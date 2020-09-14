Sexual offences dominate cause list for High Court Criminal Session

Out of 37 matters expected to be heard during the September Criminal Session of the High Court in Dominica, sexual offenses dominate the list with 13 charges.

After a pause due the COVID-19 pandemic, the Court is set to resume its sitting on September 22, 2020, for trial of criminal causes .

Eleven (11) individuals will appear before presiding Judge, Justice Wynante Adrien-Roberts, for arraignment. These matters include there Indecent Assault charges, three charges of Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH), one charge of Taking Conveyance against Denny Shillingford of St. Joseph and another against Mustafah Kaleem James of Marigot for Malicious Damage.

There will be three arraignments for murder, including Rodman Moses Lewis of Solomon Lane, Goodwill, who was charged in November 2015 for the murder of his girl friend Triscia Riviere; Ray Florent, for the September 2012 murder of of Eddie Lewis of Petite Soufriere and Daveroy Peters of Woodford Hill who is also charged with murder.

During the same week, the Court will also undertake case management hearings for a number of matters including that of Sherman Webb, who in 2012, was found guilty of the murder of Barbadian national Corey Poleon. Webb was given a life sentence but the Court of Appeal later quashed his conviction because of errors by the trial Judge and ordered a retrial.

Among other murder matters for case management are those of Luhanson Javeed Pascal, charged with the murder of his grandmother, Flora Pascal of Marigot in 2013, Kervin Mason, Yannick Lander, and police officers Martin Seaman and Devin Challenger, charged with the murder of Joshua Etienne in 2014.

Also scheduled to make an appearance in Court is Samantha Cabey who is alleged to have stolen EC$159,838.15 from Dev Trading Ltd. between 2009 and 2010 as well as Jefferson Michael Ducreay, Daryl Maximea, Bertrand Benjamin and Shane Graham for GBH.

There is only one drug related charge on the list, which is against Kenroy Paul, for Possession of Cannabis, Darwin Roderick Abramah for Forgery and Lewis Benjamin for Attempted Murder .

Monrowe Marvin Toussaint will be sentenced during this week for Deception whilst Prisma Joseph, charged with the same offence, will appear for case management.

According to Acting Registrar of the High Court, Marie-Therese Etienne, “all persons concerned and bound over to prosecute, to give evidence or to serve as witnesses are required to give their personal attendance.”

Persons summoned as Jurors are required to present themselves at court on September 14, 2020.