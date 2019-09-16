Skerrit announces $70 million road improvement project for Kalinago Territory

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that over $70 million will be spent on road improvement in the Kalinago Territory commencing in the first quarter of 2020.
He made the announcement during the council’s inauguration which was held at the Kalinago Barana Aute recently.
Skerrit remarked on the importance of understanding the road network to economic prosperity.
“We are going to have a major road improvement programme here in the Kalinago Territory from Sineku all the way down to Pagua and we will spend about $70 million on that section,” he said.
According to the prime minister, the funds are already available for that project.
“The funds are available. We have signed the loan agreement with the World Bank; they have done the designs,” Skerrit stated.
He continued, “We are now moving towards the tender for this project so that it will elevate and enhance the quality of the infrastructure in the Kalinago Territory.”
23 Comments
Lololololololol, boy Skerrit have jokes… By the first quarter of 2020 Skerrit should be in prison or on the run from justice in a foreign land.
My brother what majjee you talking for us again? Where that 70 million come from? And why is only now you want to fix those people road for them? To do what a nonsnese resurface with no sidewalk for those school children or proper drainage for run off water? or no street lights for motorists at night? Them man does like to draw down money and hold the change for themself and their friends. 90 million for roads in the territory? not me all you fooling. that road needed fixing 10 years ago. but only now. only now they want to do all the project they had to do 20 years ago. So if you do all what had to be done 20 years ago now, we are still behind time. Because what has to be done now, cannot be done. why? because we are only now dealing with issues that are 10 – 20 years overdue. more nonsense. Is those Carib all you can fool. but not me.
Some of us poor people our house gone for Maria haven’t get help you there talking about road we can’t leave on the road we struggling to get together
I hope the Kalinago people are not hoodwinked by that announcement and take their eyes off their money that Hugo Chavez had given to them.. That would give people ammunition to perpetuate he saying “Kwaib sott” if they don’t continue to demand full accountability from Skerritt and the Labour Party.
“The funds are available. We have signed the loan agreement with the World Bank; they have done the designs,” Prime Minister Skerrit stated.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha, is this the refrain for everything every election year Mr. PM? Ebeh Dominichen nous sot papa!
This man serious?
A 70 million dollar LOAN, to build ROADS!?!?!
Jesus Christ… somebody, anybody… deliver us from this man’s insanity.
skeritt trying to buy de Kalinago people
de outgoing DLP parliamentary representative for Kalinago territory never got de opportunity to make such announcement after 5 yrs representation in parliament.
i am aware of a housing program to start next year in de Kalinago territory….if de project was being done with CBI funds one would immediately hear of MMCE moving into de kalinago territory to do housing.
70 million in roads sound like a new road comparable to the pond case to melvillehall road ……drainage, culverts, slope stabilization, completely new asphalt road surface, retaining walls, gabian baskets etc
FROM SINEKU TO PAGUA?
$70 MILLION?
LIKE DE $18 MILLION BRIDGE IN ROSEAU?
skerrit have a habit of diverting funds…..i don’t believe world bank funding a road from sineku to pagua for $70 million?
KALINGO….DON’T LET SKERRIT FOOL YOU AGAIN!!!
My question is was that in the budget address on july 31st 2019. Is that another election ploy. What are the terms of loan repayment.
BS, nothing but. All I say is we were promised an international airport, we were promised a new hospital in Marigot, new road with new bridges from Portsmouth to the airport… Nothing but pie in the sky. The man is a notorious liar!!!
This has nothing to do with the $ 1.2 Billion.
Boy Skerrit we really want you to go about your business- you and your trophy wife who has become a spiritual healer.–please go away- Mr. Shameless Prime Minister
Skerrit, your game of fooling the vulnerable,will come to and end soon.
I wonder what happened to the Roseau improvement project you promised a couple yrs ago?
A bonafide joker dat man is.
Time’s up Skerrit.
GOODBYE!!!!!
just like you announced the 100 million dollar road rehabilitation project from Loubiere to Bagatelle.MORE LIES AND CRAP
https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/economy-development/loubiere-to-bagatelle-road-project-announced-to-cost-100-million/
Why is it that the PM keep saying “the funds are already available for projects and it’s always funded by the world bank” when addressing rally? I find it interesting because he never comes public about it until at that moment. Also, is Dominica the only country the world bank gives money? Wowwww, we must have a super special relationship with the world bank that each time the PM shouts they run to help
The PM cannot help but continue to fool the masses, nevertheless, I know the people have capture that deception.
Only during election time we hear all those statement.
He does like to act like is in his pocket the money does come out. Or the world back is HIS or the DLP friend ALONE. Then he does say is money they raised or earned, as if it is part of the taxes collected or passports sold. I personally do not know which money is used from CBI, tax collection or donations and grants. them man does just take money and do things then say is CBI or whatever. Like how they say is CBI money that save Dominica after Maria and Erica, when i know for a fact that we received millions in donated funds and relief aid. But go one spreading lies so that the people who know no better will repeat in in your campaign majjeee trails. That is your legacy. Sell the country indirectly. PJ was trying to do it upfront and direct, but you, sly and slick as you have learned to be are doing it indirectly.
Here goes Legion again. You remember the man in the Bible with many demons? Here is one verse: “My name is Legion,” he replied, “for we are many.”
Yea where’s the money they were given ?
“My brother!! I am the prime minister that do the most for the Kalinago people” is not an answer.
he got vex with the people for asking where is the rest of the Chavez money. Can you believe that? he started to raise him voice at the man asking him for his people’s money placed there by Chavez before he passed. As if to say know your place you little carib. i am spending it for you.
Give the Kalinagos what your party has deprived them of for years. Roads and more, including the ideal opportunities they need to elevate their standard of living and quality of life. DLP has failed the Kalinagos. Wicked set of leaders!!! Thank God they are now ready to reject you all DLP MISLEADERS!!!!
Whey is di money?
From all the spending announcements being made now, one would get the impression that this government was sleeping at the wheel for the past 4 years and is only now realizing there is work to be done. Perhaps they should change the constitution to have elections every year. That would be the stimulus they need to get things done.
Well, let us wait for first quarter 2020. Since loans have been signed, plans have been drawn and engineers have been consulted.
I would be very happy to see this happen. Development in one part of the Country is development for the entire country.
From you record, a hospital is taking more than 14 years, West Coast Road poorly done, Roseau development works is forgotten. Sir. You cannot be trusted. The list goes on and on.
These are simply election antics.
Omg!!! partner Dr Dr have you lost it? You have $US 10 million of the Kalinago people monies from Chavez which you owe them, boss give the warriors what belong to them you are no better than Christopher Columbus; and i hope they deal with you the same way they dealt with our colonizers.