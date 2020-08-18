Skerrit condemns ‘harassment’ by opposition forces; says he will not be frightened

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that he will not be threatened by what he described as harassment by opposition forces.
On Friday, the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) organized a gathering at the entrance of Morne Daniel to show their disapproval of that $32,000 monthly rental fees for the Prime Minister’s residence in addition which was approved by Cabinet.
It is believed that his remarks are also linked to an incident which occurred on the weekend which led to the arrest of parliamentary representative for the Roseau North Constituency, Danny Lugay.
“If you as any person, somebody is harassing your life, what do you do?” he asked. “Wouldn’t you call the police or go to your lawyer? So, why can’t I have the same protection that you have?”
He continued, “Reflect and meditate upon this, especially those who are supporting individuals and those who were themselves engaged in this harassment of Roosevelt Skerrit.”
The Prime Minister added, “You have children, you have brothers and sisters, you have families, you are also a human being, ask yourself if you are subjected to the same harassment…”
He said those who do not like him, he prays for them.
“Why do you hate me for?” Prime Minister Skerrit asked. “Why don’t you like me? What have I done to you? Nothing”
Is it because he asked, “you believe that you want to be in this position or you guys want to be in government and the person you think is preventing you to be there is Roosevelt Skerrit?”
The Prime Minister made it clear that he is from Dominica; he was born in this country and shall remain there to continue his contribution to Dominica’s development.
“No matter where I choose to reside in this part of Dominica, I am a Dominican and people have to respect that the same way I respect people’s rights to reside wherever they wish and to carry out their duties but don’t believe ever that you are frightening me,” he stated.
Protesters at the CCM gathering were prevented from getting close to the prime minister’s residence by barricades and a heavy police presence.
Roseau North MP, Lugay, who was accompanied by Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton and one other individual when his vehicle was stopped in the vicinity of the prime minister’s residence at Morne Daniel, was the only one taken into police custody.
He said the reason given to him for being taken in for questioning by the police was because they “received credible information that some persons were posing a threat to the prime minister’s residence”.
The Roseau North MP, whose constituency includes Morne Daniel, insists that the claim which the police made about him being in the Prime Minister’s driveway was fabricated.
He also says that he was physically assaulted by a police officer when being put into the vehicle which took him to police headquarters.
Lugay has vowed that he will have his day in court.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
78 Comments
Wow, opposition forces think that they are the only ones who are able to protest. Have DLP ever protested to remove a duly elected government. Have DLP ever protested to defend their right to operate the government with a majority in Parliament.
Well it seems that its time for them to go on the defense otherwise opposition forces will think that the government is afraid of them. That the police is afraid of them. The majority cannot let opposition forces rule.
It is time for the DLP demonstrate their that they are in charge and are not afraid of those trouble makers. It is time to demonstrate against these demonstrators.
It is time for DLP to demonstrate full support and confidence in the PM and his administration.
Opposition forces think that they can intimidate with fear, guilt, and shame, but
What a childish and stupid piece of utter rubbish. Just one comment I wish to make. Skerritt says that he can live anywhere he choose and that is correct for all citizens, the only difference is that the state isn’t made to pay rent for the place where other citizens choose to live.
The PM needs to have a home on a 150 acre property if he wants no one to pass near his driveway. If not he needs to find himself in the designated area for the Prime Minster – Morne Bruce. This rental of property in the backs of the pockets of tax payers is totally ludicrous!!!
He’s certainly not scared for all the wrongs and atrocities done to Dominica..but he will be frightened when he reaches the edge of the proverbial Cliff..keep walking in the wrong direction!
“No matter where I choose to reside in this part of Dominica, I am a Dominican and people have to respect that the same way I respect people’s rights to reside wherever they wish and to carry out their duties but don’t believe ever that you are frightening me,”
Aright BossMan why don’t you let them fix up Cabrits for you to stay nuh and you will see what people will do!!!
Garçon you probably will never get it, just because you have title as Prime Minister doesn’t mean you can just do whatever you want and people have to live with it,,,
Every citizen have their rules and regulations they have to follow just so you cannot just build a a palace for you and say that’s where you want to live now!!!
The prime minister for long have had his residence where the constitution and protocols have made rules for that purpose, you cannot just come change the rules just because You are a “Neva-see-come-see-go-crazy”,,,
Dear Mr prime minister, as much as we are trying to understand the point that you are trying to bring across to the nation, let’s take a good look at what is really happening in the sense of harassment, Lennox Linton, Dr fountain, Danny Lugay, Brian Linton just to name a few that has been harass arrested beaten, should I go on. Now let’s take a look at Ian Pinard the trash bin scandal, the millions of dollars missing in connection with the passport scandal how many of these incidents and individuals has been arrested, just remember when you point your index finger at people you have three fingers pointing at you.
Hello and good morning my people. My wife and I bought a piece of land in Morne Daniel twenty two years ago but we didn’t build a house there. Now, if I come to Dominica will I be able to check on my property to make sure no one is encroaching on my boundary or will the police prevent me from entering. Just asking.
Ehbeh Tony bondaw bien paytay! Before you try going Morne Daniel you better make sure you have the following documents;
1, Land Title
2.Land valuation
3.Life Insurance from US
4.Dca diplomatic passport even if it fake
5. US Passport
6. US state of residence ID
7. Birth certificate
8. Land purchase receipt
9. Grand mothers and fathers birth papers
10. Father and mother birth papers and explanation how they manage to make you
11. Letter of permitted entry to site by Carbon, Corbette, Sebo, Loreen, Rayburn and Lil Willyman
12. A stop watch so you dont overstay the time allowed to visit the area
13. A GPS tracking device controlled by the Special Branch
14. A sined declararion that you 1000000% hate Lennox Linto and what he stands for
Now thats is the list of what MAY get you to Morne Daniel.
Tony, as a Civil Servant I am advising you with assurance that you have every right to come home and every right to check on your property. This has absolutely nothing to do with this fake irresponsible immnature Incompetent Failed Skerrit. He happens to be this failed Prime Odd Minister.
When you arrive and you seem to be harassed call the police, your lawyer and your family. Don’t go their on your own. This Skerrit is a failure and and a pappyshow. You do not, must not be scared of him. He is scared of his own Shadow. He’s also not intellectual in politics like our Opposition Leader Hon. Lennox Linton, a formidable decent trusted committed UWP Leader. Be strong and hold onto what you believe in. Let no one push you about when you visit your property. It’s not the “Damn Business” of failed Skerrit nor his so called highly police security. You are no less a Dominican than he is, who has failed and ruined and killed our agriculture, economy and our People have been reduced to…
Lol my Bro. Some people might believe you were advising Tony Astaphan who, it has been alleged, has abandoned his native land, and is unpatriotically hiding in Antigua (you know Gaston Browne’s land). Why, because he knows about Skerritt’s greed which he expected would be the tripping point.
People are not necessarily as angry as about the billions that was stolen, as they are about the straw that broke the camel’s back: $64,000 that was robbed in the face of Dominicans with Skerritt’s in your face disrespectful decision. I tell you, what you can see is so much more powerful that what you cannot see. A picture is worth 1000 words.
Dominicans may not have been able to see the billions hidden in offshore banks, or all the passports being sold, but they sure can see the house, and feel the pinch of the $64,000.
Sun-tzu: If your enemy is superior, evade him. If angry, irritate him. If equally matched, fight, and if not split and reevaluate.
Harassment!? Dude you’re the Prime Minister of Dominica. The highest profile PUBLIC FIGURE in Dominica. Your actions and behavior, both private and public, are subject to the scrutiny of the PEOPLE of DOMINICA. Public protest is a major part of the checks and balances of our democracy.
Please don”t play that pitiful victim game. You are the Prime Minister. No sympathy here. Answer the people!
It is what it is! All this protesting wasting everyones time for something that has already been approved by Cabinet. Write your cabinet ministers to express your disappointment.
Stop looking like poor fools protesting every minute.
The thing is, the Cabinet ministers never ever consult with their constituents on national matters. I always wonder how laws and policies are passed. The people have no say. they are always imposed upon us. Will writing my parl rep make sense if i oppose their policies and thinking? Does writing my parl rep make sense if my parl rel is in the opposition? Or if they themselves do not see the bigger picture. does writing him make sense if he hiimself doesnt even respect his own constituency to truly represent his people. I want a parl rep who represents ME not the PM he serves under. Some say if i dont vote i have no say in what happens in the politics of the country. But i beg to differ. Every tax paying citizen has a right to demand things of his government regardless of if he votes for. And parl reps have to REPRESENT the people of their area regardless of if they voted for them or not. While i agree we need to let them know dissatisfaction, they have to respect and represent us.
Skerrit, the day will come sooner rather than later that you will be frightened. In fact you will be very frightened! Did you think you would get away establishing a kingdom in the Caribbean on all our backs? No my friend, you got this wrong and you deserve everything you get. You know what they do in some countries with TRAITORS?? Go on google and have a look.
Skerrit got into power like king Saul 1 Samuel 8, and I can see he will leave office the same way king Saul left office. 1 Samuel 31:1-6
Skerit stop portraying yourself as victim ,where as ,indeed your are truly a villain.
Perhaps you feel the walls are closing in on you and rightly so.
The beginning of your end has begun, ask
Kenneth Rijock he knows very well how the process works.
What I don’t understand.
Lennox videotaped everything that took place while he, Danny and the other crew member was on their mission to the PM house. When Danny was dragged out of his vehicle how come Lennox did not video that part of the action?
Something is wrong. Lennox is lying and looking to create unrest in the country.
Danny is possessed and needs to repent.
What you dont understand is that it was DANNY who was video taping. Not Lennox. IF you listen it was Danny who was doing most of the talking and filming. In the video, they captured an incident at the same PM resident with another resident of Morne Daniel. They stopped to film. on the main road. The PM himself has security cameras ON THE MAINROAD that can show everything that happened. Why you all not asking him to publish that? Because it would incriminate the police officer.
What you don’t understand nor capture the failure of this failed incompetent corrupted Labour government and its incompetent failed Skerrit who has ruined our economy agriculture and jobs for our suffering people.
Skerrit is what you called, a failure, visionless, Incompetent, visionless. In other words he is the biggest Pappyshow in Dominica and the Caribbean.
You guys support this nonsense of a man. He and his cronies are destroying dominica for generations to come. It’s already too late. He’s a dictator, and showing signs of mental decline.
That was very pompous of you Mr. PM.
Your statements are getting more and more like this.
My problem with any government that runs Dominica…
1) They forget to drop the color once in power
2) They always seem to drain treasury,
3) Sooooo many empty promises. Too many really.
4) They ALL act like a bunch of fkn children. Great leadership examples for ours.
5) The servants of Dominica aka the cabinet, are just that… but are raised like kings n queens. This is totally backward. Zero humility. All false and fake, much like social media friends.
6) The biggest problem is this constant amongst ALL worlds governments… Confusion, Misdirection and LIES.
This is what we vote for… no matter who wins this is what we get.
A good leader doesn’t look hungry when he sees power…
A good leader will not seem thirsty when their are wells of cash.
A good leader learnt to follow well, so that he may leader better than the previous.
A good leader sinks with his ship (people).
You are responsible for where you are right now. You have a lot of self searching to do,by your own actions you created your demise don’t blame somebody else you. Mr I run Tings take it like a man.
Roosevelt Skerritt. You are a sick, misguided, wicked fool. Sad that your misdeeds to this country and its people are going to fall on your children. The Bible speaks about it. You know how many families that rent money can feed? Stop put my God in your sh. Go to …hell Skerritt. Go to hell.
I have said it before and I am going to say it again with stern boldness!
There is an Almighty Supreme Being of Spirit and Holness, who holds all Authority and Power over the World–there is no woman or man who can stand above Him and His plans.
When He appointed Sir Roosevelt Skerrit to be the Primary Leader of the Nation of Dominica, He had everything planned, pertaining to the way he would serve the people and for the length time that he would hold that Seat.
It is foolish for a few human beings to think that they have higher power and authority than God Almighty, to interfere in His work with rudeness and disrespect; to think that they can distort what He has planned.
In this World, people will always huff and puff when they don’t have their own way, but most of the time it is better to remain humble and quiet. God is watching and He knows when it is time to avenge your foe–it is always a sorry mistake to take matters in your own hand.
God has said in His Words: “No flesh shall glory in My present”!
You people are only searching for fame and power that you will never receive because your approach to that fulfillment is disgusting and fallible–against the Will of God.
You all have no reverence for God in your way of doing things; what makes you think that He will jump down from above to justify your wicked works–especially that it is against His servant?
And that is who Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is–a servant of God on behalf of our Nation and her people. He is human, so he is not perfect; he may have flaws that stood in his way of God’s work–but that is for God to deal with, not you all!
But He appointed PM Skerrit and He has decided how long it will take for him to complete his asignment–what you people need to do is to learn to be humble and sincere–your unscrupulous attitude and conducts will give you all nothing but failure and defeat–take it or leave it!
Most corrput leaders think that way. Hitler thought that way also. DOnald Trump thinks that way also. God put him there. but we all know it was the diasporans that flew down in droves of chartered flights and boat loads to only go back to their foreign lands to enjoy the milk and honey of another land, while their fellow country men who remain in Dominica suffer at their hands. When they return years later they say nice road nice building, but the money to build them left with the foreigners who build it, the dominicans cannot live comfortably and cry brokes before month end every month. Cost of living is high, quality of life is low. If not for nature, Dominicans would be crazy. At least we have nature to cool out (river beach waterfalls etc) but if we didnt have that, we would be killing each other by now. trust me given these conditions we are in. NEP is a fail as unemployment continues to rise. Miniscule exports, No significant manufacturing industry, ……….
Skeritt, you told your supporters to throw hot water on UWP supporters. You harassed Johnson Buston, Joshua Francis, Danny Lugay ,Joseph Isaac ,Lennox linton ,Brian linton, Spags John, the people of salsbruy, and other supporters of the UWP. WHO SO DONT LIKE SO. If you don’t want people to take pictures of the mansion, vacate and move to the hills where no one can see you,and you not see no one. You can also build a very tall wall like the Berline wall or like the great wall of chinia, and enclose yourself so no one will see you to harass you. Tourists come to Dominica to take pictures of peoples houses, so why locals cannot take picture of the mansion? Not even his poor supporters can see the mansion.
If the UWP wants to use the CCM to remain relevant, its really up to them. With the mandate the DLP recieved in the last National Elections, they do have the votes to alter. We are talking about small money issue, there should be no ole talk, the Gov’t must build a new and updated residence for whoever happens to be Prime minister. Renting within , is equivalent to nepotism, causing the two big F'(family and friends to be empowered directly. In Dominica, “if u do guud , u will get cuss out, if u do bad, meme baghai”. The CCm should challenge the Gov’t on the conditions of the prisons and cells , young wo/man recalcitrants, must not be kept in animalistic and inhumane conditions under the guise of Law and order. The incarcerated , regardless of what is commented on, have rights that should be respected. It saddens somewhat on the connotation of a house, not realizing that a house in most cases is not a home.
That’s good Skerrit condemning himself because he is, every accusation he’s made
Bro you just start crying and asking questions! YOU MUST PACK UP AND GO! Run bro run until you can’t run no more! You start looking and sounding like a captured Gadaffi and Saddam!
You see greed does not pay and god is a very jealous god. You can’t pretend to serve him and the serve the devil at the same time. You can acquire all the mansion and wealth you want but you will not enjoy it because it is alleged that the money you have galavanting and buying friends is ours. It is also alleged that some of the old bad boys of the SSU are there looking at you and gathering intelligence already as you can tell while others are headed home peacefully to give protection to those the cabal has treated like dogs. You all SHALL be handed over to the bigger powers soon. Remember Salisbury and Marigot! Tear gassed in their own village?
Hence I put my trust in Blessings, Earl, Buju, Pyro, Seth, Lofty, Hypo, and all the MILITANT patriots who wants to liberate this land.
Dont forget Maggie & Tola
Skerrit is complaining about harassment, this man has 24 hr security, so how in the world people are meeting him to harass him? many people saw the video, Danny and Lennox and the other man was in the vehicle when the police officer approched him, was Skerrit present at that time? Danny was recording the scene that was happening between another person and the police at the time. Skerrit forget how much the top supporters of his party harassed the once candidate of the UWP in Belfast? These would go there all night, and during the day time to take pictures of that candidates house, they put the picture of the mans house in their manifesto. Skerrit that man had his children and wife at his home, you forget? well what goes around comes around, now its your turn take it, you crying?
Why does the default prime minister lies so much and acts like a bully? I know it.
Mr. Skerrit suffers from severe low self-esteem. Hence, he feels compelled to over compensate for his character flaws and his underwhelming accomplishments as a leader of a sovereign state.. He wears the most expensive suits to parliament and other official functions. He lives in the most expensive house in the country. He drives in the most luxurious vehicles. He acquired not one but two doctorates without ever attending any classes. All of these are meticulously calculated to bury his glaring inadequacies and give the public the impression that he is a well accomplished person with an unmatched IQ. How many people do you know have two doctorates? When justly criticized he behaves like a petulant baby that has on a soiled diaper for much too long.
I know Skerrit always quoting scriptures but you know I have never heard him quote this one:
New International Version
“You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies” John 8:44 – NIV
I wonder why because I find he practices a lot of the characteristics in this passage
Oh stop bloody whining!! Wasn’t it you who said “….no LAW, no constitution…”? Your crocodile tears are quite nauseating 🤮🤮
Satan is a prolific liar, the father of thief and a murderer. When he STEALS he has to LIE to cover up his theft and he will kill to get rid of evidence. Satan came to steal, kill and destroy. He was a murderer from the beginning.
Have Any one ever stopped to think that, we the people of Dominica paying for a rented house, have anyone stopped to think that he is still getting a salary
Fella the land is his. the house is really his. We are paying for this man and his family to live in their own house. Right after Maria when everyone was trying to put tarp on their roof, this man was already making plans to build that mansion with people like Dr. Mac and others who frequently visited the area after. People used to think he was just visiting the farm. Instead of just fixing the Morne Bruce residence which he wasnt even living in during Maria, he was in another house down the road in Morne Daniel opposite Ferriera residence. Now that house is fixed, why cant he go back in it? why must we pay him to live in his own mansion which he says is owned by mmc for 6 dollars a sq. ft. IN MORNE DANIEL. nothing he says adds up. And when questioned they like to make a mockery of you and deflect with ignorance and nonsense. As if jokes will make the issues and questions from the people go away. That whay arguing with children is like.
Heeheee, 😁 Skerritt makes me laugh, heeheeee!!. He said he will not be threatened by harassment. Skerritt is not easy. He says he’s a Dominican and he has rights, but so do all those who oppose his maladministration of the affairs of Dominica. Those he claims are harassing him, have a constitutional right to oppose what he’s doing to the country. I know he would much prefer that there is no opposition, he said so himself. Why don’t you like me?, Skerritt says. Skerritt, this is not about you man. Herein lies the problem, that his inflated ego is getting the better of him, no wonder he feels he can only live in a $64,000 per month house. You had no interaction with Hon. Lugay who was in his constituency, yet you felt threatened. If by being in his constituency you feel threatened, then note that he has a right to be in his constituency. No one is harassing you Skerritt, but your dictatorial ego is causing you to feel harassed. Grow up.We are Dominicans too.
you have 64000 dollars monthly on tax payers paying your mortgage the state should provide the prime minister with a house yes but don’t you have a house in Vielle case already man Magway sah that is the galvanise house you was referring to not true the one in Vielle case .but you have a whole squad putting people out of housing project because they can’t afford to put furniture’s in them at the moment but yourself cannot afford to pay for the new one let me ask you a question why have you become so wicked my brother allu to wicked if that not something to harass you about then my God Jesus take the wheel it looking like comfort is for one set and one set only.. every time you make you bobol is on other people name you putting it you just ……it looking like is you and your children alone that want Dominica has to offer..NEP workers cant tell last they got paid and you have all that money paying mortgage ….people it is not a rent it is his own he build it on the white man…
Karma is a thing that gets to all of us,
Its sad to see that dominica’s poverty is growing and the PM’s priority is to rent a house with value of $64,000 monthly and some citizens still living on shelters and under tapoling,that it is without talk about the financial crises and increase in unemployment.
Shhh and the best thing I read in that article is that the opposition …….. harrass him . PM really needs to live as a normal citicen, all those years in power dosent allow him to see reality.
Is this the same PM that told supporters to throw hot water on opposition supporters, during the election?
And to call them traitors wherever you see them. He said even in church. point on them and call them traitors.
Whenever I think of Skerrit I think of a Bible character by the name of Saul. The children of Israel rejected God and made Saul their king because he was tall and handsome. Sounds familiar? But day after day Saul was getting more evil, more disobedient to God and more corrupt. Sounds familiar? As his day was drawing closer he developed an anger against David because he realized that God had already rejected him and anointed David in his stead. So he tried several times to kill David but he couldn’t. Sounds familiar?
Finally, the powerful king Saul killed himself as his three sons, his amor bearer and himself all died the same day!
4 Saul groaned to his armor bearer, “Take your sword and kill me before these pagan Philistines come to run me through and taunt and torture me.”
But his armor bearer was afraid and would not do it. So Saul took his own sword and fell on it. 5 When his armor bearer realized that Saul was dead… 1 Samuel 31:1-6
I hope Skerrit is familiar with this…
No you got it wrong, Saul was anointed by the prophet hence the advise by David “ touch not the lord’s anointed” but you are correct he behaves like Saul.
Mr. Skerrit is infantile in thoughts and behavior. He ascribes to others what inheres in him. He victimizes his opponents then plays victim. Mr. Linton and his family have suffered all sorts of unimaginable wrongs by the words and deeds of this puerile misfit.
Hate you? You hate Mr. Linton with such passion that every time he is to make a presentation in parliament, you deliberately absent yourself. Every time you, Mr. Skerrit, speaks about Mr. Linton, your words are venomous, disparaging, and laced with animosity and profound hatred.
You sure have filled the vacuums in the heads of Austrie, Ian Douglas and the rest of your cabinet lapdogs with toxicity, acidity and sulfurous fumes.
You lie so often that your credibility has long gone up in smoke. No sensible Dominican is now fooled by your crocodile teardrops.
On your gravestone will be written “HERE LIES THE WORLD’S MOST NOTORIOUS LIAR, ROOSEVELT❗”.
If you have no enemies and hate no one why the platoon of security following you? Is it just for a show or a total waste of human resources. The officer who is zealously defending you is to dumb to realize that his development as a police officer is stifled by having mainly spend his time following you around. He has not learned to control traffic, lift fingerprints, study forensic, prosecute a case etc. You are also to lost trying to deceive dominicans that you do not realize Tony Astaphans is your puppet master enriching himself of you corruption. Only criminals and crooks live there life always looking over their shoulder thinking someone is trying to get then. Why dont you walk the streets of possie by yourself one day. Go to the market buy your groceries without security detail. If you are so loved in Dominica why the fear and intimidation. You turned out just to be the crook i known you to be.
Mamo only used to have one police officer with her. I remember that clearly. I think Edison James also. Usually that was their driver. Today, before if Skerrit have to go anywhere he have 2 vehicles of little boys trying to behave like police arriving first and running around looking looking. then when he comes is more vari. “the king has arrived”. I does just shake my head and try not to look in his direction. Nobody checking you fella! you is just a padna from Vielle case. you not hing special! you couldnt even dress until melissa show you how to wear a suit properly. dont have yourself.
Skerrit you nothing but a fraud and a pathetic liar. Here is why. In December you had police officers bring a foreigner to the home of the opposition leader to frame him. The action was caught on tape. You asked people to throw hot water on other people when they came to campaign. After 20 years the money to elders, scholarship and houses are not for development but to gain votes and loyalty. You are a manipulative coward. You control the country purse and police. Lennox linton does not have any money and not one security. The only weapon he has is the truth and facts and that keeps you up. What you keep doing is fill your circle with idiots who cannot pass a 5th grade exams so they become loyal to you and not country. Anyone who in there private life was broke and use the government where funds belong to the people to amass wealth is nothing but a thief and perversely corrupted. All this blasphemy calling god name is distasteful and says something about your psychopathic mentality.
Skerrit you will not pass a single day of peace inside that house. You will be tormented day and night.
Skerrit, what kind of juvenile talk is this? ” people don’t like you, you Dominican just like them, you can live where you want” total bs. Don’t try to deflect from the conversation.
SM, well though of words. This man Skerrit has failed us over the past 20 years. Who on earth told this fake irresponsible immnature man to be Prime Minister. Honestly , Skerrit is this Odd Minister who has shown and demonstrated that he has failed us and our Dominica with playboy Type Prime Odd Minister.
This man has no knowledge of development, Socio Economic development and has reduced our struggling people to begging and poverty.
This Labour government has failed us and reduced our people to begging and pleading for be daily Corrupted Red Clinic Bobol.
Shame on Skerrit and his failed questionable incompetent Labour Party/government.
It is time that Skerrit pack up and get lost. This man is a pappyshow and a in liability to our people. This fake Labour government must get the hell out of our government now.
Failed Skerrit and his Failed incompetent Labour government must go. Go Away.
We await the trusted committed UWP Team and trusted competent professional leader, Hon…
……. Trusted decent professional UWP Team under Hon. Lennox Linton.
…but he very well knows how to waste the states money. Example: this man doesn’t wear any one of his designer suits/shirts twice, his security expenses are sky high, his travel expenses are sky high, his housing costs are mega and we are not even talking about the CBI accounting issues and disappearance of PetroCaribe money. Dominica can’t afford this man.
He scared! Who beat him he crying? Grab some guava, cheese, a red quenchie, crix and cube cheese because the sad crying stories are about to get started in order to gain sympathy. Par LAH! NO SYMPATHY FOR ALLEGED THIEVES AND LIARS! We tired cry and no one listening! Oh hell NO! PACK UP BRO, TIME TO GO!
And please take the Rotweiler trained in the jungles of Guyana with you along with Whiteless Boot-Sham, Tou-jour-sue Ian, Guarp-Zham Money-Bonnie, Weave Princess Denise, No-Better Greata, Traitor Jo-Speaker, Volks-Wagon Ed, Mrs.Gravitate and others in the cabal with you…………..good riddance!
And so I put my trust in the militant patriots to liberate this land
Roosevelt. Everybody hates you. Even the idiots that voted for you. They voted for you out of desperation. Desperation for that apartment, that job, that scholarship not realizing that your administration is the reason our economy is failing. You are the problem.
Is not people that don’t like him. It’s you and and UWP gang.
i am not uwp. I dont like him.
ignorant country man that does talk like that. My father from country but he never spoke so. when he spoke you will never know who doh like my father or who he didnt like. he was focused on his work and his family.
This is only the beginning Mr. Skerrit. Fasten your seatbelt. How much longer will Domincans tolerate your abuse?
Roosevelt, you sure have lost the plot my friend and those who think they can get you to mend your ways are on a hiding to nothing. You are incorrigible brother, it is your genetic make up and cannot be changed. The only way for our country to get its reputation back and get on an even keel is for you to go away, resign or whatever. Who are you afraid of brother, the powerless Dominican people or powerful international figures you have wronged? You are now a prisoner in your own fortress up at Morne Daniel and I pity you because the end will not be dignified, it never is but like all dictators before you, you will maintain that it is you that has been wronged and misunderstood. Pity that other people too will suffer in your downfall.
Harassment? But what hypocritical nonsense is that from dat man dere nuh.
Isn’t it the same Roosevelt that told people to go up to opposition persons wherever one meets them – on a plane, in a funeral, supermarket, their cars – and call them traitors? Now he bawling people harassing him because they are protesting on the PUBLIC road in Morne Daniel.
Everyday, people going to the White House in the US, 10 Downing street in the UK to see these buildings and sometimes even protest in-front them but Roosevelt Skerrit is of the view that the taxpaying public – on which his government pushed at $64,000 per month rent bill without first seeking public consensus – should stay far away from the Morne Daniel palatial mansion eh.
Who mister think he is nuh. Phew!!!
Greatest address to the nation in Dominica’s history by a prime minister/ chief minister/ premier. I will share that with some of my associates in my political science class. I have shamefully grown to accept such ignorance from Dominica a country that continue to produce so many brilliant people all over the world. What happen to my country?
He is using Psychology on you people be careful. He wants persons to feel sorry for him. Will not work.
Time to step down PM
He hasn’t slept a wink in that house since he moved in because his wicked conscience and his demons are fighting for control of his warped mind; so he’s blaming it on harassment and people trying to frighten him. Skerrit just tell the truth; your little demons are chasing you in your sleep and you’re tired from lack of sleep and running running all night. You won’t enjoy that house if you keep running from yourself. Just stop your wicked ways surrender ALL!!
Mr. PM, you make it like you are the victim? I think you missing the point, its not about liking you or not liking you, its about doing the right thing by the people of DA.
Madness in the country. All of a sudden how was Danny a threat? Also, i heard it was the police that released that video over the weekend. what rights do police have to go through your phone when brought in for questioning? Is there a law that says you MUST give them access to your phone? i personally feel that is a huge invasion of privacy. Also, the police was in plain clothes when danny was accosted. No identification nothing. Our police are fools and idiots who believe when they bark we must run. They think we are under their orders.
Doh worry soon we will see how bad they are! The good ones know better than that and there are plenty good ones in the force.
Yes PM tell them!
Why do you hate the man for? Why?
What has he done to you?
Remember what goes around comes around. The PM is not there forever.
Love each other and let the election flow. Who knows who will be in his position tomorrow? Only God knows!
I see you running scared too . How long? NOT VERY LONG!
Too late whoever you are. You only helping this sick man to his grave. Why?
I don’t believe that Mr Skerrit should be harassed, if you see him in town, curse him, or send something behind him, I can’t endorse this. HOWEVER, if you are doing something that affects the population like, something that looks like mismanagement of public tax payer dollars. I think the people should protest or have their right. Students have been begging for money to pay their schools a few months ago, fort young let go pretty much all their staff a while ago, Tour guides havent gotten an income for months. If you see it fit to rent a house for 32 or 64k, and you feeling harassed cause people foot on your neck…maybe you should reconsider?
Second of all, why should the state be paying rent for a grown man, how many grown men gets their rent paid for them? I know as a Prime Minister you are afforded certain luxuries, but 32k rent? Plus you getting all kinda traveling, entertainment allowances, come on…have a heart bro.
It’s a shame when the Prime Minister is going using the media to fabricate lies about some Dominicans harassing him.
He is the highest public figure in the government in the land. He has a right to be scrutinized by the public.
No one is harassing the Prime Minister. He knows it is a lie. His lies will catch up with him.
The Evil men do lives with them, not after them. It lives with them
“Harassment is to create an unpleasant or hostile situation for especially by uninvited and unwelcome verbal or physical conduct”. did skerrit had any contact with danny lugay whether physical or verbal? the PM studied english at college so he should know that he is using this word out of context where it relates to this situation. constantly misleading the populace to his favor. i am hoping that the media does an investigation into the matter and present a just report on the situation.
Millions and millions of state funds are missing and he asks why are you hating me. What have I done to you? You want me to spell it out for you, since English is not your strongest suit: since you stubbornly refuse to account for the missing CBI and PetroCaribe money you are accused of having stolen from your own country! Is that clear enough for you? You understand where we are coming from? Be assured, YOU ARE NOT GETTING AWAY WITH THIS!
@RoRo – I remember watching a documentary on Gaddafi’s last moments and right up to when the civilians captured him, Gaddafi was bawling out what had he done wrong to the Libyan people.
I’m of the view that people with malignant character traits who get into positions of power & become possessed with that power eventually become extremely deluded & disconnected from reality. Roosevelt appears to be another case study of this phenomenon of how power eventually deludes & brings down those who allow it to go to their heads.
Taking things into context, i’m now wondering whether the Sunday night Anou Palay shows where Skerrit pretends to be a journalist and the appearance of all these houses & health centers are part of a well-orchestrated covert psychological operation to dazzle the eyes & minds of the Dominican public and pacify them in advance of they becoming aware of this Morne Daniel palace saga.
Hmmmmmm…………………(thinking)
Dictators always get scared by their upcoming overthrow and trial for crimes against the country.
“Why do you hate me for?” Prime Minister Skerrit asked. “Why don’t you like me? What have I done to you? Nothing”
What have you done to us, he asks. Ok, let’s get going and I’ll only list the most important issues: where is our missing CBI money, where is the PetroCaribe money, where is the MOU with China? Skerrit you are a Scharlatan, you are not worthy being the PM of our country!!