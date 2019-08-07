Skerrit encourages young people to be positive

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has called on young people in Dominica to always have a positive outlook on life.

“I say to us as young people that we must always have a positive outlook on life and we must always look on the positive side of life. Because all of us including myself will have many things that we can complain about,” the prime minister told the graduates of 46th Youth Development Division Skills Training Program recently.

He continued, “But what about the things that we can celebrate about ourselves, about our community, about our country, about our world.”

The Prime Minister explained that when he attended school he always knew that he would succeed, because he always told himself that, “there are thousands of people who traveled this road before me and were successful and therefore if they were successful why can I be successful as well.”

He said one must never doubt one’s abilities.

“The good Lord has given each of us a talent, it is left to us as individuals and of course, supported by society, to identify their talent and utilize it for our continued advancement,” Skerrit stated.

Over 90 young people graduated at that ceremony.

The ceremony was held under the theme: “Building Resilience, One Training at a Time”.