Skerrit calls on UWP and its leadership to end ‘lawlessness’ in Dominica

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has called on the leader of the opposition Lennox Linton, former Prime Minister of Dominica and Edison James to bring an end to what he describes as “lawlessness” in the country.

His call came during an address to the nation on Monday night.

The 2019 General Election is scheduled to be held in three (3) days and there’s been protests action in the country in which a number of citizens expressing their desire for electoral reform for free and fair elections – a demand which the United Workers Party (UWP) and the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) have been spearheading for a long time.

Videos on social media showed residents of Marigot which is represented in parliament by UWP leader Lennox Linton, blocking main roads in Marigot and burning debris on the streets.

“I am calling on Lennox Linton, Edison James and the UWP to bring an end to this lawlessness,” he remarked. “I am calling on them to tell their supporters to stop.”

Skerrit continued, “I am calling on Linton and the UWP to put Dominica first.”

He said the government of Dominica has every confidence that local security forces are fully competent and committed to exercise in the skills and restraint required in the face of these acts of provocation.

“They will maintain safety and law and order in our country,” Skerrit stated. “They will not let the situation get out of hand and a few people tarnish Dominica’s good name.”

He reminded everyone that the laws under which these elections are taking place have governed national elections in Dominica, “No matter which party was in government or opposition.”

“In 41 years of Independence Dominica elections have always been free and fair, this time will be no different,” Skerrit indicated.

Meantime, he said that the DLP cancelled all political meetings last night.

“We take this step, not because of widespread violence or the breakdown of national law and order, which there is not, but because it is the prudent and cautious course of action in light of today’s political developments,” he said.

Skerrit continued, “We are taking this precaution to ensure that innocent Dominicans going about their business and labour’s supporters attending public meetings do not fall victim to supporters of the United Workers Party.”

He said further, that as a mature and responsible political party, the DLP is concerned about the well-being of all Dominicans.

“We will not put a single individual in harm’s way or at risk,” Skerrit said.