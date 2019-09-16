Skerrit announces $70 million road improvement project for Kalinago Territory

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that over $70 million will be spent on road improvement in the Kalinago Territory commencing in the first quarter of 2020.

He made the announcement during the council’s inauguration which was held at the Kalinago Barana Aute recently.

Skerrit remarked on the importance of understanding the road network to economic prosperity.

“We are going to have a major road improvement programme here in the Kalinago Territory from Sineku all the way down to Pagua and we will spend about $70 million on that section,” he said.

According to the prime minister, the funds are already available for that project.

“The funds are available. We have signed the loan agreement with the World Bank; they have done the designs,” Skerrit stated.

He continued, “We are now moving towards the tender for this project so that it will elevate and enhance the quality of the infrastructure in the Kalinago Territory.”