The appeal organised by Dominica’s Society for History Architectural Preservation and Enhancement (SHAPE) to preserve/restore the Roseau Public Library has to date generated more than 5000 signatures.

SHAPE would like to thank all those who signed the appeal. Such numbers reflect the level of interest in and commitment by the public to our historic sites in general, and in the Library, one of Dominica’s most treasured buildings, in particular. While the public are expressing their support for the Library, and recognise its historic role, SHAPE is concerned that the government has failed to express a similar commitment and sense of urgency.

Members of the SHAPE board have met with The Honourable Mrs Melissa Skerrit, Parliamentary Representative for Roseau Central, to ask about the government’s plans for the Library. Mrs. Skerrit said that there were proposals for a three-storey building to house a library on the ground floor, a music studio on the first floor and a dance studio on the top floor. The SHAPE board suggested that the facade of the original building should be maintained. Mrs Skerrit also indicated that she favoured the maintenance of the green space, so beloved of users of the Library.

The SHAPE board also met with The Honourable Mrs. Octavia Alfred, Minister of Education, which is the ministry responsible for the Library and Information Services. SHAPE reiterated its commitment to the restoration of the library and rehabilitation of the green space.

The Roseau Public Library was built in 1906, and designed by the then administrator, Sir Hesketh Bell, whose sketches show that originally it was to have been a two-storey building. Its charm and importance lies in not just its function but also in its location, on the edge of the sea, in the heart of Dominica’s historic quarter. As SHAPE has said before, to allow this beautiful building to fall into further disrepair – only to be demolished – may seem to some like wilful neglect.

The library is made of solid cast concrete from top to bottom, exactly like the High Court building situated on the Bayfront, the Old State House and the Victoria Memorial. This method of construction was used for public buildings at the beginning of the 20th century and the buildings was designed to be extremely sturdy and withstand earthquakes and hurricanes. As an example, in the case of the Public Library, in both Hurricane David and Maria, it was only the wooden roof that was destroyed, but the building itself stood strong. It would be immensely difficult to demolish.

A decision becomes even more urgent now that there has been another fire – the third in less than four months – at the Library. According to one source, this time the fire started on Monday morning, 9 November, in the rafters of the basement, underneath the back office. Since Hurricane Maria took away its roof and many of its contents in September 2017, the building has become increasingly degraded. Its poor condition has been compounded by the vagrants who now call it home.

Considering the limited green space in Roseau, as well as limited parking, SHAPE feels that a three storey structure that takes up the green space and erases the history of this important site will be more detrimental than beneficial. Considering that there is major funding available for preserving heritage sites like the Library by organizations such as the World Monument Fund (which SHAPE has been in contact with), we recommend that the library, with its original design and infrastructure, be restored and the green space rehabilitated, while the dance & music studios be built as a separate entity elsewhere. The original plan for the library from the early 1900’s by Hesketh Bell was actually for a two-storey building which would provide the library services with the expanded space it needed, while staying true to the essence of this important building.

The restored library and the surrounding French Quarter could serve as a significant cultural and economic boon, much as Old San Juan in Puerto Rico is the most visited area on the island, or the French Quarter in New Orleans.

SHAPE is calling on the Government of Dominica to make a public declaration of intent to preserve this space, and asks that SHAPE be kept informed on the government’s plans for the library. SHAPE as an organization could seek funding if given the mandate to assist in restoring the Library. Concerned citizens can do their part by signing the appeal at www.change.org/p/roseaulibrary , or by contacting their parliamentary representatives or the Ministry of Education.