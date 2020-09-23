Silence over delays at Post Office angers customers and staff

Customers and employees of the Postal Service in Dominica say they are “fed up” over the silence by authorities over the delays brought about by the absence of regional airline LIAT.

“Since March I have been waiting on a package from the US and no one can tell me its whereabouts.”

“My package left Dominica in February to be sent to the UK and it may be stuck in St. Maarten from what I have been told.”

“I have been waiting on my remittances for the past 5 months and every time I inquire about it, it’s like the staff seem to know less and less. Someone need to address this issue.”

Those are some of the complaints expressed by irate customers of the Postal Service who say authorities are tightlipped as regards what is being done to address the matter.

With the departure of LIAT, which was the main carrier of mail to and from the island, the inflow has been erratic.

Not only are users baffled by the apparent silence, employees of the Post Office are also seeking answers as they say minimal information is provided to them to relay to customers.

“We don’t know what’s going on honestly,” one employee who requested anonymity, revealed to Dominica News Online (DNO). “I know for sure the US is the only one who we receive a little bit of mails from but that’s maybe once a week and it’s certainly not as much as before. There is a backlog of mails somewhere but we just don’t know where.”

When asked what information is communicated to customers, another employee stated, “nothing!”

“In the beginning, I would try making excuses but right now, I am fed up. Most days it’s the same set of people coming in to ask about their mails and I simply tell them I really don’t know,” said the exasperated employee.

Another postal worker added, ” the people I feel most sorry for are the elderly people who receive their remittances because this is their only source of income for most of them and they are really not happy with the situation. Right now when these people come asking for their money, we simply tell them go to the supervisors.”

According to the employees, a meeting has not been held with members of staff and their superiors to discuss the matter and determine a way forward.

“Since the start of the pandemic, nobody has met with us to inform us what is the status of the mails, what they are planning, are they only waiting on LIAT to come back or what should we do or say.”

The employees said that on most days, they are idle at the Post Office as the volume of local mail has also been reduced.

“We relied mainly on utility companies and service providers for local mails but that has been decreasing as well because a lot of companies are going green and emailing customers their bills as opposed to sending it via mail so we hardly have work to do. The volume is not half nor a quarter, it’s almost nonexistent,” one member of the Post Office staff explained.

DNO made several attempts to speak to the Postmaster General regarding the concerns of customers and employees but our efforts were unsuccessful.