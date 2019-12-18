Seventeen ministers, two parliamentary secretaries in new DLP cabinet

Thirteen ministers, three ministers of state and two parliamentary secretaries took their oaths of service, allegiance and secrecy on Tuesday when the cabinet of the new Dominica Labour Party (DLP), led by Prime Minister Roosevelt, was sworn in at a grand ceremony at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

The prime minister had already, earlier in the day, been appointed as Minister for Finance, Resilience, Economic Affairs, Investment, Planning, Sustainable Development, Telecommunications and Broadcasting.

The ministerial appointments are:

I . Senior Minister and Minister of Housing and Urban Development Hon. Reginald Austrie

2. Minister of National Security and Home Affairs — Hon. Rayburn Blackmore

3. Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations – Dr. Hon. Kenneth Darroux

4. Minister of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security – Hon. Fidel Grant

5. Minister of Tourism, International Transport, and Maritime Initiatives – Hon. Denise Charles

6. Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, Youth at Risk, Gender Affairs, Seniors’ Security, and Dominicans With Disabilities — Hon. Dr Adis King

7. Minister of Trade, Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Business and Export Development — Hon. Ian Douglas

8. Minister of Governance, Public Service Reform, Citizen Empowerment, Social Justice and Ecclesiastical Affairs — Hon. Gretta Roberts

9. Minister of the Environment, Rural Modernisation and Kalinago Upliftment— Hon. Cozier Frederick

10. Minister of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment — Hon. Dr Irving McIntyre

1 1 . Minister of Public Works and The Digital Economy — Senator Hon. Cassani Laville

12. Minister of Sports, Culture and Community Development — Hon. Roselyn Paul

13. Minister of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence — Hon. Octavia Alfred

Two senators are among the three ministers of state who have been appointed. They include Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, with responsibility for Telecommunications and Broadcasting which has been filled by newly appointed Senator, Hon. Oscar George, of Penville in the prime minister’s constituency and Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs and Planning held by Senator Hon. Gregory “Karessah” Riviere who contested the December 6 general election for the DLP in Marigot and lost.

The position of Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations, with Specific responsibility for Diaspora Relations has been assigned to Hon. Edward Registe.

The appointment of three parliamentary secretaries rounds off the new 18-member DLP cabinet. They are:

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport, and Maritime Initiatives, with special responsibility for Air and Sea Port Operations, Hon. Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry Of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, with particular responsibility for Community and Home Care, Hon. Kent Edwards