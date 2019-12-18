Seventeen ministers, two parliamentary secretaries in new DLP cabinet

Thirteen ministers, three ministers of state and two parliamentary secretaries took their oaths of service, allegiance and secrecy on Tuesday when the cabinet of the new Dominica Labour Party (DLP), led by Prime Minister Roosevelt, was sworn in at a grand ceremony at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.
The prime minister had already, earlier in the day, been appointed as Minister for Finance, Resilience, Economic Affairs, Investment, Planning, Sustainable Development, Telecommunications and Broadcasting.
The ministerial appointments are:
I . Senior Minister and Minister of Housing and Urban Development Hon. Reginald Austrie
2. Minister of National Security and Home Affairs — Hon. Rayburn Blackmore
3. Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations – Dr. Hon. Kenneth Darroux
4. Minister of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security – Hon. Fidel Grant
5. Minister of Tourism, International Transport, and Maritime Initiatives – Hon. Denise Charles
6. Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, Youth at Risk, Gender Affairs, Seniors’ Security, and Dominicans With Disabilities — Hon. Dr Adis King
7. Minister of Trade, Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Business and Export Development — Hon. Ian Douglas
8. Minister of Governance, Public Service Reform, Citizen Empowerment, Social Justice and Ecclesiastical Affairs — Hon. Gretta Roberts
9. Minister of the Environment, Rural Modernisation and Kalinago Upliftment— Hon. Cozier Frederick
10. Minister of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment — Hon. Dr Irving McIntyre
1 1 . Minister of Public Works and The Digital Economy — Senator Hon. Cassani Laville
12. Minister of Sports, Culture and Community Development — Hon. Roselyn Paul
13. Minister of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence — Hon. Octavia Alfred
Two senators are among the three ministers of state who have been appointed. They include Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, with responsibility for Telecommunications and Broadcasting which has been filled by newly appointed Senator, Hon. Oscar George, of Penville in the prime minister’s constituency and Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs and Planning held by Senator Hon. Gregory “Karessah” Riviere who contested the December 6 general election for the DLP in Marigot and lost.
The position of Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations, with Specific responsibility for Diaspora Relations has been assigned to Hon. Edward Registe.
The appointment of three parliamentary secretaries rounds off the new 18-member DLP cabinet. They are:
Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport, and Maritime Initiatives, with special responsibility for Air and Sea Port Operations, Hon. Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry Of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, with particular responsibility for Community and Home Care, Hon. Kent Edwards
Most people thought Melissa was a duncy. Not even Skerrit has any use for her in his cabinet. That says it all. What exactly did the people of Roseau Central vote for? A flower pot?
Agitate gravitating outward was appointed as Minister of “Stay home and mind baby” as her inarticulateness was too embarrassing for the party?
So Mr. Skerrit just confirmed what we already know about Melissa eh. He gives himself 6 portfolios and gives her none. Clearly he has used Melissa to win the Roseau Central seat. Alas, Melissa and her ghetto friends have been duped.
LMAOOOOOOOOOO. Embarrassment!!!
Y not name this fake double doctor minister of everything. He’s always the one doing all the talking for these so call ministers. Waste of taxpayer money. God bless America for so many who have left to better themselves. I feel sorry for the young people in my country 😢
I see dr. Darroux is now our Min. of Foreign Affairs. Where does that leave Francince Baron, the previous holder. I see no mention of her name with any role in the new cabinet. In fact, she is not mentioned at all. Did Melissa put her foot down? Also Ed Registe has the same role as Kenneth Darroux but as a Min. of State in Darroux Ministry. Two Ministers doing the same job? I find that very confusing . Should that not be a PS position or are Ed and Kenneth doubling up?
Boy look a ting
I mean minister of gravitate outwards
But dno you for mellisa man..minister of gravitate towards…she was suppose to be minister for education . What is her ministry nah
I am disappointed that not even a word was mentioned about Lady Melissa, she was a great speaker at every launching of the DLP.
She captured Roseau Central for the DLP, which I think, that no one else could have done that against the UWP. Also, I perceive a great attitude of God in her. She cannot be left passive in all of this.
Prime Minister, Sir, what is it with Lady Melissa, can you tell us? But if you are keeping her as a grand surprise, I am already excited. Hehehe!
Elizabeth, what became of Francisco Telemacque? Since UWP lost the election nobody has heard from him. Has he gone into oblivion, or hibernation, or a deep sleep, or a fool’s den? His BS did not work. No more BS from him for the next 5 years.
Ahhhhh Poor Mel. I don’t support Labor but i feel bad for Mel. Mel was used. I would like to hear from the people who voted for Mel. What’s your take on Mel being used?
As a member of the Dominican diaspora I am very delighted to know that there is normalcy in my country and awaiting the Dominica Labor Party to get back into the business of running the government with the newly appointed members of Cabinet. Elections over let’s move on. Of course, we are facing difficulties like all nations because of disagreements however, I know we can push past them because of our resiliency and work together to reach solutions benefiting the Nature Isle. Dominicans are known to have independent/determined minds which in this case is beneficial for bringing our differences and ideas to the table, which should be appreciated and respected, through collaboration much can be accomplished. When people are determined, they can overcome anything, if we bring such determination as a people to the development of our country, our differences will not deter us from accomplishing the best for our beloved Dominica. To quote President Nelson Mandela “It is in our hands to…
So where is Shanks Nicols Esprit? Under the bus??!!!
Can anyone tell me what the Blue Ministry mean? The other ministries I had to so a google search to understand and I am still lost- so I am not sure what to make of this cabinet than just to say to. jobs program with a Master-
That is what occurs when we have an excuse for an election- this country is far from settled.
It took a while for them to come out of the woodwork, but we now have a better idea of this Axis Of Labour that is quietly being setup across the Caribbean region:
Mia Mottley – Barbados Labour Party
Ralph Gonsalvez – Unity Labour Party
Gaston Brown – Antigua & Barbuda Labour Party
Roosevelt Skerrit – Dominica Labour Party
St Kitts & St Lucia Labour parties are currently in opposition but we note their leanings towards the Axis Of Labour. And those islands with no party carrying the name Labour, are they somehow being woven into this Axis?
What is the endgame & ideology of this Axis Of Labour? Moving the Caribbean down a well disguised Anti-American, leftist pathway? One party rule in the Caribbean? Cling to power at all cost? Play blind to corruption?
Caribbean people, open your eyes to what your leaders now turned your masters are doing in plain view. The truth is hidden in plain sight.
The Dominican UWP may have very well scared these guys.
Stay tuned…
Congratulation guys God Speed
What position did Melissa get , I didn’t see her name in the article. Why did they do that to sis ?
Why did Melissa contest in the elections just to not get a position that making sense?
While my boy take six post in one floop