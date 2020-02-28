Skerrit calls for plans to increase Dominica’s visitor arrivals during carnival

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has called for plans to be put in place to increase the number of visitors to Dominica’s shores during the Carnival celebrations.

The prime minister said, in a post-carnival statement, that the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives needs to hold a consultation on Carnival during March/April in order to bring all the band organizers, artistes, representatives, patrons and private sector together to have a very transparent and open discussion on Carnival, “where do we think Carnival should be taken and how do we position ourselves so that we can attract more visitors in our country?”

Skerrit contends that while Carnival is a time to celebrate, “we also have to understand that this is an export commodity.”

“We need to ensure that we continue to attract even increasing numbers of people coming for our Carnival celebrations,” he said. “I have been saying to the Ministry of Tourism for many years now, for the last 10 to 12 years, we always had a ship in town on Tuesday and on Carnival Tuesday we had more than one.”

He believes that his government needs to find a way of getting the cruise passengers to be part of the celebrations.

“Can we not sell a package to the cruise lines so that patrons, visitors, cruise tourists can have their own band or be part of a band?” the prime minister asked.