Skerrit calls for plans to increase Dominica’s visitor arrivals during carnival

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has called for plans to be put in place to increase the number of visitors to Dominica’s shores during the Carnival celebrations.
The prime minister said, in a post-carnival statement, that the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives needs to hold a consultation on Carnival during March/April in order to bring all the band organizers, artistes, representatives, patrons and private sector together to have a very transparent and open discussion on Carnival, “where do we think Carnival should be taken and how do we position ourselves so that we can attract more visitors in our country?”
Skerrit contends that while Carnival is a time to celebrate, “we also have to understand that this is an export commodity.”
“We need to ensure that we continue to attract even increasing numbers of people coming for our Carnival celebrations,” he said. “I have been saying to the Ministry of Tourism for many years now, for the last 10 to 12 years, we always had a ship in town on Tuesday and on Carnival Tuesday we had more than one.”
He believes that his government needs to find a way of getting the cruise passengers to be part of the celebrations.
“Can we not sell a package to the cruise lines so that patrons, visitors, cruise tourists can have their own band or be part of a band?” the prime minister asked.
6 Comments
Man your washed up,your only thinking short term,Did you finish the sampling of soil for your so call airport?
The man is a fool?
He states for the past ten /twelve years he has been asking for what?
A ship in port?
Time to go P.M
YOU HAVE LOST ALL CREDIBILITY.
What an Odd Prime Minister we have to miserable endure with. It appears he has just woken up from a dream, Jou oeuvre morning. LOL..LOL..LOL. He Has:
1. “…….called for plans to be put in place to increase the number of visitors to Dominica’s shores during the Carnival celebrations….”
2. “where do we think Carnival should be taken and how do we position ourselves so that we can attract more visitors in our country?”
Response: When we our decent, mature, intellectual, business thinking Person to replace you out of our government. We already have this person in mind, who is exceptionally professional, committed, a team player and a strategist. All these above Skerrit has failed.
3. “We need to ensure that we continue to attract even increasing numbers of people coming for our Carnival celebrations,” Skerrit, you are too late and you have admitted failure after 20 yrs in office now you say “We need to ensure we continue(?) to attract increasing numbers to carnival. Skerrit,…
In your independence speech in 2019, you said that you were planning to have a direct flight from NY to DA for carnival celebrations in 2020?
Was that a serious plan or just election propaganda?
Carnival was originally born of the people, by the people and for the people. Therein lies its true purpose. It was not conceived as an “export commodity”.
My heart bleeds. Skerritt unilaterally selsctedbhis candidates for the last elections. He sure knew why he did that. He wanted people who worshipped him and dare not talk without his permission. I accept that he is the prime minister. However does he have to speak on every issue? Where are the technocrats and even the minister in the various ministries? Why does skerritt have to speak on every issue? Did he take away the Tonge of the ministers when he selected them to run on his ticket?