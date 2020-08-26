Skerrit calls for urgent reform of school curriculum

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has called for serious reform of the current school curriculum in Dominica.
Skerrit says he is concerned that the current curriculum is too Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) driven and he doesn’t think that the government should delay the curriculum reform any further.
“I have a concern; we still have 5 hours at the school and we have increased in a dramatic way the number of subjects which we offer to students,” he said during his Annou Palay radio programme over the weekend. “I mean how do we propose to overcoming these things?”
He continued, “Because I mean physical education was something that you did, it was physical, you had sports day and you did the exercise, you played sports and you engage yourself in physical activity, but we have moved away from this and now we are using a textbook for physical education because it is now a subject at CXC.”
The Prime Minister is of the view that indicated that, in a classroom setting, apart from a break, students sit on a chair for 5 hours and are not allowed enough opportunities for group work or interaction.
“And so it is very competitive and it places in my view an added burden on students and parents, to see whether their children can do well as compared to others rather than everybody in an environment where they can all succeed,” the Prime Minister contends.
“In my view time is of the essence,” he opined.
Prime Minister Skerrit urged the ministry and the nation to move with haste in revisiting the curriculum.
“Because I am concerned that we might be spending a lot of money and not many people are benefiting or more people can be benefiting from this going forward,” he suggested.
He is also advocating for the introduction of civics at schools.
“I have been talking in the public domain for years about civics,” he pointed out. “Many students do not know their rights and their responsibilities as citizens; they do not know anything about nationhood.”
“Something that is so important as knowing what a citizen is and nationhood and the basic and fundamental rights…what is taking us so long to get this going?” the prime minister asked.
Exactly, Therefor reform is urgent.
Other idea is the movement from grade school through to college. You should not have to sit an exam to go high school. It should be automatic, high school should be free. The way it operates too many children are left behind. We all can learn. Not always at the same pace. That is a God given gift. I have met people who did not pass this entrance exam , but went to foreign countries as adults and were/is very successful.
An other area to be reformed is religion. Bible study as it pertained to spiritual life. We are mind body and spirit, but our spirit is ignored. The Bible, the words of God pertained to every aspect of human life. And I mean every activity or action.
From genesis to revelation contains all the instructions for a healthy, happy and holy life, a life of success with good character.
Why is the world in such a mess when we are at our smartest. Is it because we are distancing our selves from Jesus our Lord our God
Where I do agree with you, the problem is rooted with how “Americanized” we are as a nation and heck… as a planet.
American culture involves everything but God and The Bible. It involves a whole bunch of unnecessary spiritual distractions; hence why this will never come to pass, until the Bible itself has ALSO become “Americanized”.
The only way we ourselves can keep to God’s law, is to move forward TOGETHER as a people and JUDGE NOT.
Do this little thing and we will see our way through anything.
Also, stop trusting everything an American tells you people. They have already screwed us over in the past and still do so up to a day like today.
If you don’t believe me, ask yourself this… When you see a white tourist, do you immediately become a polite and welcoming individual? If the answer is yes, which it more than likely is, then yes, you have been affected.
This is a move in the right direction to add civics to our schools. Is imperative that we must also add African studies to our curriculum in the first place to make a well rounded individual of our students and citizens. Ther text book which is or was mandatory reading at UWI is one of the most beneficial to be taught in all schools particularly high schools upwards is: STOLEN LEGACY – Greek philosophy is Stolen Egyptian Philosophy by George G.M. James. There are many other very important works that right the wrongs of Europe’s propaganda and lies pushed about the place we as Black people came from (not hanging in trees like monkeys as they claim) and our mega contributions to civilization that must be taught at our schools. It’s a must! That is even more important than civics to create the well rounded person.
I wonder why the PM never showed this much urgency to implement electoral reform?
He can win without it. A decision on this is not urgent. Did any political party have this reform on their manifesto in the 2019 elections ?
We not in politics u already a worker so shutup
Feller, school opening next month. NOW you calling for urgent reform? People was at home for months. School was closed for months. why you didnt let the teacher turned politician and minister for education, same one that tell the Kalinago girl she not living in the area relax on the internet issue, to work on the urgent reform during that time? School opening next month padner, maybe next year or the year after. Now What about the urgent reform for elections? You not worried about the urgency of that reform though! What about the TVET programs you all have been talking about for 10 years now? When will that be implemented? Ministry of Education and Sports continue to fail the youth year in year out. Money passing left and right. Boasting they is the party with the most money. but the youth get the brown end of the stick.
Boss man, we need electoral reform and no other.
Up to the final two years in secondary school (by which time it’s too late) the curriculum is based on the assumption that “one size fits all”. For the most part creativity is a nonentity, and other than in sport, there is no test of skill.
We ignore the fact that creativity and skill are natural attributes that need to be expressed rather than suppressed. Creativity is as essential for the scientist as it is for the artist, and eye-to-hand skill is required by the brain surgeon as it is for the carpenter.
This is not to say that core subjects should be neglected. But if more consideration is given to fostering the growth of inherent attributes, a child will be more receptive to learning reading, writing and arithmetic.
We should guard against turning hands-on skills into academic pursuits. A degree does not necessarily make a good cricketer but practice does. The best qualification for an artist is not a BA or MA certificate but a piece of paper with a good sketch on…
Roger, I agree. We should have more on hand skill programme. In fact our education plans should be oriented more in that direction. Our “go school to get a job in an office” type education does not prepare us for hands on employment.
I agree with the PM on this issue. What we have now is a throw back of the outdated colonial system.
Joseph, Our exams, and in particular the Common Entrance Exam, are also colonial hand-me-downs. They cannot measure creativity or hands-on skill.
Our colonial masters have moved on but we continue to use the outmoded system that they burdened us with decades ago.
Roger Burnett, I commend your contribution, you are right on.
A few weeks I saw two sketches of my nephew, one of the sketches were his young niece and the other was PM Skerrit. The only difference between those sketches and the original is that one is colored and one is black and white–it is amazing.
My nephew is 22, but he is in Dominica wasting such great talent because he has no promoter. These are the kinds of initiatives we need in Dominica. If the young ones, like my nephew, had a program that would put their work on display; imagine how far up he/they would be right now. So unfortunate!
Liz, at 22 your nephew has his life ahead of him. If you are able get him out of Dominica. He can get into an Associated college programme and make/work his way to a college/university education. I would suggest architectural engineering as his goal. (just an idea)
this PM, after leading the country for 16 LONG YEARS, has the audacity to say quote, “I have been talking in the public domain for years about civics,” he pointed out. “Many students do not know their rights and their responsibilities as citizens; they do not know anything about nationhood.” i would really like DNO to investigate this claim and provide the evidence to the public that the PM has publicly advocated for CIVICS! but has he forgotten that he was once minister of education and sports and is PRESENTLY THE PM FOR 16 LONG YEARS, SO IF HE HAD THE INTEREST OF DOMINICANS AT HEART, CIVICS WOULD HAVE BEEN PART OF THE CURRICULUM LONG TIME AGO. WE SHOULD TAKE PEOPLE TO TASK FOR THE CLAIMS THAT THEY MAKE PUBLICLY, ESPECIALLY OUR LEADERS!
Only in your brainwashed dreams he can win an election above board.
Now 18 to 3……Next 21 to 0
what electoral reform are you referring to? when the entire system needs reform! this PM has been in control for 16 years and has not seen it fit to do anything to empower us as Dominicans but you are coming here commenting on my comment about electoral reform, what is your agenda? this PM has no plan for us as a nation since after 16 years which is long term, he has failed to empower us as a people, instead it has been all political rhetoric for 16 years with nothing tangible. along with the centralization of power in government in a time when the effort has been de-centralization of government. with the abuse of power there is no way this PM is going to empower the nation. get lost with your defense of immoral and unethical behaviour.
people like you Joseph John who defend immorality and lack of ethics are the issue in our society. how could a PM inherit a functioning system and dismantle it to this crap which now serves our youths and you are here defending it… grade 6 assessment was recent. tell me what is there in place for the children who performed poorly? is there a remedially system in place to assist them to catch up? the issue of educational reform is more than just civics! but people like yourself have accepted the ill treatment of our youth by this PM and others. this is so sad and the nation seems to be more focused on their children going to secondary school instead of the quality of their education, their opportunities through to adulthood and beyond. you should be concern about the most vulnerable students and how to end their cycle of poverty.
I am in full agreement with Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit to do “civics” at schools. I did it at the the Convent High School in days gone by. The national Anthem was emphasized and its meaning. One needed to know their fundamental rights and the names of all Caribbean head if states
That sounds like Social Studies to me Royette. In the subject we also learned the capitals of each country, their capitals and their sports stadiums. Every school teaches the national anthem and before in my time the President would visit the schools.
He does not have anything important or significant to mumble, and babble about; so in order to deflect from the COVID-19 he said was not in Dominica, only to find people infected, he is running off his contaminated lying mouth about Dominica school curriculum which he has absolutely no control over.
When one speaks of Dominica School curriculum and mentions CXC in the same breath tells you the man is ignorant of what he is talking about. When we speak of a school curriculum we are talking about: ” a series of courses offered by an educational institution. It is a set of courses constituting an area of specialization: i.e. Math, engineering, biological sciences, liberal arts history, could be sociology, nursing anything educational at different levels; from elementary, to secondary, to college and university too.
Unless our nations school curriculum is totally developed, and written in Dominica, specifically to Dominica students; Roosevelt might well shut up; he has absolutely no…
It is very true that the existing education system does not prepare our students/children for life. Instead it prepares them to compete with each other on static exams and, based on those exams, determines who gets the scholarships and related opportunities. Students who are not fortunate to have the right parental guidance and support (not to be confused with rich parents) at home can easily become lost in this system. And many do.
However, any serious reform of the current school curriculum in Dominica should be part of a comprehensive Caricom wide reform, wherever harmonizing of the regional system is possible and practical for testing purposes.
I have been a teacher for the past 21 years and I really dont know how this misconception started. We do teach civics in the classroom. At least I know for the primary school I teach. The minister should have known better and corrected the PM because under the Dominica Social Studies curriculum this unit is themed or called ” civic ideals and practices”. The name might have changed, it is not a separate subject ( maybe it was many many years ago ) but it comes under social studies now. And yes , all what the PM say that should be taught is taught and some more.
Thank you. From what i know all of this is taught in Social Studies in primary schools.
Education for living, You are right our system does not prepare us for life, and it should be reformed to provide a standard for the CARICOM
region. But for Dominica we should prepare students to fit in the activities that drive the economy for example : Agriculture (all aspects), Construction, Travel and Tourism, Manufacture, Processing, Road and Infrastructure, Produce Design, Information Technology and Entertainment, to name a few.
And import substitution and export.
Grouping for small and large business and companies. This practice of single proprietorship of small business does not expand the private sector significantly. It does not get us out of the cycle of persistent poverty.
This man is just bloviating. There is no real focus from him as to be expected. He mentioned physical education and then something about civics. These are his only two reforms he has alluded to. This man is a real intellectual featherweight.
I thought he would have brought something profound to the table. What about a new focus on skills, technology, entrepreneurship, and an overall holistic approach to education.
His sentence construction alone confuses me. With such a daft leader, the future of Dominicans is in peril. It’s no wonder Dominica languishes at the cellar position in the Eastern Caribbean.
PS. Whenever Skerrit opens his mouth, the gibberish that emanates, should make all proud Dominicans cringe in shame.
concurrence !!. but there was no need to copy and paste the dictionary
Ya but it at least shows the person’s aptitude to do quick research tho.
lbo, Roosevelt is not an academically educated man; he attended secondary school in Portsmouth, and they say became an English teacher in Dominica.
However, if you listen to Roosevelt vocabulary, the man is unable to express himself in any high level, or form of English.
He focuses on PE, (physical education) whereas he does not know what PE entails; there is no mystery to the term which is simple as in the following.
Physical education affords; (help) create alertness of mind and concentration.
Physical exercise is an essential and vital part of any physical activities and also helps in reducing the reaction time of a person.
Physical education also promote emotional and mental development by helping in overcoming stress, and anxiety.
Now since the majority of our people are over stressed; they suffer from anxiety caused by the oppression of doctor Punjab Hi-Fu Roosevelt Skerrit, perhaps he should teach a class in physical exercise which might help his wicked mind to heal…
So now you’re an education expert a well. Man you must be superman. My advice stick to what you doing and improve that first.
PM I agree with you on CIVICS. It is essential to the wholesome development of citizen if we are to achieve a thriving cohesive society.
You said that “Something that is so important as knowing what a citizen is and nationhood and the basic and fundamental rights…what is taking us so long to get this going?” the prime minister asked. You are so correct here. what is taking us so long?
ADVICE
So instead of moaning about it for YEARS as you indicated, just institute it through policy under Ministry of Education. ALL SCHOOLS !!! No one of repute will fight such a policy!! :-D. Then have the Ministry of Education work with the Office of the President, the Ministry for Youth & Sports, the Cadet Corp, the National Youth Council.
It is not difficult. Just revisit what was done under Sir Clarence Signoret and others and build further. Just do it!!! Of course a few additional resources may be needed but I am certain we can find it for such a program. So CIVICS – YES WE CAN!
Amen. Sir Clarence and Dame Eugenia times were our golden ages. We had less, but the people had more. the whole country was a proud one. We excelled in education and especially sports in that time. We were the leader in the oecs. and that was right after Hurricane David. Industry was booming!, Juicing and canning, light manufacturing, benjashoe, candle industry etc! Bello!, Blows! Bananas! ohh we was good. Granted possie wasnt developed as it is now, but ..
Alot of things need to happen in ministry of education but… You see that PS you have that believe she’s a pal rep and the Minister that dunno her ABC. Good luck with that…
Skerrit you are such a funny dude! Are you sure you want students to learn civics? If Dominicans knew their rights your dictatorship would end. We know you are just bluffing, trying to impress with your anou parlay sot program. You say one thing but you do another. The people who have tried to do the right thing in terms of governance you run them but you here talking in the air. What a joker in a dying pack of cards.
Maybe a shake up of teachers is also needed. One teacher in the NE at a school with a contentious name couldn’t get the 3 students in her class to pass their “common entrance” exams.
If as a teacher you can’t lead 3 kids to pass and excel what are you doing? Yes it’s also down to the parents, but 3 is hardly a full class to manage. She, like the name of the school needs to be changed. Civics, empower the population from an young age and they will exercise their right to vote by conscience not popularity.
Bring it on!
The teachers get jobs by favor while the skilled ones are by passed what do you expect. The man crushing the country but his mouth trying to say something else