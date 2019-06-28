Skerrit invites joint overseas mission to assist with electoral reform

In the face of an unrelenting campaign for electoral reform by some sections of Dominican society, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced a decision to invite CARICOM, the Commonwealth Secretariat and the OAS to send a joint mission to Dominica in order to make recommendations on the best way to implement reforms for the introduction of voter ID cards and for the revision of the register of electors.
According to the prime minister, that mission will meet with the government, political parties and other stakeholders in undertaking its task, “to ensure that the confidence of the general public can be reposed in the decisions taken to move the electoral process forward.”
Skerrit made the disclosure in a radio statement in which he harshly criticized those who have been advocating for electoral reform.
“Over the last few months, the public has been bombarded with misinformation, half-truths and downright lies by people who pretend to want electoral reform but who have done everything to frustrate the implementation of measures to ensure the introduction of identification cards for purposes of voting and the revision and updating of the register of electors,” the prime minister stated.
He pointed out that DLP government was the first, in 2009 and 2014, to invite observer missions for the general elections and while he maintains that the observers found both elections to be credible, Skerrit admits that there is need for improvement. The observer missions stated in their reports that the the elections were free but necessarily fair and made recommendations for some measure of electoral reform.
Skerrit said that since 2013, the DLP government has been working towards the implementation of the recommended reforms to make it mandatory to use identification cards for voting and to ensure that there is a more accurate register of electors.
“All of the requirements set out and the funding requested by the Electoral Commission, have been available to it in a timely manner,” Skerrit stated. “The Commission has indicated to the public since 2016 that all it requires in order to move forward is the legislative authority. The attempts to bring this legislation to parliament has been resisted by some who fail to realize appreciate that this legislation achieves the very thing that they claim to want.”
The prime minister said that the Electoral Commission has sought and received guidance from a Commonwealth expert on electoral matters.
“That expert reviewed the draft legislation and apart from reservations expressed on provisions of the Bills which have since been removed, found that the process for confirmation of electors and revision of the register met the standards of international best practice,” he added.
However, the United Workers Party (UWP) and the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), who have been at the helm of the campaign for electoral reform, have said that there is no need for additional legislation as the existing House of Assembly Elections Act gives the Chief Elections Officer the authority to introduce voter ID cards. They are also opposed to a proposed amendment to the Act which gives the Electoral Office the authority to travel overseas to re-register Dominican voters who are resident in countries outside of Dominica.
The prime minster contends that this measure provides these Dominicans with “a fair chance to participate in any process that will lead to the introduction of ID cards and the revision of the register.” However, the proponents of electoral reform say the proposed re-registration process is unfair as it provides the opportunity for some Dominicans in selected parts of the world to re-register and discriminates against other Dominican who live in other parts of the world.
“If we truly want electoral reform,” Skerrit suggested in his statement, “then we must be prepared to read the proposed draft legislation, read the requirements of the laws and our constitution.”
He added, “We have to be prepared to put aside partisan politics and take an honest look for ourselves at what is being proposed. The government is of the view that what we have proposed is the best course of action to achieve the reforms that we will all say that we want. We will not be intimidated by violence or threats of violence.”
The prime minister went on to say that he has received a favourable response from the three organizations – CARICOM, the Commonwealth Secretariat and the OAS – that he has invited to come to Dominica to help advance the electoral reform process, “and I expect in the coming weeks that their representatives will be on island to undertake this mission.”
Skerrit described the move as a continued expression of the government’s efforts “to ensure that on a sensitive matter like this, that there is complete transparency and that every opportunity is given to the public in a mature and rational manner. I hope that all those who purport to have concerns, will use the opportunity in a respectful and peaceful manner to interact with the mission on these issues.”
Electoral reform we want. Do we need to spell it out to you?
I have learnt my lesson well over the past nineteen years. The lesson is that Skerrit is NOT to be trusted. The man is a congenital liar – this disease has been in his genes from birth. I repeat from previous posts. Everything that is said or done by Mr. Skerrit is painstakingly hammered out for political advantageousness. I know, with mathematical certainty, that the DLP presently cannot win a general election in Dominica without a heavy influx of rental votes from overseas. Hence, the incessant argument for overseas registration, the retention on the list of people who have not returned to Dominica for the last five years. All political parties plus the business sector, the clergy, the bar association, the unions along with the representatives of the Commonwealth and OAS should sit together and hammer out a fair way forward. They don’t seem capable of doing this themselves thus the reason for outside inclusion from the two foreign organizations. Let’s do it fairly this time.
Let’s not be fooled by all Skerrit’s so-called experts and observers he is inviting to oversea our electoral reform. Who is paying these people, and who are they anyway? Since 2013 the government contends that it has been looking into electoral reform and up to this date no progress. Why would they change the current system if it’s working in their favor.
A snake, in order to garner trust will show it’s slender body and sparkling scales but conceals it’s ominous fangs..
It’s always easier in the long run to just be honest from the beginning.
Why does Dominica need these three organisations to undertake electoral reforms? They, especially The Commonwealth and the OAS, have already told us what measures we can take. We are capable of implementing them. But the DLP and its henchmen are blocking the implementation of reforms that are fair to all political parties. The reforms the DLP or the Skerrit Family Party want are those that favour them only. They do not want a fair electoral system for they know the implications for them if elections are truly fair and in conformity with the best of democratic traditions.
The invitation to these three organisations strongly have the appearance of a political ploy.
I must give Jack his jacket. This is a step in the right direction PM. Open discourse the best pathway toward peace.
Yes give him his jacket, make sure it is a straight jacket.
I am not going to waste my time read this. I have heard enough. The observer mission concluded that the last election was free but not fair. Why does skerrit continue to make it look like Dominicans are incapable of solving its internal problems. First of all this is political and i thought these folks stayed away from individual island politics. The problem in implementing is the PM. He does not like anyone from Dominica giving sugestions or challenges. Look at his defensive and agressive response when ask to give account for state funds. Similarly a Col from Jamaica made a report on the Police response to maria. The Commissioner should have been relieved of duties, yet report was kept secret and commish now more committed to PM dirty work. A confident and intellgent man listen to his people and is honest even in shortcomings because through honesty true concrete solutions are derived. Skerrit is nothing but a coward and insecure kid looking for attention. We are capable people.
This is why we know the bias of DNO. The speech was made yesterday morning 7:00 and only now you are publishing. well well well.
Admin, This is embarrassing. according to Trump SAD!
You are a man,that always seems to blame others for your lies and schemes,you know the election goes to your advantage,you import people from all over to vote for the labour party,Skerrit you will answer one day,and is only God knows.
Yessa this dlp will pull every trick from the bag to delay reform and try and import it’s overseas votes to win. It is clear that the dlp is worried that the people on the ground in Dominica no longer want them.
Oh my Skerritt! You are feeling the noose tightening around your neck. It is said the whenever America sneezes Antigua gets a cold. It can also be said whenever Antigua sneezes Dominica gets tb. Skerrit needed not go to those organisations for help and guidance. Antigua has one of the most modern election law. It is called the Representation of the Peoples Act. All Skerritt needed to do was to use the said act and substitute Dominica wherever Antigua appears. So while he is blaming everyone for us not having up to date electoral laws he has not looked in the mirror for the true culprit. He is opposed to electoral reform because if those real changes come to pass he would not be coming to Antigua in search of vote. Electoral reform will lead to the death of labor.
Skerrit dont run elections. The electoral commission not supposed to report to him but act totally independent, that is what our constitution says anyway. Let the electoral commission get on with it and dont interfere.
This is a ploy to go into the next election without reform to ensure that the result is stolen. This DLP is very good at stealing elections This is unfair and the public should not accept that!!!
The business of going abroad to confirm or reconfirm voters is a form of disenfranchisement by the DLP…This party knows how to steal elections ..
Electoral reform is needed, and Dominicans should holler for it!!
More talk shop delay tactics by dat man & his handlers.
The PM wants to talk. Let’s hear what he is offering. If it doesn’t benefit democracy, then we reject it. Let’s not oppose just for opposing sake. At the end of the day Skerrit is one of us.
Come on, how much more you want to hear. When you keep on hearing and not listening and digesting the man will have walked over you and pass you and leaving you like the three proverbial monkeys, unaware what happen to you.