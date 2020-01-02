Skerrit highlights importance of CBI funds as financing factor

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has reiterated the importance of the funds received from the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) program as an important financing factor that needs to be sustained for future generations.

He said the CBI money comes with its own challenges in terms of banking situations and the ability to do certain transactions but says everywhere else in the world faces these similar circumstances.

“We have to continue to work within the structures of the law to ensure that we can continue to have the benefit of the CBI program in terms of financing required for Government Public Sector Investment Program but also for the continuation of the housing revolution. “

Skerrit said the construction of health centers, an indoor sports facility at Stock Farm and a number of social programs are also funded from the CBI programme.