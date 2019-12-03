Skerrit calls on UWP and its leadership to end ‘lawlessness’ in Dominica

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has called on the leader of the opposition Lennox Linton, former Prime Minister of Dominica and Edison James to bring an end to what he describes as “lawlessness” in the country.
His call came during an address to the nation on Monday night.
The 2019 General Election is scheduled to be held in three (3) days and there’s been protests action in the country in which a number of citizens expressing their desire for electoral reform for free and fair elections – a demand which the United Workers Party (UWP) and the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) have been spearheading for a long time.
Videos on social media showed residents of Marigot which is represented in parliament by UWP leader Lennox Linton, blocking main roads in Marigot and burning debris on the streets.
“I am calling on Lennox Linton, Edison James and the UWP to bring an end to this lawlessness,” he remarked. “I am calling on them to tell their supporters to stop.”
Skerrit continued, “I am calling on Linton and the UWP to put Dominica first.”
He said the government of Dominica has every confidence that local security forces are fully competent and committed to exercise in the skills and restraint required in the face of these acts of provocation.
“They will maintain safety and law and order in our country,” Skerrit stated. “They will not let the situation get out of hand and a few people tarnish Dominica’s good name.”
He reminded everyone that the laws under which these elections are taking place have governed national elections in Dominica, “No matter which party was in government or opposition.”
“In 41 years of Independence Dominica elections have always been free and fair, this time will be no different,” Skerrit indicated.
Meantime, he said that the DLP cancelled all political meetings last night.
“We take this step, not because of widespread violence or the breakdown of national law and order, which there is not, but because it is the prudent and cautious course of action in light of today’s political developments,” he said.
Skerrit continued, “We are taking this precaution to ensure that innocent Dominicans going about their business and labour’s supporters attending public meetings do not fall victim to supporters of the United Workers Party.”
He said further, that as a mature and responsible political party, the DLP is concerned about the well-being of all Dominicans.
“We will not put a single individual in harm’s way or at risk,” Skerrit said.
20 Comments
Skerrit, who beat you u crying, Reggie who beat you u crying on kairi, set of bass tadds,
I thought Roosevelt Skerrit was running the country, not Lennox Linton. perhapsI did mishear.
MR PM, as a youth who has watched you with a desiring and emulating eyes. PLEASE DO THE RIGHT THING FIRST, lead by example….
I am really not sure what is in your mind, but these empathetic words mean nothing.
PS I wished you had responded to Aljereeza so quickly too. But I know your good heart and conscience will lead you to the right path some day.
Allyu, hear Skerrit!……..“put Dominica first?”. Yes! 90% v 10%. SMDH!!
When Skerrit and his gang were siphoning monies from passport sales and ambassadorship into the coffers of DLP and into their own pockets, the last thing on his mind was the welfare of Dominicans. Now that he is up for re-election, Dominica is now top of mind? If he was so concerned, why didn’t he heed the words of all those who called for cleaning up the voters list so that the elections could be fair? He wants to tip the scales in is favor, using finds that rightly belong to the state to contest the election, and when frustration builds up and people act up, he is crying foul.
Give me a break.
Look who is talking about lawlessness!
Answer me some questions Skerrit:
1) who sells diplomatic passports to criminals?
2) who can’t account for missing CBI money
3) who can’t account for PetroCaribe Dominica
4) who is sending his Canadian wife to stand as a candidate in Dominica’s elections
5) who is bribing Dominicans on a daily basis to vote for him
6) who is refusing to give Dominica fair elections
7) who said: no law and no constitution…
That will do for starters! Now answer you liar! RandyX
No reform no election!!!!!
By now you represent a legacy of lies, theft….. you are a FRAUD!
FAKE MILLIONAIRE!
you will be remembered in shame!
Good riddance con man!
You want to deny the people their basic human right and freedom of expression, interfere with their opportunity to select the leaders of their choice and you are looking for peace?
You will find no such peace until you and Mr. Savarin do the right thing.
Mr. Skerrit.
You created your monster 👹. Now you want Lennox and Edison James to fix it for you?
You hatred, bigotry and baseless accusations is eating you like a cancer. Facts remains you choose to contest the election. We are the majority and lawlessness will not prevail. Our prayers and Lucious green terrain will shield us from your wrath.
“We will not put a single individual in harm’s way or at risk,” Skerrit said.
so why you keep sending police after people??
If they commit murder, charge him or her with Murder, once prosecuted and found guilty, take them to the gallows as Miss Charles and deal with them. Case closed. No mercy.
So I guess your trying to tell people do as I say not as I do. You can do whatever you want with impunity and no accountability and everyone is just supposed to sit there and accept it?
Skerrit you are the most evil person on earth now you talking about lawless look in the mirror before you talk dominicans please dont vote skerrit in time for him to pack for 20 yrs that’s the worse I saw Dominica wick man
“Pour hot water on them and call them traitors until they suck salt!” That’s the peaceful DLP way. “10% for Dominica and 90% for me.” Remember when you used to refer to LL as “Sir”? Who Agitate on your behalf? Boy come out dere!
Skerrit if a mosquito keeps making noise in your head, wont you take a mosquito bat at least and deal with it? Deal with the reason why the ppl are doing what they are doing. So pretty please give the ppl their electoral reform. Thanks.
Skerrit the biggest lawlessness and disrespect, is the denial of the Dominican people to vote in a free and fair manner. .This is even more lawless, reckless and damning than the Al Jazeera revelation about you Skerrit!
So imagine!!!
So stop your hypocrisy!!
I think most Dominicans expected this ruling!
No Surprise!
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is the money?
Whey is the money?
% the election is fair and free, because of your laziness and incompetence you can’t get anything accomplished, Have you introduce any bill in Parliament? We are the majority and you are terrorizing us Skerrit has invited the world to be part of the political process, while you are vying for attention. We are the majority and we will prevail. Not One island in the entire region is siding with you. None of your UWP counterparts are supporting you, rather the PM of St. Lucia, who is a UWP is encouraging the DLP. % Lenox, You were deported from Antigua and you should be exiled from Dominica. Nonetheless you are unprofessional and vindictive, none of the Caribbean Islands are siding with you.
We shall NOT relent until all demands are met!
Lawless? Look who is talking about Lawless. You are not a law abiding citizen. You don’t abide by National law, Regional Law and International law. Your days in office are numbered and you will be given a fair trial. Don’t you worry.