Skerrit announces Vince Henderson as his choice of candidate for upcoming Grand Bay by-election

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has laid all the rumors to rest as he has announced that former government minister and senior party scholar Dr Vince Henderson as his chosen candidate to contest the upcoming Grand Bay by-election.

The pending by-election is to fill the parliamentary position in the Grand Bay constituency left vacant by the death on September 1, 2021, from a heart stroke, of former MP for that constituency, Ed Registe.

At a meeting held with constituents last evening (October 26, 2021) the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) leader put forward his nomination.

“After long and careful thought, and interacting and consulting scores in the hundreds of you over the past six weeks, I have come to Grand Bay tonight to personally endorse the nomination for former government minister and senior party stalwart, Dr Vince Henderson, as my preferred candidate to contest the upcoming by-election for the Grand Bay seat in parliament,” Skerrit declared.

According to the prime minister, public representation of today cannot be compared with yesteryear as it demands national leadership and for this reason he appealed to the voters to “trust me in what I am about to propose to you.”

“You need a palrep; you need someone that will not only fight for you but someone that will be empowered to make things happen for you,” Skerrit argued. “You need a representative with knowledge and experience and I need that same knowledge and experience in my cabinet of ministers to fill the void left by Pierre Charles, John Fabien, Nurse Charles and now Ed Registe.”

He said through Dr Henderson, the cabinet will gain much needed reinforcement in challenging times such as the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“I need experience, regional and international exposure and appeal. I need someone to speak up and out for Dominica as slowly as I commence the process of my own political departure. Grand Bay has been good to me and I shall be good to Grand Bay and its people,” Skerrit stated.

The Prime Minister added that while each individual who presented him or herself as a possible candidate over the past weeks is “formidable”, he insisted that he is not only seeking a parlrep in Grand Bay, but is hoping to return the constituency to a position of authority and influence in the DLP and the government.

“Therefore this evening, I wish to humbly ask that we consider the proposal that I have put before you. It will involve you taking a leap of faith in my word and integrity,” he beseeched the DLP gathering. “If I tell you I will take care of you then I want you to believe me.”

Skerrit added, “Vince Henderson will not just be your parl rep as I am saying tonight that if you accept him as your candidate, I will make room for him in the cabinet of Ministers.”

Promising to make opportunities available for those who were willing to serve, he pleaded with his supporters to put an end to any division in the community.

The DLP leader thanked the people of Grand Bay for their continued loyalty to his party and said his nomination is a means of paying the “ultimate tribute” to the late Pierre Charles, John Fabien and Ed Registe and former parliamentarian and minister, Justina Charles-Riviere.

“It is imperative for me that the voices of Grand Barians be heard; Grand Barians are accustomed to a strong voice. In the past 25-years, Grand Bay was seated at various points on the roundtable of decision making, I am committed to ensuring that there is no breaking of that tradition,” he continued, adding, “The best tribute we can pay to our fallen brothers and retired sister is to rally around one candidate nominee and to vote overwhelmingly for the candidate of choice on the date soon to be announced.”

Adding his support for the Prime Minister’s nomination, parliamentary representative for the Portsmouth constituency, Ian Douglas also pleaded with constituents to trust the judgement of their leader.

“We need to send a clear message that Grand Bay endorses the work of the Dominica Labour Party and the work of the government and that will be the greatest legacy gift that we will give to our fallen comrade who has labored so long and hard with the Dominica Labour Party.”

Skerrit said a formal submission to the central executive of the DLP will be made as the nomination will now have to be ratified by the party’s executive council.