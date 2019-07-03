Skerrit maintains he’s ready to take a back seat

Whether he’s serious about his decision or not, it appears that the leader of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP), Roosevelt Skerrit is probably becoming weary of being at the helm of the party.

Skerrit, who has lead the party since 2000 told Dominicans living in St John’s Antigua on Sunday night that the time has come for him to make way for new blood.

This is not the first time that Skerrit has made such pronouncements.

In February 2016, he told supporters at a DLP meeting in St. Joseph that he had no intention of contesting the next general election as a prime ministerial candidate. However, he had changed his mind because he wants to defeat the UWP, “one more time” since members of that party have made him angry by “doing damage to Dominica.”

But this time, he maintains that he will move aside to allow for new ideas, talents and energy in the party.

“I have already made it clear that this will be my last election as leader of the party. The transition is starting now and next time around it will continue with persons such as myself giving way to new talents, outlooks and energy in the DLP” he added.

He said, however, that no one is leaving the DLP and the party is certainly not turning its back on anyone.

“There is plenty work to be done and there is a place for every Labourite in the house of Labour,” he said.

Those who will no longer be serving as parliamentary representatives and ministers, according to the prime minister, will serve in other capacities.

And for those who are still serving on the DLP side in parliament, it is unclear as to who, from this recently purged and reconstituted group, will get the nod to replace Skerrit as leader.