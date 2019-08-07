Skerrit encourages young people to be positive

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has called on young people in Dominica to always have a positive outlook on life.
“I say to us as young people that we must always have a positive outlook on life and we must always look on the positive side of life. Because all of us including myself will have many things that we can complain about,” the prime minister told the graduates of 46th Youth Development Division Skills Training Program recently.
He continued, “But what about the things that we can celebrate about ourselves, about our community, about our country, about our world.”
The Prime Minister explained that when he attended school he always knew that he would succeed, because he always told himself that, “there are thousands of people who traveled this road before me and were successful and therefore if they were successful why can I be successful as well.”
He said one must never doubt one’s abilities.
“The good Lord has given each of us a talent, it is left to us as individuals and of course, supported by society, to identify their talent and utilize it for our continued advancement,” Skerrit stated.
Over 90 young people graduated at that ceremony.
The ceremony was held under the theme: “Building Resilience, One Training at a Time”.
14 Comments
PM where the money gone?
In Psalms 27:4, David said this: “One thing I ask from the LORD, this only do I seek…”
Roosevelt Skerrit, One thing I and most Dominicans ask from you is, “WHERE THE MONEY GONE”?
Positive,you really know that word Skerrit,youa and the corrupt dlp.give me a break,young people have no future under your reign.
Adjective:
A. consisting in or characterized by the presence or possession of features or qualities rather than their absence.
B. constructive, optimistic, or confident: “there needs to be a positive approach to youthful offenders.”
synonyms:
constructive, practical, useful, pragmatic, productive.
“Take your weaknesses and translate them into positives.”
c. A photographic image showing lights and shades or colors true to the original, especially one printed from a negative:
All of the flowing defines positive outlook; nevertheless, how can one be even optimistic in a place like Dominica when there there are no actual prospective.
No job opportunity’s due to a lack of industries in the country, what are the prospective when the nation economy is based solely on the sale of passports?
Roosevelt only spews useless, senseless garbage!
Skerrit has no moral authority especially to address young, impressionable people about positive or moral behavior. He religiously curses, denigrates and lies about the opposition, more particularly, Mr. Linton. Young people don’t follow your talk they follow your example, your actions for sure. If young people were to emulate Mr. Skerrit’s actions, most would be prison bound. Mr. Skerrit, your ear shattering corrupt and immoral behavior is far more influential than your insincere, hypocritical admonition. Thou hypocrite! How can you refer to your fellow countrymen, fellow human beings as stale soup and old buggy then chastise the youths to be always positive? Can’t you see the irony? Skerrit’s leadership has been badly compromised. He’s a deadbeat leader, period, especially on moral and ethical issues.
Against all odds, I find that the majority of young people are positive. It is the older ones in the comfort zone that need to be awakened.
Stuppessssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssdssssssssssssss,…I am sure if the young people had a choice, this man would not be delivering a speech to them …
Why can’t you and your lazy crew do the things on island that would help them to love country?
The stuttering of a lot of disingenuous statements!!!
The young people will breathe a sigh of relief once you’re out of office. Mr. Skerrit, your spin doctors would have us believe that every person who applied for our passports did so under the real estate option. That’s ridiculous, but let us assume it is so for 2 minutes. You had people with plenty money willing and ready to invest in our country, why didn’t you make them build private hospitals/ clinics, processing plants/ factories, a sporting complex or two, a community college for the North, a marina/ fishing port? Nothing like that, to really improve the lives and build confidence in our people. You asked them instead, to build hotel, hotel, hotel, hotel and hotel. No foresight, no concern for the majority. You should have ask the UWP what the people needed. They always seem to know that better than you and your team.
Young people with no job, opportunity and hope should stay positive while yours truly and his wife live higher than a hog dictating policy with millions stashed away in his foreign bank account from CBI millions and money donated after the hurricane. He should use that money to send these young people to technical schools overseas if need be to learn a trade instead of them sitting around with no hope for a better life.
well PM you could have highlighted your government initiative and programs geared to positive self development to encourage dem. Tell dem about youth empowerment under 20 yrs DLP rule
De youth development division and Planning division site is such a disgrace
spend some positive millions on de youth nuh man…….roast hot dogs and fried chicken is failing de youth miserably
de youngest incoming PM could have designed a vision for de youth with a revamped Youth Skills Division…..my brother today de same ripening minds that existed when you came into office…..these would be today Dominica”s youth Ambassadors
you missed a golden opportunity ……..cause your days are numbered
The youths need work to do to sustain them self and make a life, you can encourage them after you have created employment, you can’t eat encouragment. Just a bunch of great speeches with little or nothing to back it up. Creat employment and encourage them to work and keep a positive mindset, gat dam it.
Is there a cult of negativity in Dominica ? Are cult leaders on the increase in Dominica ? Do we have more vocal pessimist following the example and model of Jim Jones or James Manson.
The P.M., the Dr Dr the Right Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit , as a positive motivator spoke to the young with a guiding parent (a father) point of view, but our first responders are trying to discredit him. Why ? Why do we want our young people to reject good advise to shape their mindset in a positive “yes I can succeed” manner to improve their self confidence. Some of us listened to the driving force behind the positive the words of our elders, “Bar cow ban.” So when the going gets tough we keep on keeping on with those words in our being. I have heard of people overcoming 32 below zero in winter and over 120 heat index of summer because they were taught to be positive. Some were motivated with the words ” have trust, hope, confidence in God” to boost positive action.
Negativity must…
With a positive mindset you can create employment as a self employed person or as a group , a cooperative or a company. Education, training , skills and talent are tools for DOING, not complaining.
My heroes are people like J B Charles, Robert Douglas , EO Leblanc (to name a few) who started life below the poverty line and became the most successful contributors of the development of Dominica. They had a positive mind set and created their own opportunities that provided for others to enjoy. We need more of those pathfinders to provide the gateways for success.
With a positive mindset some politicians can misappropriate the entire country’s resources and life the live of a Billionaire. Get it???