Simulation Nursing Skills Lab presented to Dominica State college

A new Simulation Nursing Skills Lab was handed over to the Dominica State College (DCS) Faculty of Health and Science (FHS) on Wednesday.

The donation was presented by the primary donor and representative of the Medical Professionals On Mission (MPOM) S. Scotland, in partnership with the Clinton Foundation and Direct Relief.

Scotland said the new simulation lab is not only for the seasoned nurses and nursing students but will also serve the police force, fire departments and other individuals.

“We realize that in Dominica, primary health plays a key role and when we have disasters, communities are usually cut off and if we have more people who are trained in CPR and advanced life support, we will be able to save more lives,” she stated.

Scotland said that the seasoned nurses will be able to do annual Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) and Basic Life Support (BLS) training amongst other learning programs.

“We decided to broaden this project. So, it’s not just going to be within the lab but the students will be able to do distance learning as well because we will have the projector set up and they will be able to see other universities in the US having programs that they will be able to be part of that as well. That is our long term goal for this,” she said.

The Faculty of Health and Science received new mannequins, other resources and equipment needed for the nursing program and other programs. One mannequin that is also part of the program, which is a water rescue mannequin will be for fire and police department training. There are also multiple CPR mannequins that will be signed off and will be controlled by the School of Nursing and the Dominica State College.

Scotland said the lab will also have a few people from the diaspora who are actively involved in planning and they will continue working closely with the Dean of FHS ensuring that the students have the same level of education like that in the US.

President of the Dominica State College, Dr. Donald Peters thanked Scotland, MPOM and Direct Relief for coming on board and completing the project.

“The stimulation lab is critical in training health professionals because it prepares the students with the standards that are international and can be used anywhere in the world and help ensure that safety and people’s lives are protected when they go to work,” Dr. Peters stated.

He said that health care is a critically important service in any country and one of the most expensive services so that the State College will do anything it can to make health care more efficient and cost effective.

“We want to put out the best nurses we can. We’ve been doing this and the majority of our nurses who take the regional exams pass it the first time. So, we are used to it but [we] believe now that they have all the equipment that they need, they will put out 100% pass and one of the things we hope in the future, is that nurses at the national health hospital will have the opportunity to do continuing education here at the lab. EMT [Emergency Medical Technicians] and fire could all be trained here,” he explained.

Dr. Peters believes that this skills lab is a step in the right direction, and is consistent with the DSC’s mission to become the centre for educational and training resources in the country.