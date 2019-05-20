Skerrit compares UWP team to old “buggy” and “left over soup”

Prime Minster Roosevelt Skerrit has questioned the ability of the United Workers Party (UWP) candidates to bring anything new to the governance of Dominica and described the team as an “old buggy” and “left over soup.”

“They are tonight in Roseau launching a brand new second hand team of candidates, ladies and gentlemen, you know the word ‘buggy’ ladies and gentlemen? That is what the Workers Party is launching tonight… a buggy, ladies and gentlemen,” The Dominica Labour Party Leader (DLP) told supporters during his address at the launch, on Sunday, of Octavia Alfred as the DLP candidate for the Castle Bruce Constituency.

He described the UWP team as an unimpressive, worthless opposition that has been rejected repeatedly by voters.

“They are bringing back some left over soup, to the voters of Dominica” he said to the laughter of supporters. “Nobody eats left over cold soup, ladies and gentlemen and that is what the Workers Party is launching tonight.”

Skerrit contends that the top five candidates of the UWP together, are no match for “Teacher Bonnie” or any other new face that Labour is bringing.

“Look who the UWP is bringing to the dance in this campaign; look at the pitiful team that they are launching this evening. Their best candidates are in those constituencies they know they cannot win,” he stated.

Skerrit questioned the capability of UWP candidates such as Danny Lugay and Hector John to hold ministerial positions and scoffed at the qualification of the Leader Lennox Linton and his capacity to lead.

“What portfolio is Linton himself qualify to hold? That man has not held down a steady job in over 20 years,” he said.

According to the prime minister, Dominica is in a precarious position after the passing of Hurricane Maria and “we are still in a build back mode; we are in the intensive care unit. We need an A team to pull us out of the mess”.

Skerrit went on to describe the opposition as a recycled political vessel recycled individuals and advisors being offered to serve the people of Dominica and …”Labour Party rejects.”

“There is nothing new or fresh with the United workers Party in 2020,” stated Skerrit who has been in parliament for almost 20 years, at least fifteen of those, as prime minister.

Skerrit told the crowd that the only good candidate the UWP had in 2014 was Joseph Issac, “and that candidate has since seen the light and is tonight sitting on the platform of the Dominica Labour Party”.

Joseph Isaac switched over to the Labour Party after winning on a UWP ticket in 2014.

Skerrit questioned the ability of the UWP to secure funding for all their planned projects as Dominica cannot afford too many loans and fewer than 25,000 Dominicans are contributing to the coffers of the Treasury. Claiming that for the last 20 years, Linton had cursed and ridiculed the Labour party friends and allies, he reiterated that a UWP government would be friendless globally and Linton must get his own friends because, “our friends cannot be your friends.”

He indicated that on the quality and calibre of candidates alone, the Labour Party has won by 10 wickets.

“Where’s de bell? Where’s de bell ladies and gentlemen? he asked the cheering crowd. “I feel like calling it tonight! I feel like calling it tonight ladies and gentlemen, where is the bell?” he stated in an apparent reference to the election.

The DLP leader who’s been in Parliament for the past 19 years, at least 15 of them as prime minister, told his followers that it matters who will lead the country after this election as the UWP Candidates are “tired, sorry, lousy, incompetent and inadequate to lead.”