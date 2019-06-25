Sixteen more students receive Cuban scholarships

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Cuban scholarship programme an another sixteen Dominican students have been awarded scholarships to pursue studies in Cuban Universities.

Among the recipients, ten received scholarships for studies in medicine, three in engineering, two in higher education and one in nursing.

They received their certificates of acceptance at a special handing over ceremony held at the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Morne Daniel on Monday, June 24th 2019.

Architect and former Cuban scholarship recipient in 1981, Severin McKenzie said close to 400 students have received Cuban scholarships since Hurricane David in 1976.

“At that time, the Cuban government’s position was [that] they could not give money as assistance to Dominica at that time like other countries were doing with relief but the type of relief they would give would be scholarships to the youth. And you can see that 40 years later, this appears to be the only tangible relief that has grown from 11 students in the first group to close to 400 today.”

He said all the relief received from other countries has disappeared or forgotten but the Cuban scholarship programme ended up being something of real value.

McKenzie also encouraged the recipients to return to Dominica to assist in the country’s development.

“Many of us have actually stayed here because one of the things that we learnt from the Cuban experience is that we were actually going to Cuba to come back to Dominica to help develop the country,” he said. “We want you to remember it is a great sacrifice that the Cuban people are in fact educating you, giving you an education to personally develop yourselves, but most importantly to come back here and to help develop our beautiful land.”

The Cuban Embassy has not only contributed to Dominica’s human resource development but also towards its infrastructural development and health sector.