SKerrit calls on police, supporters for restraint ahead of civil disobedience campaign

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has called on the police to be in a “restraint manner” and his supporters to avoid any argument with the opposition as they prepare to stage a campaign of civil disobedience all over Dominica beginning today at 3:00 p.m.

The prime minister was speaking at the launching ceremony of Roseau Valley candidate Dr. Irving McIntyre in Trafalgar on Sunday.

“There will be attempts by the opposition to engage you in confrontation. Let us walk away,” he urged. “There is no need for us to engage with anyone in any confrontation. We have been and will continue to be a party or peace and love.”

He continued, “Do not engage in any argument. If you cannot discuss with somebody walk away and go home and sleep.”

The Prime Minister further stated that while he does not get involved in the management of the police force, he is urging the police to be in, “a restraint manner because there will be attempts to create mayhem in our country looking for bloodshed.”

“I do not want want kind of bloodshed in our country,” Skerrit remarked.

He added, “We are focusing on building lives and rebuilding a new Dominica. That is our preoccupation. Let the opposition engage themselves in their evil acts, their acts of destruction. That is all they can do.”

Meantime Opposition leader Linton has accused the “Skerrit-controlled media houses and operatives” of “deliberately and maliciously” misinterpreting his call for civil disobedience, for accountability of State funds and the missing $1.2 billion.

He explained that civil disobedience is an internally accepted form of protest action practised in democracies to express dissatisfaction with the leadership conduct of democratically-elected governments.

“It is a peaceful demonstration of the people’s will to demand answers to the legitimate concerns of the people,” Linton said. “It has nothing to with vandalism, destruction, violence, destruction of people’s property, harming people in any way, shape or form. The classic characterization of civil disobedience has non-violence and peace as the under-girding of that definition.”