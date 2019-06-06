Skerrit tells Dominicans in St. Thomas there’ll be a ‘comprehensive review’ of education system in Dominica

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said there will be dramatic changes in Dominica’s educational system by providing better access for working students of the Dominica State College (DSC).

Skerrit made this statement to Dominicans in St. Thomas on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019.

“This is going to be a comprehensive review of the educational system in Dominica because every so often you have to review and assess and evaluate where you are and see what changes you have to make because the world changes with time. There are new realities,” he said.

He added that some of these “dramatic” changes at the Dominica State College are geared towards improving access to education by working people.

“We have to make the time more convenient for them because you cannot tell a young lady who has two children, to take care of that, she has to get out from work to go to school. It’s not going to work and therefore, we have to introduce night school in Dominica,” Skerrit stated.

The Prime Minister further stated that this new initiative will aid in certifying persons in the technical areas.

“And in this world of today, you need to show…what is called a skill certificate to say that yes, this guy is a mechanic but there is number of them who did not even complete primary school…who may drop out of secondary school but can read and write. So, what we are going to be doing with the State College is to help certify these people, so were going to use where they work as centers of learning and then bring them into the classroom at night so they can learn how to manage their business.”

He mentioned that students will not need to drive to the state college at night because schools such as the North East Comprehensive High school, the Pierre Charles Secondary School, the Portsmouth Secondary School, the Castle Bruce Secondary School and the Isiah Thomas Secondary School will be used as centers.