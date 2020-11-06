Skerrit calls for population increase; encourages couples to have more children

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is hoping for an increase in Dominica’s population by over forty thousand as a way to boost the country’s economy and is appealing to residents to “make more children.”

Speaking recently during his weekly “Anou Palay” programme, Skerrit expressed concern over the one child per household trend in Dominica as opposed to earlier times.

“Back in the days when we had no roads, we had no schools, we had no this, no that, people were making 17 children and now you have big people with a little child in the house, I mean we have to fix that,” he stated.

According to the Prime Minister, had he the authority, he would declare that every family should have no less than five children in a home.

“But we need people, I know people are preoccupied with a career and studying to obtain their master’s degrees and PHDs and all these things which are fine but in between you can have one or two children,” he stated. “I know of couples who had two children in the same year; so I need for us to have a discussion on this, what kind of policies can the government put in place to encourage people to have more children?”

The Prime Minister noted that the Government has been making strides with the construction of several schools, infrastructure, health care facilities. However, according to him, with a small population, that doesn’t balance well on an economic scale.

He pointed out that in an unnamed community, only one child was registered for a primary school this past school year, which, he says, cannot sustain the learning institution.

“When I look at my own village in Vieille Case, I always joke with my guys. I keep telling them if each of you give me one child in Vieille Case, the schools will be filled; we will have children in the schools,” he said. “When I was back in school, every class was occupied, we used the Home Ec classrooms as a classroom, we used the library as a classroom and back in the days, you had over 300 pupils and now, I mean you have about 30 or so students in a big school, so we need people here in Dominica.”

“Some of you here in Dominica with your one little child, go tell your husband or your wife in that rain there tonight, let us make something happen,” Skerrit said jokingly, while revealing that he will accommodate ideas on his next programme.

According to the results of the preliminary 2011 census, Dominica has a population of 71,293. No census has since been conducted.