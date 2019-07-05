Single-use plastic bags to be banned effective 2020

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that the banning of single use plastic bags will take effect from 2020.

Skerrit made this announcement on State-owned DBS Radio this morning.

He said about a hundred thousand reusable shopping bags will be imported to Dominica and will be provided to households on island.

“The banning of single use plastic bags will take effect in 2020 and in anticipation of that, we are bringing in about one hundred thousand reusable shopping bags that we are giving to households in Dominica so that the average person who may not have the ability to have a bag, we will give you a bag so that there will be no excuse why you want to use single use plastic bags in Dominica.”

The prime minister said the government is removing taxes and duties on biodegradable items in order “to make it more affordable to every Dominican to have access to biodegradable items.”

Skerrit added that people depend on the sea and land for food and cautioned that, “if we do not conserve and protect them, as well as rivers and streams, there will be a problem.”

He said it is not about international obligation or press; its about doing things that are fundamentally beneficial to Dominica.