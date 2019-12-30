Skerrit chides Dominicans for “culture of ingratitude”

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is attributing criticism of the work of the government to “a culture of ingratitude in the souls of Dominicans.”
Government handed over sixty-six new homes to some families of Cotton Hill in the Cottage Constituency on Sunday and at that ceremony, the prime minister complained that instead of praising him, there some persons including church leaders who, because of their political beliefs, criticize him for helping the poor.
“I am always perplexed that we say that we are a Christian nation; we have more churches per capita than most countries in the world but yet, people criticize myself and my government for doing these things for people,” he said. “They say I’m giving people handout because we are helping the poor when it’s a Christian duty and a responsibility for us to look out for the less fortunate.”
Skerrit believes that Dominicans have lost their humanity and admonished the beneficiaries of the new homes, and others, to understand that the same way the Lord loves a cheerful giver, he also loves a grateful people.
The prime minister said he never tells people to say thanks to him, but instead, “persons should say thanks to the Lord because it is him who is giving.”
“ I am just a vessel, an instrument that is carrying the Lord’s work on earth, but when you don’t show gratitude for what you have received, be careful…and if you do not show gratitude to these things, it will not do you any good,” he cautioned.
He maintains that he was placed in a leadership position to elevate the less fortunate, and says he will not allow anyone to stop him from doing what is right.
Meantime, Parliamentary Representative for the Cottage constituency, Reginald Austire said these new homes will serve as an upgrade to the average living standards of the residents.
“Today you are being handed over a luxurious necessity. These apartment buildings will compare to almost anyone that has slept outside or inside of Dominica,” he said. “ We believe that every man is equal and we must seek to ensure that equality of mankind is maintained and preserved.”
He said the selection process was not easy given the number who are in need but assured the people of Cottage that this was just the first phase of the process.
Most ungrateful people I am in total agreement. Dominican people too twet. Never satisfied and they behave as if they are entitled.
I shall forever criticize you, because you are an inveterate and compulsive liar!!!
Lying and stealing elections are your forte.
I say so because,I have not heard one person on island say they are criticizing you for helping the poor… LIAR, and BAD EXAMPLE!!
Every other governments in Dominica has helped the poor:
Leblanc
Baron
PJ
OJ
Mamo
Eddo
Pierro, etc, etc,
What I am hearing is about your incompetence, myopic vision for the growth of the country, your profligate wastage of money resources, your inability to account for billions of $$$$, your inability to stimulate the private sector, and your dictatorial attitude, etc, etc
So stop your foolishness.
Stop blathering like an addlepated drunkard!
Are you the only one to have helped the poor?
Stop using poor people in your garbage. You have dug your own pit, you shall fall in it!!
!!
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
I have a question,why do I keep hearing 66, 99 in everything the pm does, 66 houses were handed over.. . Anyone else noticing it maybe it’s just a coincidence?
Jesus Christ never asked for gratitude or seek publicity for his good deeds. You are the Government, do your job for the people sake and calm down. Even Christ separated politics from his work when he said, “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s; and to God the things that are God’s” [Matthew 22:21].
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit you are not a prophet or any spiritual vehicle chosen by God, you are simply the PM elected by the people. Please stop being so damn delusional. You will bring curse on this nation for your blasphemy!
Excuse my ingratitude but….where”s the $1.2 billion? And by the way, were you doing the Lord’s work as you were enriching yourself on the backs of the poor Dominican people?
@Black person with white profile photo as profile bloody ….. if you don’t know where is the 1.2 billion dollars best person you should asked is Linton he has the money and answers.
DNO – this piece would benefit from some photos of these “luxurious necessities” to quote Reginald Austrie. And then leave us, your readers, to judge just how luxurious they are.
Regie, all men are equal but some are more equal than others, right?
PS. How can a necessity be a luxury. You are talking nonsense there brother.