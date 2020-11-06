Skerrit calls for population increase; encourages couples to have more children

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is hoping for an increase in Dominica’s population by over forty thousand as a way to boost the country’s economy and is appealing to residents to “make more children.”
Speaking recently during his weekly “Anou Palay” programme, Skerrit expressed concern over the one child per household trend in Dominica as opposed to earlier times.
“Back in the days when we had no roads, we had no schools, we had no this, no that, people were making 17 children and now you have big people with a little child in the house, I mean we have to fix that,” he stated.
According to the Prime Minister, had he the authority, he would declare that every family should have no less than five children in a home.
“But we need people, I know people are preoccupied with a career and studying to obtain their master’s degrees and PHDs and all these things which are fine but in between you can have one or two children,” he stated. “I know of couples who had two children in the same year; so I need for us to have a discussion on this, what kind of policies can the government put in place to encourage people to have more children?”
The Prime Minister noted that the Government has been making strides with the construction of several schools, infrastructure, health care facilities. However, according to him, with a small population, that doesn’t balance well on an economic scale.
He pointed out that in an unnamed community, only one child was registered for a primary school this past school year, which, he says, cannot sustain the learning institution.
“When I look at my own village in Vieille Case, I always joke with my guys. I keep telling them if each of you give me one child in Vieille Case, the schools will be filled; we will have children in the schools,” he said. “When I was back in school, every class was occupied, we used the Home Ec classrooms as a classroom, we used the library as a classroom and back in the days, you had over 300 pupils and now, I mean you have about 30 or so students in a big school, so we need people here in Dominica.”
“Some of you here in Dominica with your one little child, go tell your husband or your wife in that rain there tonight, let us make something happen,” Skerrit said jokingly, while revealing that he will accommodate ideas on his next programme.
According to the results of the preliminary 2011 census, Dominica has a population of 71,293. No census has since been conducted.
Before encouraging Dominicans to have more children, we should first figure out how to ensure that Dominica is no longer “the only country in recorded history where childhood mortality has been consistently and considerably on the rise for the past 15 years and counting”.
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/langlo/article/PIIS2214-109X(19)30344-4/fulltext
This is code for – ‘we’re planning to bring an influx of Chinese/Haitian people’, one has a population of 10mil the other 2 billion. So, if we’re not making fast enuff; you were warned.
Back in the days:
1: contraception wasnt that readily available.
2: children meant free labour on your farm.
3: your dollar could stretch much further than what it can do today.
4: Jobs were plenty.
Feel free to add to the list. PM living in a 64, 00o mansion and still getting his salary on top of that. Wife same thing. Meanwhile we fight to buy a decent lot of land to hope to build or plant. His friends get passports to sell and become overnight millionaires buying up all the property in Roseau and valuable locations. Unemployment is way up, proper paying jobs are scarce, yet you want people to make children? Hard feeding themselves you still want to add other mouth to feed? that bubble you living in there.
The man is right about the eminent population increase, in a time when billionaires aided by France and armed with vaccines and bribes are busy attempting the depopulation of AFRICA (we may be next) by injecting its young girls. But, in the same breath he needs to tell us how he plans to keep them gainfully employed in order to raise the kids.
You there refusing important medical assistance for already place youths in your lives, but you there asking for more youths to be born. If you cannot handle what you already have, why ask for more. U must be asking for Hell on Earth.
Skerrit needs to get the Hell out of, our Government and our people. You have failed our people sir (?), Our agricultural economy (?), And our socio-economic development.
This is Playboy’s Political games where this fake Labour government keep our suffering people in poverty through the Red Clinic deceptiveness, Bobolistic behaviour and where Nonsensical niceties are poured down the throats of our people in absence of need decency, transparency and accountability in our Government. It’s our hard working tax money that we have not seen nor enjoyed any Development from this Contribution.
Too much Nonsensical behaviour going on in our Government, our suffering people in poverty, especially our children, youth and struggling parents and families. The abuse of our States funds is well documented and will be accounted for at some stage.
Our nature Isle looks like a dead Abandoned tree 🎄 with no leaves 😯 on it.
We desperately are in need of a change in government. Welcome UWP Hon…
“Back in the days when we had no roads, we had no schools, we had no this, no that, people were making 17 children and now you have big people with a little child in the house, I mean we have to fix that.”
“We have to fix that”?
According to the Prime Minister, had he the authority, he would “declare that every family should have no less than five children in a home.”
Roosevelt, STAY OUT of people’s bedrooms. Back in the day COST OF LIVING WAS LOW, men used to garden, fish, etc. to feed their families. Today, some people have to rely on others for assistance. Who are you to ask people to have MORE CHILDREN, in order to BOOST THE ECONOMY? What does having more children have to do with the economy? Why don’t YOU have MORE CHILDREN?
Today is NOT “back in the day”. People make their own decisions about how many children they’re able to support. This is NOT a Government’s decision. JOBS BOOSTS THE ECONOMY, NOT THE NUMBER OF CHILDREN IN A HOME. Why don’t YOU have…
Hey Roosevelt, set the example man or you shooting blanks ?
toto it is not always the man who cannot reproduce. it takes two. sometimes the woman has issues. would it be funny if that was the woman’s fault?
The PM seemed to be speaking in the context of having schools but no children to fill the classrooms. He was addressing married couples but it is debatable if most children born in the past came from “homes” with married parents. It might be that in some rural communities, people of child bearing age have moved to the city to work and are making children there and leaving the elderly people in these communities. The schools there could either be converted to community centers or homes for the elderly. Let us be real: unless a place has fulfilling and decent jobs for its people to do, few of them will continue to stay there.
Married people seem to be using all types of birth control methods in their decision to make children ONLY if they can shelter, feed, clothe and educate them until they are adults, while paying mortgages, and saving for retirement.
People who are not married but are in relationships and are living on the island are not making children if they:
1. Have stopped fornicating and committing adultery as was rampant before and are instead waiting instead for sustainable relationships in which to raise children
2. continue to fornicate and commit adultery but are preventing and blocking births by using all types of birth control methods
3. are terminating pregnancies for one reason or the other
People need well-paying sustainable JOBS (like those who migrate find outside the island) to build good and prosperous lives for themselves and their families. They do not want to bring children into hardship, misery and potential slavery, where they have to sell their bodies to make ends meet, get scholarships or promotions.
The Haitians are here too, working in farm and construction businesses, in which there is a real shortage of labour. Most of the Haitians are hardworking but the pay they receive is way below what is required for a decent living standard and so their situation creates another level of poverty here. A few years ago, 90% of new births at P.M.H. were by Haitian women. What quality of life will they give to their children under their destitute circumstances? What social issues will result from an increase in birth rates by people who are already suffering in every way? Most of them thought they were fleeing a bad condition in their homeland, Haiti, just to find themselves in a worse situation here or sinking to the bottom of the sea on their way to Martinique or Guadeloupe, with everything that they have.
So let us think very carefully about the problem we need to solve now and, please PM, it cannot be to fill classrooms with children.
There has been a noticeable influx of Chinese living in Dominica for several years now. It is not clear under what terms and conditions. But, how much net value have they been adding to the island? Why should a Chinese migrant to Dominica be selling pelau or bakes & codfish or importing goods for resale as do many of our people, especially the roadside and mobile vendors??? Except for those who manufacture doors and windows, the Chinese living here have just replaced our people in the simple things that they do. There has been no real increase in good jobs or consumption of goods and services. Instead they have come with money and the result is to increase the rental rates and real estate prices to the detriment of the locals who cannot afford the higher prices. In addition, the Chinese stick to their own culture and eat their own food. They hardly patronize restaurants, boutiques, and shops. It would be interesting to know if they attend entertainment events.
The Pm is on point and makes good sense you lots Workers blue bellys boomboom flies do not understand how todays world works, let me explain every country needs young ones +babies to help develop for the future with education skills, knowledge and experience to help us achieve and develop we aren’t slaves anymore it’s time to move on! That stupid politics thing is screwing us up badly, take a look at Linton, and tell me what you think!!!!
I took a look at the PM who is in power and who advises to make more children let me tell you what I ee. A greedy Selfish man. How can we have more kids when we have to pay 64g monthly for his castle with his 2 kids? With all the money he has he can pay his rent even if the state contributes to part of it. He can also make a baby every year, his wife has helpers so thats not a problem.
Focus on the person we paying to boost the economy and leave Linton alone. I know is the nightmare of the labourites but deal with that!
Yes your right, I was looking at Linton and what I saw is that people like u don’t need children. All u need is a few dogs because a lot of you guys got children going to high school and got more degrees than the prime minister, and still can’t see them as future leaders. But want one man to be prime minister for ever. So yes, that’s what i see when i look at Linton
What a foolish uncorrelated proposal. The country cannot provide for the number of existing citizens there are now, how can you expect the country to support a larger population. I believe that if the economy is developed, people are encouraged and given aid to establish self-supporting businesses, and a true open non-corrupt government entity is in place, people would increase the reproduction rate on their own. The economy must be better in order for your population to increase. Maybe this leader is seeking to foment dissatisfaction, discontent, and eventually rebellion. Throughout history, when people cannot feed themselves and their children, that is when they rebel and agitate for change. Be careful, what you ask for!
Dominicans laughing at Donald Trump need to look closer to home because what we have in Dominica passing at political leadership and Government is just not funny anymore! Prime Minister Skerrit and his Government have no vision for the country beyond increasing their personal wealth. No development ideas beyond the basics that a Government must do; roads, housing, health, education, and look now he wants to introduce China style population control in reverse i.e. have more children! The questions of cost of living, affordability, unemployment and poverty has not entered his mind as he asks you to have more children to make families poorer and more dependent on Government hand outs! Prime Minister if you create jobs, grow the economy, increase people salary and their family wealth, they will automatically have more children! But Economics is certainly not your forté, yet you are Minister of tout biten et chaque bagai!
You and JJ Jon Charles, and X-pres trump can stay whe allu is dere.
if only everything wasn’t political then persons would have children… but before one walks up for assistance they are asked what party they support then and only then they can move to the stage for assistance…. so even if assistance is provided its only party supporters would be getting… because only they are reaping the benefits from nep… I know of a person who nep contracted was terminated because they found out that person was blue.. only when its equal share of the country wealth persons confidence will grow to invest case example children.. for now children will be made by mistakes and those who can afford will only make one or 2 even if they got a 3-4 bedroom home
Skerrit and Melissa made their children in the wealthiest country on earth, the United States of America. They populating another man land
But the same Skerrit and Melissa want Dominicans to make children in the poorest country in the OECS currency union.
That is leadership or lead the sheep
By the way mamie do have fertile ovaries and brain do have fertile sperm
The man is loosing it. Only Dominica can afford to have something like that as their leader. OMG.
A prosperous country MUST have a government that’s not only cares about itself but cares about the people. It should have a leader who reflects wisdom, common sense and intelligence.
Mr. Skerrit’s remarks clearly show that he is simplistic and dull-witted. A large population doesn’t guarantee economic prosperity. Haiti (11.2 million people), Nigeria, Ethiopia and Bangladesh are countries with a very large population, yet, they are among the poorest in the world.
It’s clear to see that the main factor preventing Dominica from progressing is a corrupt, self-serving, incompetent, uncaring government’
To control a people keep them poor and their women pregnant.
Roger Burnett puts it best. This kind of thinking goes back to the slave plantation days. The Prime Minister continues unabated to bring dame and embarrassment to Dominica. Dominica has become the laughing stock of the region under Skerrit’s disastrous stewardship. The man has no self awareness. He doesn’t connect his tongue to his brain before he speaks. Compare Mr. Skerrit and Mr. Linton when they speak off the cuff. It’s chalk and cheese, night and day.
He want more babies to sacrifice at de china dca hospital
Tell skerro that charity begins at home.WHat he looking for .More sacrifices for the future.Looking for virgin sacrifices.Hmmmmmm.
DNO I already know you will not publish my comment as usual but i doh mind because you read it so i know at least one person read it.Go ahead and do what you do best
Are you going to lead by example?!!!! You want families to have no less than 5 children so when are you going to get the other 3?!!! You have the luxury of getting your rent paid for but you obviously don’t care about Dominicans who are out there struggling to support their families. Hearing this level of ignorance almost makes me ashamed to be a Dominican! Let us know when your wife is going to take time out from her career to have your other children and maybe some other idiot will follow suit.
This harps back to the days of slavery. Estate owners encouraged reproduction as a means of increasing their shackled work force and, in turn, their wealth.
Roger, european perpetrators called it slavery (“they” renamed everything) as a smoke screen to mask the torture and mayhem inflicted upon human beings form a particular continent Africa. Slavery was practiced in many places, in europe it was very bloody. Elsewhere more like indentured where people were freed after a period of time, they even owned property, married and some eventually even became heads of the households etc. That you are referring to was torture and mass murders. You are right that they did encourage victims to have kids, and in many cases the perpetrators rapped the Black women themselves and enslaved/ tortured their own off springs. Careful with that word it’s a smokescreen to hide the mayhem against humanity.
This PM is extremely irresponsible because currently couples can handling feed and cloth their family. He asking them to make more children and the DA economy is heavily underperforming.
The responsible thing is to improve the economical environment in Dominica and then this will translate into the layman way of life. This I believe would provide a platform to ask couples to make more children because their economical/ financial condition will improve and hopefully address some % of the underpopulation.
In these ridiculously tough economic times, Mr. Skerrit is spewing ridiculous nonsense. Listening to the Anou Palay program(the Prime Minister’s propaganda talk show) numbs common sense.
Dominica is becoming depopulated. Many are hoisting anchor to seek for more fertile fishing grounds. Most citizens who remain is because they have no other choice. Skerrit is giving advice but is not prepared to lead by example. Why doesn’t he impregnate Melissa several more times? He has the wherewithal to take adequate care of seventeen (17) children he referenced.
You, Mr. Skerrit lamented about the small number of students in some schools. What you have failed to mention is the availability of good paying jobs for the influx of new citizens.
Question: When the current school leavers seek employment in the job force, how many will be able to procure gainful employment? Too many of our females have to work horizontally to survive.
Skerro, Dominica will full up if you approve this in parliament, as I writing this.
Things hard in Dominica my brother, a population increase deserves a salary increase. You cannot compare the past with the present. Before children use to eat Arrowroot and Mash Tania and Fig, now is KFC how you expect them to go make children. The only way we can populate Dominica is if you take the responsibility and be like France. The Government support them until 18 years and sent them to school and universities. Each child get at least $ 1000 a head and starting from $300 once your pregnancy past 3 mths. Here is the calculation, $300- 3mths preg, $600- 6mth preg $ 900 at birth + $100 pregnancy allowance. Total $1000 per child in a house hold.
For those who will disagree with the PM, he is right. For a society to survive, and for economically growth, it has to maintain its population. In the case of Dominica an increase in population is needed for it to survive and development. Political scientists suggest that adults of child bearing age need to have 2.1 children. I know some people who account for that point one. (Just joking)
More children to raise in poverty? Why can’t Skerrit have at least 16 children with his wife. Is he now impotent?
He has the money. Its alleged that he is the richest man in the Caribbean. Who wants to have children who are dependent upon Skerrit for:
Rice
Flour
Sugar
Glasses
Light bill
Water bill
Cable tv bbill
Recess
Funeral expenses
Sofa
Table
House….
This man Skerrit, is a very wicked soul, but he smiles with those that he has taken advantage of to live the life of the rich and famous.
Time Will Tell..
Skerro, boy you have he funds, how come is one child you got eh?
Skerrit, thats rum- shop talk.
don’t worry the Haitians already taking over
@derp, So what happen to you it looks like you dry up firing blank?
Speak for yourself mr Fox, speak for yourself.
What if the situation on the ground in Dominica was more attractive for citizens to remain and return, the population might actually start to grow. Who wants to have more children only to put more pressure on families?
Prime Minister it is not wrong at all in saying that Dominica’s population is small when considering viable business establishment for sustainable socio-economic development. But you need to ask what are the factors leading to such low population. I suggest you address these issues as a confidence booster to the Young population:
1. Economic Development
a) Expansive sector development: e-Agriculture & agro-industry, manufacturing/electronic assembly, construction, tourism etc
b) ease barriers to business development/start ups,- Seed money for SMEs; this approach is more sustainable; RED Clinic should be an offshoot of that policy
c) Salaries are too low- contributing to massive out-migration and brain drain, it is difficult to address this but start wrapping your mind around this
2. Social Development
a) setting not a pull or compelling factor against out-migration;
b) Better safety nets, housing, health
Finally, announce your next child in 2 months…
The prime minister is missing the point because there are more Dominicans living out of Dominica including children born to those who migrated and are great grandparents plus what employment has he provided ? As small as the population is unemployment is rampant not to mention poverty these are the reason for migration and this is why the population is small .
That’s fine if you can afford more children, sadly that’s not an option for the majority of people in this environment. Perhaps the government should stop stealing from the public purse and concentrate on boosting the economy with the millions they have hidden away.
A call from a rather dumb steward of a nation!
Slow economic growth and falls in output resulting in high unemployment, deficient demand for investment and decrease in living standards are among the main reasons why Dominica’s population cannot sustain this regime’s very best effort at turning the economy around – something they’ve been trying to do (miserably) for over 20 years.
When The PM made such statements I wonder if he really put any thought into it. Opinions must not be expressed recklessly without serious thought. I would like to ask the PM with an increase in population and the resources we have available do you think you could be able to sustain the housing revolution. Do you think we would be able to rebuild and recover successfully If we had a large population. What about issues of unemployment, crime, and health care as it relates to the present COVID-19, these are just some of the major social issues that needs to be looked at before making such statement.
Observation is a very essential tool that must not be ignored when making the argument for a bigger population. Look at some of our sister islands with large populations are they better off because of their larger population and what about the world as an extension. We must also remember the larger an economy the more complex issues that has to be dealt with., such as debt. Thanks, God,…
A 63k we have here.. and seeing so much misery , is an increase in population Skerrit wants for people to go through more hard Labour..
Put jobs in the place and people will multiply…..
Ridiculous man! Yes, we had larger families but it was not unknown for children to die in infancy. Many of the remaining children moved away for a better life overseas. Our employment situation not improved that much and primary health care gone down. You are suppose to be smart guy Roosevelt. How you going to create gainful employment and educate and feed these children, please tell us. You should mind your own business Sir and let people make up their own mind how many mouths they can feed, accommodate and send to school with breakfast, decent shoes, uniform books and computer. I am sorry, you condemning our people to poverty the way you thinking.
The double doctorate dude is showing us how incompetent he is. He’s also telling us to do as I say not as I do. Skerritt had his children born in America, so they are Americans, but he wants Dominicans to make their children in a country, in which he has demonstrated he has little confidence in his vision for. Because of his failed policy of “next level” hotels Dominica, he allowed the productive sectors to grind to a halt. Now he’s about to get the Chinese to help build an international airport, he realizes we don’t have the population to generate revenue to maintain this behemoth. Rich countries like Denmark, pay their citizens to have more children, so how is Skerritt going to finance the 20,000 new babies he’s trying to force Dominicans to make. He went and got two phony doctorates and now he wants to chastise those who want to put in the work to earn their real PhDs. What a topsy turvy world.
Dominica’s economic growth must show prospect before even thinking of increasing the net reproductive rate. Net reproductive rate in lay man term is mothers replacing themselves by having more births
I personnally desagree with that.
Roseau is already crowded ans the island is small ; most of Dominicans live overseas
If they make more children, it simply means more diaspora in the future.
The planet already cannot feed all its inhabitants.
And more people , more pollution, more wastes
Let us be serious
This man just can’t be serious. Let me tell you Skerrit, who is going to feed all those children? What future would all those children have?? Skerrit, don’t forget, it’s only you who has access to government account and you are the only person that could feed 1000 children.
This is a disgusting call, one only made by another leader 60 years ago. Perhaps your Chinese friends encouraged you to make that request…? I wonder why??
Well, cheap wages for one because with more people and even fewer jobs they can keep pay low you see and with more poor people relying on government to survive it is easier to control them.
The Chinese Government mandated that the Chinese people cannot have more than one or two children. Good luck.
Yeah, after the population was a billion. Get your facts right, oh so clever one!
On what salary? What they going to eat? How much will I get in annual governmental support? I really want to full the earth a little more, but how practical is it these days? I also want to know about job security for my prospective offspring? Assure me of these things first PLEASE! Trust me, with such security I’m getting right to work.
This is just another example of the fool we have running Dominica. Mr. Skerrit what has been the mortality rate and abortion rate in Dominica over the last two decades? Ask Dr. F who is another of the government leeches how many abortions he has performed? We did not get to 30 students in a big school overnight. Any person with a lil bit of sense and mental stability would notice the population trends a long time. Making kids and increasing the population is not what causes economic growth. If that was the case Haiti, Jamaica, Dominican Republic and elsewhere would be flourishing. What you have failed to do is to convert the CBI revenues into sustaining revenue and become the gift that kept giving. You again have rum shop solutions for complex problems which shows the depth of your thought. Birth is not the only way to increase a population however either way is best on population being productive and generating wealth. A prosperous nation will attract migrants. What a fool.
I know you tried to pack a lot into the limited allotted words but you essentially captured the essence of the issues surrounding this conversation.
hahaha funny. Have your people do a census among the working class and you will find out why. The old saying “bouche fan k manjay” doesn’t apply in this day and age!!!!
I really think Mr. does just talk to take kicks on D A people you know. You tief all money di country have, putting all kind of import tax so local business struggle to profit, you refuse to build an economy based on natural resources, not even zeb you want to fully legalise so the country can have some kind of economy… no!
After all that, you still have guts telling people to make more children? What they going to use to feed the children Skerrit? or you you want them to make children so when they get despa they must come and beg you for you to take advantage? that is your kicks man?
Why you cannot make them voters stay when they come to vote? Your own supporters not staying. Free flight and cool out and they still not staying- because of how hard you make it for them to survive. But you talking marji about make more children? Who want to make children just to watch them Gwayeh?
Skerrit make more raise hard working people in Dominica salary you have the funds make 8 more
The way things are, I don’t think his Mrs. will let him anywhere near here again. She’s not stupid and knows exactly what she wants. More children by him is definitely not on her agenda. Trust.
The child is lying in the men waist,can the women afford to pay the men for taking them to bed.You refer to them as long time supporters, so they get free invoices and free forms. It’s all coming out now state money. As soon as they graduate, they leave the country never to come back.What you intend to do so as to keep them here.The men need to get a false dick to avoid HIV.Go for it girls,he will give you free furnished houses.
Mr.Skerit tell the your ladies gotten houses cost 300thousands for free to start having babies.
Skerrit must have a tumor growing in his head messing with his thinking because no one with normal brains would come up with something like this!!! Caquagas!! Torneh!!!!
Mr. Skerit I know a young lady with 3kids and no help from the government if you say having babies is an investment you should invest in them,All these are the government to blame you guys should’ve put a program in place to help,$500 to $1000 dollars monthly alot of your ladies will try to have one or two babies,
Ah boy Skerro, y’all need new ‘slaves’ to pay off the debt & be enslaved by the new colonial masters down the road eh.
and with what we feeding them,on NEP salary?or u like ppl to come n beg u financial center???