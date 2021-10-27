Skerrit announces Vince Henderson as his choice of candidate for upcoming Grand Bay by-election

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has laid all the rumors to rest as he has announced that former government minister and senior party scholar Dr Vince Henderson as his chosen candidate to contest the upcoming Grand Bay by-election.
The pending by-election is to fill the parliamentary position in the Grand Bay constituency left vacant by the death on September 1, 2021, from a heart stroke, of former MP for that constituency, Ed Registe.
At a meeting held with constituents last evening (October 26, 2021) the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) leader put forward his nomination.
“After long and careful thought, and interacting and consulting scores in the hundreds of you over the past six weeks, I have come to Grand Bay tonight to personally endorse the nomination for former government minister and senior party stalwart, Dr Vince Henderson, as my preferred candidate to contest the upcoming by-election for the Grand Bay seat in parliament,” Skerrit declared.
According to the prime minister, public representation of today cannot be compared with yesteryear as it demands national leadership and for this reason he appealed to the voters to “trust me in what I am about to propose to you.”
“You need a palrep; you need someone that will not only fight for you but someone that will be empowered to make things happen for you,” Skerrit argued. “You need a representative with knowledge and experience and I need that same knowledge and experience in my cabinet of ministers to fill the void left by Pierre Charles, John Fabien, Nurse Charles and now Ed Registe.”
He said through Dr Henderson, the cabinet will gain much needed reinforcement in challenging times such as the global Covid-19 pandemic.
“I need experience, regional and international exposure and appeal. I need someone to speak up and out for Dominica as slowly as I commence the process of my own political departure. Grand Bay has been good to me and I shall be good to Grand Bay and its people,” Skerrit stated.
The Prime Minister added that while each individual who presented him or herself as a possible candidate over the past weeks is “formidable”, he insisted that he is not only seeking a parlrep in Grand Bay, but is hoping to return the constituency to a position of authority and influence in the DLP and the government.
“Therefore this evening, I wish to humbly ask that we consider the proposal that I have put before you. It will involve you taking a leap of faith in my word and integrity,” he beseeched the DLP gathering. “If I tell you I will take care of you then I want you to believe me.”
Skerrit added, “Vince Henderson will not just be your parl rep as I am saying tonight that if you accept him as your candidate, I will make room for him in the cabinet of Ministers.”
Promising to make opportunities available for those who were willing to serve, he pleaded with his supporters to put an end to any division in the community.
The DLP leader thanked the people of Grand Bay for their continued loyalty to his party and said his nomination is a means of paying the “ultimate tribute” to the late Pierre Charles, John Fabien and Ed Registe and former parliamentarian and minister, Justina Charles-Riviere.
“It is imperative for me that the voices of Grand Barians be heard; Grand Barians are accustomed to a strong voice. In the past 25-years, Grand Bay was seated at various points on the roundtable of decision making, I am committed to ensuring that there is no breaking of that tradition,” he continued, adding, “The best tribute we can pay to our fallen brothers and retired sister is to rally around one candidate nominee and to vote overwhelmingly for the candidate of choice on the date soon to be announced.”
Adding his support for the Prime Minister’s nomination, parliamentary representative for the Portsmouth constituency, Ian Douglas also pleaded with constituents to trust the judgement of their leader.
“We need to send a clear message that Grand Bay endorses the work of the Dominica Labour Party and the work of the government and that will be the greatest legacy gift that we will give to our fallen comrade who has labored so long and hard with the Dominica Labour Party.”
Skerrit said a formal submission to the central executive of the DLP will be made as the nomination will now have to be ratified by the party’s executive council.
Now it must be clear to all Labour supporters that Skerrit doesn’t care about the party but only for himself. He uses the Party but he doesn’t care for it. He only cares for himself! Don’t you people get it? Have you asked him about the passport money? Did all you get some of it? Just Raphael, Nassief and Allick and a few other members of the cabal got some sizeable chunks. What all you got? Very few of you, the super loyal ones, got a few apartments that do not even belong to all you… some of you got duty free on a car… you see what the man is doing to all you?
Nothing the PM said in his appeal highlighted the importance of local area knowledge, a very crucial aspect of parlamentary politics. Why not appoint Vince to a more regional or global political role of ambassador or diplomat and leave it to the people of Grand Bay to elect a candidate who has a finger on the pulse of the village as well as their best interests at heart?
A proud agro based community like Grand Bay needs real and tangible govermental assistance and not any “wolves in sheep clothing”.
Granbarians, angst and outrage without a viable plan are counter-productive emotions which usually lead to undesirable outcomes. It is imperative that you stay focused on the end goal of this political battle. Remember politics can be a dirty and serious game where some will devise any and all schemes to secure victory.
In that regard, you must recognize that the PM is going to utilize every tool in his box to ensure Mr. Henderson, a loyal and trusted ally, ascends to the Grand Bay seat. Your counter attack plan is to find a way to campaign and canvass like there is no tomorrow to garner enough votes to beat back the PM’s not so far fetched or unusual scheme. Any other response will be foolishness and folly.
What an insult! What a massive spit in the faces of all of us from Grand Bay. Skerrit is telling us we are not good enough. So much so that he brings in his morally bankrupt twin who rode on the backs of Dominicans while studying abroad, to ride on the backs of Grandbarians. Skerrit is telling us if we think he did nothing for Grand Bay in the past, see how much less he will do for us. He is also daring us to stand up for ourselves and vote against Vince. We should send him a message. Reject Vince now. It is time to wake up, Grand Bay, time to revive the revolutionary spirit of the 1970s and 1980s. Time to regain our pride and self worth. Reject this dictatorial, dismissive move. Reject Vince now!
The 25 of November will come and go. The voters of Grandbay will vote accordingly. Dominica will remain:
1. A backward and underdeveloped country;
2. A country last in all things within OECS;
3. A politically backward country;
4. A country under a spell.
Dominica! Oh Dominica, you make me cry!
A backward, undeveloped country and here you are ready to elect a bus driver, a handbag, a trash bag to Parliament. How much more backward can you be with an undeveloped mind? How can Dominica be first in the OECS when what we have in Congress is a bus driver, a handbag, a trash bag.
@ds, you can’t be serious. The election is slated for the 25th of November, which is 27 days away and yet you comment critically about what we “have” is an …. If the double doctorate dude isn’t an empty and failed leader who after 20 plus years has Dominca as the most underdeveloped country in the OECS, it can’t take much to better him. Therefore it proves that high education achievement is not a prerequisite to successfully lead Dominca. Skerritt can be given a pass because his faux doctorate was paid for and not earned by burning the midnight oil. When I consider the mess that some educated leaders worldwide have made on their countries I not sold on the school of thought that a university education is key to good leadership.
Dominica, a lesson from Russia, 2012, “Putin and Medvedev complete job swap in Russia.”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-russia-idUSBRE8470QL20120508
Pm are u serious? U mean u can’t get someone from grand bay to represent us, no grandbayrian, no labour, no vote ,we taking back our vote , handbag made his point clear
I was reliably informed that Riot officers were on standby if Grandbarians stood up against skerrit’s decision however, the Lion of grand bay is now a moutoh Gwahbay.
The Big turtle necked dog insulted you all to your faces by stating ED was a tief and you said nothing. Let nobody tell me “gwahbay mwen sortie” again for me to tell them about everything they never heard before..
Not one bit taken by surprise by this news. We live in a police state under dictatorial rule. The ‘I run things’ tyrant uses the police, the courts, the resources of the country to intimidate; harass; arrest; brutalise; suppress and exile law abiding citizens.
For every flare up of tension, no matter how mild, Mr. Skerrit sends his militia, dressed in military fatigue, armed to the teeth to teargas, shoot rubber bullets, brutalise and terrorize peaceful dissenters.
Dominica has become economically the worst managed country in the English-speaking Caribbean. By far, it’s the country with the greatest show and use of military force.
@ibo France, if the Patriots don’t do something our country will become a failed place like Haiti. Skerritt, has planted the seeds with deep feeding roots of division and antagonism that won’t be easy to eradicate, all for personal gain and to satisfy his big ego. But sadly there are many who have been happy to benefit from the largesse and have kept watering and feeding the roots of Skerritt’s foreign tree. When I look at what’s happening in Haiti it doesn’t give me much hope for a bright future for Dominca.
No need to riot right now. Just put all your cross in the right place and vote against Vince, against the DLP and against corrupt dictator Skerrit. If we all do that, he can have as many riot police standing by. Nothing they can do!!!!
Mr. PM, with due respect, how can you dictate who to represent the Grand Bay community. The late PM before you must turning in his grave. The people should decide who they want to represent them not you Sir. You should withdraw decision and let my people decide for themselves. Your nominee is not from the community.
How the Heaven this PM wants to dictate who represent the Grand Bay community? Vince doesn’t know the community. He is not from G/B. What an insult. These two plotted against Piero till his death. Piero must turning in his grave. PM shame you.
Dictatorship finally showing its ugly face for ALL to see. But alas, some Dominicans still looking in the other direction and open their hands.
Once again the dictator is deciding for the people of Grand Bay who their next potential representative will be. He said that after consulting he announced that Dr. Henderson is “his” chosen candidate. Shouldn’t it be the constituency that chooses who they prefer to represent them? A humble man would instead thank the constituency for putting forward someone who he agrees with, but instead Skerritt is announcing that Dr Henderson is his chosen candidate. To quell the underneath raging currents Ian then exhorts the Grand Bay Labourites to trust the judgement of their leader, Skerritt, which is plain to see that there are a lot of people who preferred someone else, but the dictator has chosen for them. Keep on poking the bear, one day the bear won’t take it anymore and will retaliate.
Relax Jonathan. Take your hydrochlorothiadize and amlodipine and feel better. Don’t let Skerrit play into your health. Take good care of your health before you collapse. Vince is the best choice for Grandbay.
@ds, I wonder why is it that you are so obsessed with my health? I’m taking good care of my health and feel great. Your sarcastic comment about what I should take just shows that you are an evil person. You are not my doctor and have never examined me nor seen any lab results from my blood work,so how dare you imposter want to prescribe medication for me? You ought to be ashamed of yourself. I’m concerned about the economic health of my country, Dominca. If you aren’t then you should just go on collecting the dregs falling from the table set by Skerritt. Your childish rant about my health won’t get me to stop presenting the issues the way I see them. You are just like a bad gas that I burped. I dare you to be as bold, courageous and brave as I and put your real name next to your submissions as I do. I’m waiting, chicken !!!.
ds (devil stooge), your comments are always accusatory and like raw sewage appropriately fit for a landfill or a septic tank.
The comments by Mr. St Jean are thoughtful, truthful and helpful but you feel compelled to contaminate them with your thoughtless, moronic , dirty twist.
Mr. St Jean, please continue to post as your thoughts are very enlightening and serve a useful purpose. You speak truth to power. Only people who have deliberately suspended their common sense would endeavour to cast aspersions on you.
Where are the UWP supporters who have the answers to all Dominicas problems.Thomas BALLS Letang.Matt Peltier,Tyrone BLESSINGS Anthony.LOFTUS $60,000 Durand.Randy RATTLESNAKE Rodney,Jonathan Y St Jean,Francisco-DOGS,RandyX,Pipo,John Blanchard.Viewsexpressed,IBO overeducated France and others none have the balls to represent UWP?
@Lin clown, you are of the mindset that the only way to contribute to a political party is to put one’s self up for consideration. Oh you small minded clown. Then why haven’t you put yourself up to represent the Labor party or why hasn’t Skerritt selected you? Go figure. See how stupid you sound?
I am not going to be professional in this comment as I always strive to be. I must tell you I have never liked Vince. I think he is a very self centered individual who cares only about Vince. He pretended that he was bowing out of active politics because he wanted to pursue doctoral studies but grabbed on to a diplomatic post to keep his pocket supplied.
Now he is done, he wants to return to electoral politics. People of GrandBay please use this opportunity to break this spell. We need to change the government.
Amen to that brother. You forget how he and Roosevelt ganged up on our Pierro to get him out of office? And a man like that is to run you all? Well, I sorry for all you if you accept that. Lalay will become a Lalo.
Was Sam Christian from Soufriere? Wasn’t ugly Lennox too bold-faced to put Sam, who knows nothing about Soufriere and Scotts-Head, to represent that Constituency? Amen to that, brother.
Democracy in Dominica has gone awry. Mr. Skerrit, a man who is ethically challenged and morally vacant is the absolute ruler. He has replaced the constitution with himself. He is the law.
Unless there is a groundswell of support from all sectors of the populace to force him to abdicate the throne of political power, Mr. Skerrit will rule supreme and rust away in the seat he now corruptly occupies.
Oh IBO FRANCE, you are the one who has gone awry. Democracy is alive and well. That is why Grandbay people have chosen Vince as the right choice. Take good care of your health before you collapse and your loved ones blame it on Skerrit. Did you say anything when Dr. Sammy was chosen as the Soufriere Constituency candidate? No. You gave him the thumbs up. Relax IBO and take your medicine to keep your doctor away.
What is the PM saying grand bay ain’t have educated ppl enough to do the job come on put let the PM know that their are options. Grand bay ppl make ur voice be heard. Either the person from Grand bay or we voting UWP
Skerrit and Vince Henderson again? When I think of Skerrit and Vince Henderson I think of Jannes and Jambres who resisted, opposed and withstood Moses according to 2 Timothy 3: 8 In fact Paul discribed them as “men of corrupt minds”.
Skerrit and Vince resisted, opposed and withstood Rosie Douglas, Pierre Charles , brushed Osborn Reviere aside while Pierro blood was still warm according to Osborn himself and we know the two were not friends of Ed Registe either. What’s even more disturbing to me is Vince left his wife in Canada for months now and somehow found himself in Dominica as if he knew something was coming and he had to wait. So Ed died and Vince had enough time in Dominica to be qualified to run as his parlrep. Boy something here is very very fishy . I will allow you to connect the dots
Here is my little take and as usual I am ready for all your criticisms.
PM Skerrit is a brilliant funeral attendee and he knows what we don’t know. He knows how to keep his eyes close and stay serious during a state funeral.
It’s no secret that PM likes to be at the top looking down and will not allow anyone to look down to him. Rosie and Pierro tried that and they didn’t succeed.
are Another thing about PM is, he doesn’t like things in his way and the fact that Vince is smarter than him is concerning to him.
So political things are in his way he knows Grandbay is the answer so they can’t finish a term in office as seen with Pierro, John Fabien and Ed Registe. Kabinot minister is an exception because she was no threat to him.
Vince is definitely a threat to his legacy even if they are friends. So sending him to Grandbay knowing we will have another legal State funeral is not a bad idea. Remember Father Branka told the next parlrep to buy life insurance and funeral…
There can be no winner in a contest or race with only one contestant. That would be an oxymoron.
‘Ian Douglas also pleaded with constituents to trust the judgement of their leader.’ For that reason and the many others, I am sick to my stomach.- Good luck Dominica, Good luck Diaspora Dominicans who lick Skerrit’s boots for a free flight and a hot lunch in exchange for our dignity- we wish you well and all the best. Peace out!!!
I wonder if Sam Christian was from the Soufriere Constituency, just asking cause IDK
Once again King Skerrit, has pull a Genie out of the bottle Vince Henderson, he is the man ugly Lenny, Raving Loony Party and his supporters cannot stop talking about because they are afraid feeling fear and anxiety! Grand Bay people is in safe hands as I have said many times before I love the place and people, well done Pm Dr Skerrit, and the man Vince Henderson, take the bull by the horns and delivers I know you can do it!!!!
STAND UP GRAND BAY!!, STAND UP !!. You have supported labour for a very long time, and what do you have to show for it? Dozens of young people liming by the roads with no job. No development, no progress. Now your so-called beloved labour party even want to VOTE for you. Say NO, Say NO. Demand your CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT to vote for who you want, not who somebody else wants. They have killed a number of the representatives that you have chosen, just so they can begin to tell you who should represent you, NO, do not accept this. If you are proud to be from Grand Bay, then fight this dictatorial move, fight this now, because if you don’t, what they have in plans for Grand Bay will make us all sorry in the near future. That leader does not care about Grand Bay. If he did, Grand Bay would be better off than it is now. Grand Bayrians, do not be fooled, and please do not allow rights to be used and abused.
Not me voting for this man! In fact is not me that will vote Labour again. Enough is enough. I am not happy with the direction is going. Skerrit overstayed his welcome.
You dam liar stick to your sick losers comedian party! 🤡🤡🤡
Moutoh Gwabay will stand up where and how
Im not shocked. People my party, the DLP is now in the hands of three very bad freedomites Savarin, Skerrit and Vince.
When Rosie died less than a year after becoming PM we know he didn’t intend to make Vince and Skerrit ministers but they forced his hand. Soon after that Rosie was buried. Then Pierre Charles became PM and we heard about the St Joe meeting and Skerrit and Vince were the starlings. In fact Skerrit is on record saying he was not going to contest the 2005 election with Pierre Charles as leader. He sure didn’t because shortly after that Pierro was buried. Then Osborn Reviere was interim PM but we heard how he was kicked out and the same players and shortly after Osborn was buried. We know John Fabien replaced Pierro in Grandbay but wasn’t a favorite of the three so he was buried. Ed Registe finally became the peoples parlrep but as a close friend of Pierro he wasn’t loved and was burritos. Vince was in Dominica two months b4 Ed’s death so just connect the dots
You are just an A……….big AAAA
I know, the truth hurts…
% you are a liar,do not talk about constitution,quote section,page and chapter,tell us what the DLP constitution say.In 2014 Skerrit picked Athenian Benjamin as the candidate for Wesley against the wishes of the majority of the Wesley people,Benjamin lost.The people of Dominica tell Skerrit what THEY want him to do.Unlike Linton who tell them what to do,that is why UWP lost 1,163 votes in the 2019 election.Campaigning on a platform of anti- corruption,while at the same time laundering hundreds of thousands of dollars in to Dominica.
Vince was probably Skerrit’ s choice before Ed Registe died. So burying Ed was just the part of the process. Just think of how long since Vince was brought down just to wait on the finalization.
The week of Ed’s funeral I heard two parables:
First a concerned mother said Ed was sacrificed. People SACRIFICE eh. I wonder if she knew what she was saying?
Secondly the Priest during his message again said Ed was Sacrificed. People SACRIFICE eh. I wonder if the priest even knew what he was talking about?
Some things we will never fully understand in this life but the fact that Vince left his wife and the US about two months now, then Ed we are hearing died a sacrificial death and somehow Vince who was already in Dominica waiting to be named by Roosevelt Skerrit as the candidate to replace Ed Registe is quite a mystery
By now we should know Skerrit and his strategy.
A few years ago when Skerrit wanted Charles Savarin as his president he threw out all types of names he knew the public didn’t want and would criticize, one being Boyd Knight . As we were cursing and forcing about ma knight Skerrit snicked in Charles Savarin, the one he always wanted.
last election in Marigot, when Skerrit knew is the corrupt calypsonian he wanted, he threw a lady he knew the public would sweat about and while we were calling radio to criticize his candidate Skerrit snicked in the corrupt, greedy and selfish calypsonian.
Skerrit doesn’t want Vince anywhere close to him because he knows Vince smarter than him and might be connected to FBI and the investigations. So no way Skerrit wants Vince. So he wants us to criticize Vince candidacy so Vince will see is not Skerrit. I don’t buy that Vince bait. Skerrit will not resign to make Vince PM and for Vince to make him president because once he resigns he can be arre
Structures have been so broken that constituents, communities have no say in choosing the best person to represent them. No say in howtheir communities are governed. Like inanimate objects, citizens are treated with utter disrespect and contempt.
The DLP continues to smash the community togetherness and spirit and so that one time revolutionary spirit that Grandbay villagers displayed have been crushed. Strange the villagers already forget the struggles against oppression, plantation owners re. Geneva uprising. Now, mental enslavement have engulfed so many people, plus greed, the dangling of money that the accept anything, even their further oppression. S.O.S. Dominica is in a sad state.
Dominican citizen.go read your constitution.that is the thing with all you,fake news UWP liars.The President CANNOT appoint anyone Prime Minister unless he command the support of the. MAJORITY of elected members.Stop that level of stupidity.DLP is not UWP where Linton was handpicked by Edison James to be leader of UWP
So Vince cannot get a job outside government? Is that all he knows or is that the most profitable business to be in Dominca?
Do not dismiss that bigger deceitful picture. Never. Never. The plan is being laid out right in front of Dominicans’ eyes. Too many are too blind to see, because they are walking with their eyes close on purpose. They see or hear no evil.
Vince needs to be Parl Rep. of a constituency for the next stage. He is sure to take the Grandbay seat. No changes to the bloated voters’ list, no ID cards, same old illegalities. Next stage, Skerrit announces he stepping down, Vince replaces him. as he grabs the seat of President. The reason. seeking immunity from all the CBI scandals, diplomatic -passport-selling scandals, other corrupt and illegal acts, billion of dollars unaccounted for etc., etc. He doesn’t want to face the consequences.
Grandbay residents have you forgotten who gave Pierro the most stress and pressure? Who went to Barbados secretly while Pierro was P.M. and met with Chinese?
Boy, oh boy, oh boy..You share my sentiments sir/madam!!
There is a sinister plan by the two Pierro haters to be unfolded soon!!
I read the two tricksters like a book.
Relax %. Grandbay people do not want you to represent them. Take good care of your health before we have to put you on that MRI machine to see what is wrong. Vince is the right choice for Grandbay people. Stop braying like a donkey and go fetch a pail of water for your mother. Always writing garbage all the time. Boy oh boy what? LALAY PEOPLE DON’T WANT YOU. I hope you say your prayers everyday. Go play some music for the Midnite Groovers and relax and drink some cool out. Skerrit is on a mission to take Dominica to higher heights. Forget about ugly Lenny.
Yet in 20 years he has not accomplished that feat. Dominica is still last in the OECS and second to Haití.
Hi Zandoli!
Dr. Vince Henderson has a Ph.D that makes him capable of finding jobs anywhere but he has chosen to serve his country well.
I don’t understand why we keep bringing down our own. He’s confident and wants to serve his people, why should he ho to the US or some other place to work, when he can make a change here.
Let’s try to stay positive always. Undermining and demoralizing our people isn’t worth the effort.
Royal.
Royal.
…and you still believe in FATHER CHRISTMAS. Get out of here, …..
On a point of correction. Vince Henderson does not have a Ph.D. He has an American degree of Doctor Juris (D.J.), the equivalent of an LLB or BA in law. The assumption of Dr. before his name is presumptuous and considered bad form.
Vincent Henserson does not have a PhD, he has a Doctor of Laws. This is a jurisprudence degree. It does not equate to the academic rigor of a PhD.
And what does handbag have that equates to the academic rigor of a Phd other than a grocery bag in his hands. Would you send Handbag to the United Nations? Would you send him to Downing Street to discuss Brexit?
Is Vince Henderson not a U.S. citizen and if he is does it matter. Just asking.
That’s what goin to happen since he is a US CITIZEN HE GOING TO SELL DOMINICA TO THE USA
If he is he’s goin to sell Dominica ppl to the America
Just don’t vote. How can the pm put someone that’s not from grand bay to be the Pal Rep. grand bay ppl time to stand up. you all put them in it’s your choice.
Here is an interesting twist in politics in Grand Bay. The New Dominica Labour Party got rid of all the old Grand Bay Labour Leaders; so they can run things their way. They subtly created division among Grand Bay Labourites in order to give the impression that there was confusion and this was killing the DLP leaders including Ed… But time is longer than twine so time will tell. And to finish up the GRAND PLAN, Prime Minister Skerrit introduces Ambassador Henderson as his Candidate of Choice, since the other candidates were not in the Caliber of Choice, and not worthy of leading or representing. And now the GRAND PLAN. President Savarin retires as President because he cannot serve a third term by Law. Skerrit elected next President. But before that, he takes leave, appoints his good friend Henderson, who would have been elected the next Parliamentary Representative for Grand Bay, as Acting Prime. The new President then appoints Henderson as Prime Minister; Power Hungry
That’s how Skerrit is ruling. That’s what he has been doing in the past 20 years. Nothing to do with democracy. He needs to stay in office either as PM or as President to keep his immunity. There are too many skeletons he’s hiding.
Bwa Banday.that is not your business.Get somebody to run on a UWP ticket,LAZY.Patrick John was not from St.Joseph,he ran on a DLP ticket and won.Charles Maynard was not from Soufriere,he ran on a DFP ticket and won.Lennox Linton has not lived in Marigot for over 40 years,he ran on the most CORRUPT party in Dominica ,UWP ticket and won.Dr.Vince HENDERSON,HENDERSON,HENDERSON is a part of Grandbay.
Skerrit is a violator of all laws.. I am certain that DLP as an institution, has a constitution stating clearly how one goes about selecting a candidate. Names are proposed by constituents, if the people accept, there is a primary, people vote for the candidate of their choice, then the candidate is presented to the main party for endorsement. This was the BIGGEST INSULT ever on the G Bay people!!! The clappers were handpicked, most of them had no idea what was going on, but Skerrit has started his ultimate dictatorship in the heart of the (former) resistant capital of Dominica, GBay. I am so happy i have always opposed Skerrit’s rule over Dominica, and it started after the chair incident in St Joseph involving Pierre Charles…Skerrit is greedy, he is a compulsive liar, he is a gloater, he has narcissistic personality disorder, he is paranoid, he is wicked, he is evil and everythig IS ABOUT HIM!!
I am vindicated!!
The DLP as an organisation, NOT institution.
Oh %, anything to spite Skerrit but, it won’t work. Here you are giving the thumbs up to a bus driver, a handbag, a trash bag, in Dominica Parliament. You are really an organisation not an institution. You really don’t have a modicum of commonsense in your head, not even an iota of truth in your mouth. Ah bet you if ugly Willy was still alive you would have voted him into Parliament just to spite Skerrit.
If the make up of an organization is not democratically selected then the body cannot be democratic. Skerritt talks about what he wants. What about what the Grandbay people want? How can the people of villecase tell the people of Grandbay what is best for Grandbaby. After 20 plus years with the labour party in office you are telling me that a community that produced Police Commissioner, president, prime minister, embassador and many people of caliber in the Dominica story now cannot produce one representative. This means that the support for labour over the years have only served to make them poorer, divided, and most of all destroyed the spirit of leadership in the community. Austrie said it himself. That cannot be progress. Why do you depend on a representative of Villecase to come do for you what you cannot do for yourself?
That is how it should be done.Unlike Lennox Linton who was HANDPICKED by Edison James to be the leader of UWP.Linton has lost two(2) elections in a row.The DLP supporters support Dr.Vince Henderson for Grandbay 100%.
@Lin clown, you need to stick with the facts not just bleat out nonsense. Ronnie Isidore challenged Lennox for leadership of the UWP and was unseccessful because the leadership of the party voted for Lennox to be the leader.
And so it has come to pass. It is now clear to me that Skerrit is aiming to replace Charles Savarin as President, where he will enjoy immunity from prosecution. He will still be in charge of a large fortune and Vince as P.M. and his lieutenant he will still be in control of of our country because trust me, Roosevelt Skerrit will never play second fiddle. Charles Savarin will get a handsome pension and keep his entitlements. So boys and girls, it is all set then unless there there is intervention, divine or otherwise. May the good Lord keep watch over us.
@Pipo, I agree with your assessment that Skerritt will seek to become the next President of Dominca, and I might add, so he can operate like a quasi president Xi of China. However, on the question of immunity it won’t work for ever. Recall Emelda Marcos and Pinochet. The latter was a sick old man and he was held to account for the evil he had done whilst president of his country. Labour Party will not rule Dominca forever so that the international community can be engaged in prosecuting Skerritt and the seizure of his ill-gotten assets.
..Grand Bay was properly wooded by the cunning one last evening .
Interestingly some were clapping in approval signaling that they too agree with the Dictator’s position Grand Bay has no one qualified enough to run in the election. What happened to the likes of Justina? I assume she was not qualified when she ran. Sadly though, it appears the men of G/Bay being the cultural and revolutionary capital of Dca have all been politically castrated. Where have all the brains in Grand Bay gone? Are they going to take this laying down? Come on people, enough of the disrespect.
Have we even gotten a cause of death for Ed? Hmmmmmm…I wonder what happened to him? Was that another sacrifice in the jardin patat because they know hell can freeze over and G/Bay will still vote DLP? I’ve heard so much talk from the likes of Crispin and the said Handbag now let me see if they will take the lead and tell Skerrit …Hell No! Pah aysee!
Great choice. Vince Henderson will be the best man to replace the PM once he decides to step aside for someone else to take charge. Lennox Linton will not be very happy with Vince in the Cabinet because his chances of becoming PM will disappear for good.
Vince is still a young man so we can guarantee a Labour administration for the next 30 years.
@Eagle Eyed
Stop your vicious insult on the people of my constituency. What you saw last night was a brutal attack on the DLP constitution which clearly states how the constituents go about choosing a candidate..Avail yourself of a copy. Why not educate yourself before coming here an exposing your tomfoolery? You support a party but you are clueless of its constitution? OMG!!…OMG!!..What i can tell you it was a violent affront on the people of GBay, and it marks the beginning of something very interesting in both GBay and Dominica.
Get a life %. All your rubbish falls on deaf ears. Nobody of any consequence listens to you. What brutal attack? You are the one trying to mamaguy people with your foolish thesis. A violent affront, my foot. Think of how many times you have insulted Skerrit and his cabinet. Man, go drink some cool out. And by the way, what work do you do in Grandbay? OMG, man God does not listen to bums like you.
Obviously, the PM believes the other 16 elected MPs, including Darroux, McIntyre, Charles, you name them, are not good enough.
So Skerrit….I suspect that you can’t find someone in Grand Bay who you comfortable with to represent de constituency.
You sending Vince because you sure he will win…… since no political party will run in any election without electoral reform? Because you see a sure win,…why not let a native of de community run instead?
Vince appears so gullible right now. I remember Isaac running in Roseau North…. what an embarrassment!!!!
Grand Bay people…. where’s your soul????