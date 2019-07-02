Skerrit encourages surrounding communities to take advantage of opportunities provided by Jungle Bay

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has alerted the people of the surrounding communities to the new opportunities and positive possibilities for local businesses that the newly-reopened Jungle Bay Resort is providing and the potential impact on those communities.

The prime minister spoke at the five-star resort’s reopening ceremony and official vine cutting on Sunday, June 30th 2019 in Soufriere.

“I am hoping that my friends in Gallion, Soufriere and Scottshead will continue to appreciate the impact that this hotel is going to have on the way of life in the communities first and foremost, but certainly in the whole of Dominica,” the prime minister stated. “There are number of goods and services which this hotel will require. We in Soufriere, Scottshead and Gallion are primary fishing communities and we have to ensure that we position ourselves to be the first suppliers of fish to this hotel and we will be talking about hundreds of pounds of fish, thousands of fish each year that we are going to supply.”

The Prime Minister said that he would like for people to be in the position to be able to supply the hotel with all the goods and services that are available.

“What about all of you who would’ve gone to universities with degrees in business administration, agronomy, economics, law, medicine? You don’t only have to as a doctor – be only interested in medicine or a lawyer only interested in law – there are many other things that we can do with our God given knowledge and skills to position ourselves to have multiple sources of income to get us to be rich and move from the working class to the middle class and from the middle class to the upper middle class in terms of monetary situations,” he explained.

Skerrit believes that the resort is providing a great opportunity and hopes that people can sit down as interested parties with the proprietor in determining what services and goods are required and the volumes and the frequencies at which they can be supplied to the hotel.

The Prime Minister commended Sam Rafael and promised to continue working with him.