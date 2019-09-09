Skerrit given Sept 20 deadline to show “where the money gone”

Leader of the Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) Lennox Linton has given Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit until Friday 20th September 2019 to account for monies from Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme which he insists has not been properly accounted for.

Linton made the announcement while addressing UWP supporters and concerned Dominicans at a public meeting in Lagon, Roseau on Friday night. The meeting formed part of an ongoing campaign to get Prime Minister Skerrit to properly account for EC$1.2 Billion of revenue generated through the Citizenship by investment (CBI) Programme for the financial year 2018-2019, which was not included in the National Budget of 2019 -2020.

The Opposition Leader declared, “Tonight we say, Roosevelt Skerrit has until the 20th of September, to tell us where our money gone. This is a man who has been Finance Minister for 15 years; the same man who has sat on the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union for 15 years, and you want to tell me that he can not give us a single one page report about our passport money that was picked up?”.

“He cannot tell us how much money that was in the account at the start of the year, how much money came in during the year, how much money was spent and how much remained at the end of the year?, Linton asked. “That is all we are asking for!”

However, the UWP leader did not say what the next course of action would be, should the Prime Minister refuse to properly account for EC$1.2 billion by Friday September 20th 2019.

He went on to say that there is “a need to know” about the unaccounted money, based on the number of passports sold and “no amount of cursing Lennox Linton, no amount of calling his name will prevent Dominicans from demanding accountability for their EC$1.2 Billion. Is not your (Skerrit) money.”

According to Linton, as a christian society we should not be afraid speak up nor should we encourage wrong doing and he insists that there must always be integrity. He went to say that Dominicans cannot afford to have certain undesirable people running the affairs of government, “because we will end up in these circumstances where they can not account for your own EC$1.2 Billion, where they giving their friends hundreds of millions of dollars, and they giving to you (Dominicans) peanuts and seeking to buy and enslave you with peanuts”.

Linton told the gathering that they should not “fear no more” as there will be deliverance from the current administration.

Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) leader Kent Vital and its General Secretary Johnson Boston, as well as the president of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), Loftus Durand, addressed the UWP meeting on Friday.