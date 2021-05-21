Sir Dennis Byron to hear from members of Dominica private sector and civil society on electoral reform

The private sector and civil society are being given the opportunity to have their voices heard on issues relating to the ongoing review of Dominica’s electoral system.
The Dominica Business Forum (DBF) Inc. on June 17, 2021, will hold a consultation with Expert Jurist Sir Dennis Byron – the consultant hired by government to manage the review process, the Electoral Commission and local business owners and individuals.
President of DBF Inc. Severin McKenzie told Dominica News Online (DNO) that the consultation comes as a result of a request from his organization to Sir Byron for discussion on electoral legislation. The forum is geared at garnering recommendations from the private sector and civil society on the subject matter, in which presenters are expected to put forth submissions to Sir Byron based on their review of current electoral legislation.
McKenzie said that though the event is promoted as a consultation, Sir Byron will be mainly listening to the comments and recommendations of presenters.
He explained that the private sector will be stating “what they think is the best way forward for the electoral environment in Dominica” and these suggestions “will be reflected in whatever report he (Sir Bryron) presents” thereafter.
“We’re hoping that after his report, we will be able to look at it to see how satisfied we are with what we recommended,” McKenzie said.
DBF Inc. believes that various authorities have the power to influence a country’s electoral reform – the president, the Electoral Commission, government, parliament and citizens. And with the government taking the initiative to engage Sir Byron, McKenzie said it is paramount that Dominicans seize the opportunity to engage him to ensure they receive maximum results.
According to McKenzie, this session is a follow up to the DBF Inc.’s previous efforts towards electoral reform in 2019 in which it helped develop a “comprehensive report” for reform in Dominica. This document has already been presented to Sir Byron, he said.
“…The report that we produced prior to the last election, concentrated a lot on voter ID cards and cleansing of the list and those types of things. We had indicated in the report that subsequent to the last general election we would be looking towards a more comprehensive electoral reform. So now we think that it’s time … to look beyond these two issues and look at campaign financing and other issues too…” he said.
On the point of a need to regulate laws regarding campaign financing, McKenzie said that DBF Inc. has considered the precedence set in other Caribbean islands and Jamaica’s legislation seems to be the best example. Hence, the organization will be making reference to this model at the gathering.
The consultation was originally scheduled for May 27 but on request of Sir Byron, was postponed to the current date.
Each presenter will have no longer than five minutes to make their submissions, guided by the following question; ‘what is wrong with our (current) legislation and what do we recommend for the new legislation?’ the president told DNO.
The event will have both an in-house audience (of 50 attendees) and virtual participants. It will be carried live on various mediums and will take place at the Dominica Public Service Union Conference Room from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“We want at the end of the consultation…to be very clear as to the recommendations that we have given to the consultant so that at the end when he comes up with his report we can look at the report to see whether or not he took those recommendations into consideration,” he reiterated.
Moreover, the president was very clear on what he called a “deliberate” decision to prohibit presentations from all political parties at the event.
“We have taken a conscious decision, a deliberate decision, not to allow the political parties at any time to make presentations. It is going to be private sector (event) so no political parties – no government, no opposition – are going to have any opportunity to score political points at this consultation. It is limited to the private sector and civil society and private individuals…” he noted.
“We do not want it to turn into a political circus and the reason for this is, when it comes to electoral reform it is not an issue for the political parties [or] favouring one political party over another. It is in fact paving the way for future generations so that they can have an equitable electoral system where the citizens will have the right to vote in free and fair elections and to put the government of their choice in power without some of the things that we are witnessed in the past,” he stated.
This consultation is one of several initiatives planned under the electoral review process. According to Sir Byron in a recent press release, more public forums like this will be convened so that individuals will have additional opportunities to provide feedback on electoral reform concerns and recommendations. An online electoral reform survey which was set to run from April 26 to May 14, has been extended to June 9, according to the consultant.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
Dominicans should CANCEL Dennis Byron by boycotting all his events. This man is solely motivated by money.
The members of the Commonwealth Secretariat, CARICOM and the OAS team did the same exercise without any monetary gain for themselves. Not one cent did they pocket for themselves. Does anyone think that Mr. Byron would have put foot in Dominica without being offered hundreds of thousands?
This marriage (deal) between Dennis Byron and the ornamental Doctor reminds me of an unholy matrimony.
Oh no, we need to attend ALL!! and repeatedly inform him of our true situation. Not the pretty picture Skerrit paints. He needs to have no other choice, but abandon his exercise because it needs to be clear what the situation is. All where he turns he needs to hear about the treating and bribery, the corruption, the lies told the manner in which the elections are held. no voter ID Cards no purged list.. come on man. Just like this survey, the elections is flawed.
Mr Mckenzie, as productive citizens of dominica, i do not think that your group should meet with Mr Byron. U are just enabling the fleecing of half a million dollars from the people of dominica. U have made your contributions to the electoral commission and govt.which was the right thing to do. If the PM wants to engage outside help on something most people know what they want, is a waste of scarce resources.
Running away doesnt help. Byron needs to hear it from the people.
This good news and hope he will listen and take note and at end Byron will incorporate those recommendations in his final report.
Please let him know that you all will not accept the results of the survey which he had online for the global community to answer. Let him know also you all suspected it was a deliberate decision by DLP terms of reference to focus more on a national ID card instead of a voters ID card in the survey. There were too many questions on a national ID card for voting instead of a voters ID card.
Please note I deliberately completed the survey twice.
Nothing Skerrit has a hand in planting bears wholesome fruits. This article states that Mr. Dennis Byron is a consultant hired by the government. This consultant has no previous experience dealing with electoral reforms. Instead of referring to him as a hired consultant a hired ‘gun’ is more appropriate.
This man will shoot down the electoral reforms which were done by the Commonwealth Secretariat, OAS and CARICOM and come up with a plan more palatable to his unscrupulous employer. Who pays the piper calls the tune.
I have no confidence in a novice political reformist doing justice to the electoral system of Dominica. Mr. Byron needs to immediately return to his country of abode and enjoy what’s left of his sunset years.
Now my question is which private sector people wil be targetted to speak with Byron and his people? We know very very well that there are certain people who support the DLP tooth and nail. We know there are some who benefit greatly from their relationships they have fostered with the PM, people like ……….. Robbie Tong for example, and other private sector individuals. People like Byron would never come and ask me no question. Civil Society, depending on which you choose, it will be the same thing. Many have benefitted from the DLP. For example, if you speak to the head of the vendors association, depending on how she feeling that day and how you ask her questions, she may very well say Elections was perfect and that DASPA did its job around that time. Many have benefitted or been treated over the years and care nothing about free and fair elections. Just the “help” whenever they come and ask for it, regardless of whose expense it is at.
DNO, seems like your rules are for one set.
How can this writer prove what he/she said about …….. and Robbie Tong?
I can recall writing some abbreviations in a comment like( BB and LD) and you(DNO) struck them off because in YOUR opinion I was referring to certain individuals………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
ADMIN: We take your point about one of the individuals so their name has been removed.
Robert Tonge had a direct and publicly known link to the government and the PM since he was appointed as a government minister. The poster made a fair comment that Tonge likely benefitted from his relationship with the PM the same could be said for any minister and it could be interpreted positively.
Compare that to your earlier comments that had a clear negative interpretation or were allegations of criminal behaviour.
Pls takle care to avoid covid. Good & others love you, please forsake all, everyone and your life, selling all and giving to the poor, then work for J not $, share the truth of J to all people with others in love, and get vaccinated asap take both doses as only 2 weeks after the 2nd dose you have full vaccination, use a mask with vaccination to protect those without vaccines in case you carry any residue virus in you, Eat and exercise healthy to avoid clots and issues! Don’t take the mark of the beast, it’s NOT a covid vaccine or mask, but maybe a microchip or quantum implant. USA is the Babylon almost for sure to be destroyed in one hour with fire. Luke 14 :25-33 – Matthew 6 :24-33 – John 17:21 – Revelation 13 :16-17 + 14 :9-11 – Revelation 17 :15-18 + 18 :8-10.
I applaud Mr McKenzie for the proactive effort his organization is taking to seek to influence the final report from Dennis for the citizens of Dominca. This will allow some sunlight in to minimize the sly scheme that Skerritt and his henchmen are trying to utilize to legitimize continued stealing elections in Dominica. Someone needs to question Dennis on the lack of ligitimacy of his effort as it was not the Electoral commission which contracted him and Skerritt cannot make decisions for the Electoral commission.