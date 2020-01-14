Skerrit concerned about cost, to the country, of UWP election petitions

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has indicated that the court challenge which the opposition has filed against the results of the 2019 general elections, could cost the DLP government about $2.5 million in court fees. He said the court proceedings will be a distraction to development efforts in the country and a burden on the treasury.
The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has filed ten election petitions challenging the results in the constituencies of St. Joseph, Mahaut, Morne Jaune, La Plaine, Castle Bruce, Salybia, Roseau Valley, Roseau Central, Roseau South and Wesley.
The UWP’s challenge is based on the party’s belief that there were numerous voting irregularities during the 2019 general elections in Dominica and consequently, the party insists that the elections were not free and fair.
However, Skerrit said recently called on the “proud citizens” of this country to condemn the decision by the opposition.
According to him, depending on how far the cases go, it is estimated that this will cost the government about $2.5 million in court fees.
“There have been 10 petitions filed in the courts of Dominica challenging election results in 10 constituencies in Dominica. That is part of the democratic process and I respect that, but I would have thought that we would have put the election results behind us, put the election campaign at the back of us and focus on the development of Dominica,” he remarked.
The prime minister added, “Now we have to be distracted with engaging lawyers…all sorts of vexatious and sensational matters that we have to spend time reading instead of focusing on the reclassification exercise within the public service to give public servants a better deal, instead of focusing on the international airport and the construction of the cruise village and the new cruise port, instead of focusing on the modernization of agriculture and even with regard to the electoral reform agenda.”
Skerrit explained that while the labour party has engaged its own lawyers, “the ten colleagues of mine, their legal fees won’t be paid by the treasury, but there are other people who are officers of the public service who have to be represented and paid for by the treasury of Dominica.”
“For anybody to want to question the results of elections in Dominica when everybody, including the Organization of the American States [OAS] who had the original intention to declare the election to be not to be free and fair, tell you that you cannot get as free and fair elections like what happened on December 6th that happened in Dominica anywhere else in the world,” Skerrit remarked.
Skerrit said he hopes that everyone would all join hands in this country to help build a dynamic and just Dominica.
“And if we say that we are all committed to Dominica, then what all the fighting is about?” he asked. “The elections should be really one day and we use the rest of the five years to work together to build Dominica.”
He added, “In the next few weeks I must find $18 million to send to the schools in America and the University of the West Indies to pay for our students studying and if I have a legal obligation in the courts that I must pay this and I must pay that, then I have to focus on this.” he stressed.
The general election was held on Friday 6th, December 2019, with the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) obtaining a landslide victory with 18 seats out of 21 while the UWP secured the remaining 3.
10 Comments
UWP please put that none sense to bed nuh. It is a new year. But wicked as you lot are you will prod on so that the country will loose money. Have you guys have a heart.
Our laws provide for the opposition to challenge the election results in court. This is part of A democratic process. Yes, it does cost money, both for the government but also the oppositionand the government should not quibble over this. It is a price well worth paying. It pales in comparison with election expenditure and Mr. Skerrit’s party would be entitled to exercise the same right if they perchance had lost the election.
Roosevelt Skerrit, there is always a cost in cheating. That’s why all cheaters should always think of the cost before they cheat. Here is a similar incident below involving basebal:
https://sports.yahoo.com/astros-coach-gm-banned-2020-over-cheating-scandal-195442072–mlb.html
Though the elections seem legal based on our laws but it is a fact that the DLP rigged the election by bringing in loads of persons. They had an unfair advantage which they used and anyone would. BUT if you thieving don’t make it so obvious thus leaving doubt not just in your people but in the region.
The United Workers Party members and some supporters are very wicked. They brought overseas people to vote, they registered new voters and because they didn’t win they have decided to challenge. That’s not right. You guys need to learn to accept defeat and move this country forward. We’re on the right track to development and you’re planning to take us backwards? NEVER! In the South East we claim our victory, it was free and fear..Ms Roberts won and she won with no fear. God had it planned out for her and we voted for the best representation. And if the UWP decides to have fresh election it wont be “Betta with Gretta” but “Certainly Much Better with Gretta .” We love you Ms Roberts and we’re prepared to stand with you!!
Were you concerned about financial costs to the country, when you brought down diasporans to come and vote, and when you brought down foreign artists to perform at your election rallies?
If, as the Prime Minister states, elections are for one day, could we take down all the red paraphernalia that has been disfiguring the country for the last two years.
Roger I agree, it looks tatty and does nothing to improve our image. Incidentally, if it was blue instead of red the effect would be just as negative. Let’s clean up the place.
SHAKA,the UWP lost support in 16 of 21 constituencies a total of 1,163 votes.Did SKERRIT bribe them not to vote UWP,or were they in the DIASPORA and chose not to come to vote?.Can you account for the 1,163 votes?
Tell us how much was spent by labour party for election campaign? How much of that money was funds raised by the labour party fund raising drive and how much was from passport sale and government coffers. The people of Dominica need to ask those questions and demand answers. How much was paid to bring down all this artist and pay people vote. If you cannot give account Roosevelt then you should shut up.