to disguise himself as an angel of light
Satan is a liar. Is that directed at ElizabethX aka Lizforsatan. For her it fits like a tyre on a rim of a car wheel.
Mr PM why is it ok for your wife to have a Christmas party on the promenade, if large gatherings are prohibited?
You should start practicing what you preach?
Well that is quite a challenge for Dominicans who love their SEWO AND BON TEMPS esp when it is encouraged by Government and politicians..But we must stop it now for the good of the country and our attempts to return to some form of normal living..I hope many pesons listened to Drs Janelle Baptiste and Griffin Benjamin on the discussion sponsored by Lennox Linton/ UWP
Totally agree with you PM. Spend time at your home with your family, do some work around the home, get a deck of cards, dominoes, board games and stay at home if you have no reason to be out. Sewo at your home.
Mr. Skerrit, can’t you see that thousands of law biding Dominicans, who are fastly adhering to the established covid protocols, are desperately in need of assistance from the state?
Get out of your heavily guarded and well fortified cocoon and listen to parents on the streets, in the back alleys, appealing for help. Those in long lines by Western Union, looking up to the Heavens and thanking God for relatives who live off island for saving their lives.
If you are not talking stimulus package people should cancel what emanates from your mouth. The people want action not more repetitive instructions.
You and your wife pocket approximate!y $90 000 every month from the Treasury to furnish your champagne lifestyle while thousands of needy Dominicans not even as much as dollar they collect. Are you the incarnation of Satan?
Why doesn’t Skerrit encourage us to eat healthy food to boost our immune system?
Imagine de healthy food not sold in our biggest supermarkets on island……if it is why is it that the supermarket not promoting healthy immune system building food?
Oh really…… Skerrit
Didn’t this second wave start with sewo….. even promoted by a dlp parliamentary representative?
Sometimes the truth bites….. sometimes you end up eating what you already let go!!!
Man I am no supporter of the Dictator but you all need to STOP that sheet about boosting our immune system with healthy foods. Who the hell in Dca besides the cabal and a lucky few can afford the type of nutrition that will truly boost our immune system? Doctors, fitness enthusiast, nurses, nutritionists have all fallen victim to Covid-19 while doing exactly what you talking about. Please encourage people to take the vaccine especially the ones approved in the US instead of you all healthy eating nonsense.
food grows in dirt
i have enuff soil around my yard
i don’t live in an apartment
by de way……when you test positive ….at de hospital they give you paracetamol….then they send you home to rest and eat healthy
some doctors and nurses etc. eating kfc and bbq every week……you call dat nutritious?????
get a life……..when dem cabalists want tumeric and ginger and what they cannot buy in de supermarket on de bayfront……….they does get from me…..and it cheaper dan kfc and bbq
I would think that a grown man like you would know the difference between healthy foods and unhealthy foods. I would also hope that you visit your primary physician once a year for a physical to make sure everything is going right for you. He can also advise you as to what is good for a healthy system and the foods you should avoid. Don’t count on the PM for that information. Visit your doctor regularly. The same can be said for visiting your dentist at least twice a year. Just as he proscribes candies for kids, there might just be something else he could proscribe for you as well. Don’t always count on the PM for everything.
get a life
you want to know who is my doctor???
i spoke to my dr about dat covid vaccine since last year
you kno nothing about me
This is sensible advise and I hope his misus heeds it too.
Mr.PM,I love my SEWO,it should be no full vaccination NO sewo.In St.Kitts to go to CPL matches you must be vaccinated.Private and public places should do the same in Dominica,NO VACCINATION NO ENTRY.Although I support the police 100%,I am seeing too many people walking the streets with masks under their chin,even vendors who serve people everyday.It is like the police are blind or deliberate.
Clown, you have brought your Circus Show on DNO. Even though the show is FREE no patron is attending. In terms of enlightenment, your show is a disaster. Your writing is so bland I could never get through even reading 0.001 of it.But, must credit you for being so much better than your twin brother, Dog Biter.
If only you would practise what you preach, things would be much better. How about going to covid hotspot Venezuela and returning to Dominica with quarantine. You see Skerrit, even though you are PM you have to adhere the laws and rules of our country. By the way, when are you going to account for the CBI money? Believe me, it’s not going to go away.