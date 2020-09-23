Silence over delays at Post Office angers customers and staff

Customers and employees of the Postal Service in Dominica say they are “fed up” over the silence by authorities over the delays brought about by the absence of regional airline LIAT.
“Since March I have been waiting on a package from the US and no one can tell me its whereabouts.”
“My package left Dominica in February to be sent to the UK and it may be stuck in St. Maarten from what I have been told.”
“I have been waiting on my remittances for the past 5 months and every time I inquire about it, it’s like the staff seem to know less and less. Someone need to address this issue.”
Those are some of the complaints expressed by irate customers of the Postal Service who say authorities are tightlipped as regards what is being done to address the matter.
With the departure of LIAT, which was the main carrier of mail to and from the island, the inflow has been erratic.
Not only are users baffled by the apparent silence, employees of the Post Office are also seeking answers as they say minimal information is provided to them to relay to customers.
“We don’t know what’s going on honestly,” one employee who requested anonymity, revealed to Dominica News Online (DNO). “I know for sure the US is the only one who we receive a little bit of mails from but that’s maybe once a week and it’s certainly not as much as before. There is a backlog of mails somewhere but we just don’t know where.”
When asked what information is communicated to customers, another employee stated, “nothing!”
“In the beginning, I would try making excuses but right now, I am fed up. Most days it’s the same set of people coming in to ask about their mails and I simply tell them I really don’t know,” said the exasperated employee.
Another postal worker added, ” the people I feel most sorry for are the elderly people who receive their remittances because this is their only source of income for most of them and they are really not happy with the situation. Right now when these people come asking for their money, we simply tell them go to the supervisors.”
According to the employees, a meeting has not been held with members of staff and their superiors to discuss the matter and determine a way forward.
“Since the start of the pandemic, nobody has met with us to inform us what is the status of the mails, what they are planning, are they only waiting on LIAT to come back or what should we do or say.”
The employees said that on most days, they are idle at the Post Office as the volume of local mail has also been reduced.
“We relied mainly on utility companies and service providers for local mails but that has been decreasing as well because a lot of companies are going green and emailing customers their bills as opposed to sending it via mail so we hardly have work to do. The volume is not half nor a quarter, it’s almost nonexistent,” one member of the Post Office staff explained.
DNO made several attempts to speak to the Postmaster General regarding the concerns of customers and employees but our efforts were unsuccessful.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
33 Comments
Too much political bad behavior sets Dominica adrift with ignored responses, and failed litigation. Dominicans are too bad to get what they want at the hands of constitutional friendliness. Hurting each other for their own personal benefit at the hands of the law. Then we get treated like rogues it is because we deserve it.
That for them to talk about on anou parley……
Is Trump sabotaging the Dominican post office too like he is doing to the USPO to make it hard for people to vote by mail?
My record is 18 months for a Christmas card to arrive from the UK long before Erica. The thing was clearly marked “not the republic” too. The system was and continues to be a disgrace. The staff are frustrated and are past caring about making excuses, you can’t blame them. Will one of the new air carriers be able to round up and deliver regular mail? Santo Domingo, San Juan and SXM. The bags are probably in a corner covered in dust and webs.
ha,ha ha I must laugh. This is not the same post offce in which I worked for 20 yrs. In my days we went up the chain and although the outdated years of service system existed, those at the top had an understanding of the postal system. Today, sadly, people are employed as postmaster who have no idea what they are doing. The truth is that what ever contract existed with list has been frustrated by failure of LIAT to deliver, so a new or different carrier should be engaged. I wonder whether the politically appointed PS communication and Post master have even discussed the matter.(KR)
The problem with us in Dominica is that we have no ambition to help ourselves –it is all the work of the Government.
In August I went to the post office where I live in Toronto to send a package to my sister. They told me that Dominica’s post office was not open for service, so I could not send the package to my sister through them.
But my sister was anxious to receive that package and I was determined to send it to her. Having received packages through a shipping service called DHL, she suggested them to me. Whitchurch receives that shipment, who notifies its owner
The cost of the shipping and receiving was a bit high, but the package got to Whitchurch within 4 days.
Will I use that service again? Definitely!
We need to learn to help ourselves, our consistent reliance on our Government to do everything will always bring us failure. If it is not a package, it can be money, through Western Union, the money gets there in 15 minutes
Elizabeth,
A functioning national postal service plays a role in a country’s democracy and society. One can and should be able to dispatch a letter or parcel at affordable rates to another country with a reasonable expectation that it will arrive in a timely manner, without being lost or otherwise tampered with (hence why there are laws against mail tampering in just about every country, including Dominica).
The two examples you cite, above, are both for-profit entities that collect handsome fees on top of the amount you have already spent on whatever it is you are sending through them. You acknowledge that “the cost of shipping and receiving was a bit high”, without saying just how much it cost you to ship a parcel via DHL. Out of curiosity, I just did a “quick quote” on DHL for an envelope 11 x 8 x 1 from Ontario (where we both live) to Roseau – $84 CAD! Western Union charges are based upon the amount sent, above and beyond currency exchange rates.
Ever the apologist,…
@Foreign observer: “A functioning national postal service plays a role in a country’s democracy and society”. I did not say no about that; I am saying that we tend to depend on the Government for everything–especially in situations like this health crisis which we are facing right now.
You forget to mention that the price like $84.00 Canadian, would take that package to Roseau in just about 2-3 days. When I used to send things through the post office it used to take all like 3weeks before it gets to Dominica–I am a person who is willing to pay more if I will effectively, get what I want.
I once sent money through a certified check, through the post office, apart from it taking forever to get to Roseau, my sister told me that they kept the check at the bank for 30 days before they could give her the money–what good is that.
If we learn how to help ourselves we will not have to wait on people, government, or who else, to do what we want to do.
Missy you probably just send a mere little envelope
What about someone who want to send a 10lb package? Can they afford to pay DHL for the 10lb package?
And you will have to pay duty on that package, including the courier cost. Why we have to do that when people have little money and we have a post office run by government.
@iamblessed, I think that you are damn rude; please keep your rudeness to yourself. You don’t know me, nor do you know my situation?
Just to let you know that package was way, way over 10 pounds, and yes, I could afford to pay DHL to ship for me and to send my sister the money she needed to receive it–the cost is none of your business–and if I have to I will do it again.
You may not be able to afford to pay for a package of 10 pounds, that is your problem or your situation. But don’t come here telling me what I can afford or cannot afford to do–once again, keep your rudeness to yourself, will you!.
@Pipo, that is what I am saying. Why can’t we learn to help ourselves so to survive in times of government slow down or other situations?
The post office in Roseau is not functioning for reasons beyond the control of the Government. If we cannot receive their service, there have to be other ways–we chose the one which we one afford to use; that’s all
Elizabeth, at last you say that you have the means to spend generously to ship parcels by commercial courier, and to wire the necessary funds via another commercial service provider to your sister to clear the parcel. You are fortunate, then, and your choice. But that does not apply to everyone, who do have to rely on the regular, national, government-run postal system. Which, by the way, is subject to the Universal Postal Union (an organisation of the United Nations).
The problem is that your initial comments were very preachy, that it is the fault of all in Dominica, lacking ambition, relying on government. You even agreed with me that a functioning post office has a valid role in society but then again castigate people for depending on that same post office!
As for rudeness: your reply to iamblessed was rude, especially as it contained profanity (“damn rude”). Was it “missy” that got under your skin? Sarcastic, perhaps; rude, no.
I’ve been waiting on my stimulus check since May and have not received it
We do not have to rely on LIAT for our mail service. That carrier is non-functional. France has an uninterrupted service to Guadeloupe and Martinique and a regular inter-island service via Air Antilles. May I suggest we use them instead.
So, the PM is interviewing his ministers on Sunday nights now. But when will the independent media get to interview the PM and the ministers from the point of view of public accountability?
With all due respects, the Anou Pale show is an extension of Cabinet meetings where each minister and senior public officer updates Cabinet on his or her Ministry/Division. Who is holding who accountable?
The public needs the media to objectively interview our public officials on these matters.
By now all independent news media should be presenting the public with updates and possible solutions on this matter. This should not be breaking news on DNO. Smh.
Canada Post published a list of places where service is suspended. As of September 18, Dominica remains on the list (it has been there for several months).
See attached link (scroll down to bottom for list of countries where service is suspended). No reason is provided for the current list, though earlier versions (before August 7) indicated suspensions were largely due to COVID. Service to Barbados resumed August 7.
Readers might do well to explore any similar information published by other countries’ postal services in the absence of information provided locally.
https://www.canadapost.ca/assets/pdf/aboutus/servicealerts/destinations-to-which-service-is-suspended.pdf
Dominica Postal Service is a joke. This is basic stuff. Heads should roll.
LOL another talking point I see! Call Matt
If you all still not learning that Dca is a failed state controlled by a clueless dictator directed by his masters in Beijing and the Middle East then go ask the calypsonian JD what should you do now!!
I am very certain he would tell you “Take it like a man/ woman” wherever it makes you happy . Lennox Linton, Ken Vital, Blessings, Arthie, Matt, the famous Samantha, Pappy, Blessings, Lofty, Matt, Blanchard, St.Valle, Angelo, Arondale and many others warned but WE were more interested in kool-out and sewo than the pending doom that is now upon us. Just call Hon. Gucci Mel aka. Queen Gravitate and she will tell you how lost the said leader of the country is right now. Sleepless nights with unexplained sleep walking and talking? People, chou-nou-patay! Time to roll…
The only blame the government can take is removing persons for political expedience who could and did make a difference in the Post Office for friends with benefits. At the expense of the better good and the economy. Sadly
I feel compelled to take a second helping of this article. One of the employees commented about the desperate plight of our most senior citizens. It stirred raw emotions in me. These are the most vulnerable group of people among us. Many of them rely solely on remittances from children , relatives and close friends living overseas for their very survival. Mr. Skerrit and his underlings are acutely cognizant of this fact. Yet, they stubbornly refuse to do anything to assist.
One may ask why have these people refused to rectify this situation? This is the reason. Skerrit and his Ministers of Nothingness live in complete comfort and affluence. Life could not be better for them despite COVID 19. Therefore, they have become completely disconnected with the sufferings of the masses even the elderly. While the poor and the elderly are suffering from flatulence and hunger pangs these renegades are at home eating Wagyu beef and sipping Romanee-Conti wine.
I sent an envelope to a relative about 2 months ago. It still has not arrived in Dominica.
Dominica is not ready for prime time.
Best we bring back steam boats or even sailing ships at least they got here quicker than airmail. I have the suspicion Govt. just wants to keep us isolated
Postmaster General therefore needs to get off her laurel and do some work. Speak to her colleagues and get something done. All is not lost and all should not be lost, Covid-19 is here to stay we have to live with it. You cannot play died please please Postmaster General show that you are worthy of the post and can do better than the last Postmaster General
Wow just wow. Is there not a Postmaster General. What is the person’s role? The Postmaster General needs to form those strategic alliances so what is the person doing. The Postmaster General is the person who has to advice and inform the Ministry not the other way around. So staff why the frustration with whoever and not the Postmaster General. Just recently I was talking to someone and said the Post Office is being moved to extinction. Sadly. After TS Ericka the same staff went to the a media personnel to advise the public to come back to the post office to get their mail. Lo and behold and then Postmaster General and the Supervisor of the mail had help from other Postal Administrations when France assisted us to airlift mail from canefield airport twice weekly to avoid what is happening now. Also since then mail from the USA comes via St Maarten since Dominica does not have volumes for Amerijet to come to us. Mail to US has never stopped it will perhaps take a bit longer
Ridiculous !
6 months and no answers,
NO PLANS ?
Fire the PO General
and get someone in there
who can DO something.
Skerrit run things in Dominica don’t forget.
I have said this repeatedly that the whole public service is dysfunctional. Public servants are too scared to speak out and those in supervisory positions are supremely unfit for the jobs as they are all political appointees.
Don’t expect anything to change in the next four years. What do you expect when we have a MONOCRAT occupying the office of the prime minister? The man suffers from serious cognitive impairment. He is not morally nor intellectually equipped to lead the country especially in challenging times as these.
Here is the unvarnished truth. The court, postal, health, immigration, customs, police – very essential services are all egregiously found wanting.
Dominicans will continue to experience excruciating hardships once this corrupt, moronic narcissistic, voracious, incompetent sadist occupies the most important seat of political power.
ridiculous waste of time with all those ‘flights’ by ‘new’ airlines coming into Dominica they cannot work out a temporary solution or even have the mail arrive by boat unbelievable, unbelievable! Actually it’s quite believable Dominica is a waste of time non real place
That’s not even my issue with the post office. 5 years before Maria, they set up scaffolding to fix the building. Maria come, wash it away. A year later they put back the scaffolding, to, I assume, finish….now almost 2 years later, scaffolding still up, blocking the road and NO work going on. WHAT UP WITH THAT MAN?
Aye Dominique! When will we say enough is enough?
Stop complaining and sue for damages. The Dominica post office and by extent the Skerrit regime could care less about your lost items. If you have a receipt of posting take them to court and sue for damages!
Good luck with that Hermos you may be dead before a case like that even makes it to court my boy. Use courier service but only rich people and government can afford that.