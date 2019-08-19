Skerrit makes a case for Riviere as Marigot MP

People of the Marigot constituency have been urged by Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, to take politics seriously, and to ‘think with their heads and not with their emotions’ as they prepare to elect a parliamentary representative.

“…Politics is serious business. This is not something to play jokes with… Politics is about your future and the future of your children, and the well-being of a whole nation. So, we have to take politics and voting very seriously,” he said, on Sunday evening, at the official launch of Gregory ‘Karessah’ Riviere as the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidate for the Marigot constituency.

In his address, the Prime Minister fully endorsed Riviere, describing him as suitable for the job, and “with a profound sense of sincerity,” supported the candidate’s plans for the constituency.

“A general election campaign is like an extended job interview in which candidates place themselves at the disposal of voters for consideration… [Gregory Riviere] has set forth his qualifications, which I ask you, the people, to consider,” Skerrit stated.

The DLP Leader added that “Karessah knows the people of Marigot, and the people of Marigot know him… He is a people’s person, and he has no enemies in Marigot or anywhere else in Dominica… He is well-respected by the people… He is also well-loved… Gregory Riviere cares for the people of the Marigot constituency.”

Meantime, Skerrit compared the new DLP candidate to the constituency’s current Parliamentary Representative, Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, who he claimed “has no respect for the people of Marigot.”

“This is 2019, ladies and gentlemen, and I resent the notion that ‘anything goes in Marigot’’; that the people of this great constituency are not entitled to better… I shared with you this evening the educational, professional, and community service back ground of Gregory ‘Karessah’ Riviere. I want each of you to leave here this evening and go research the educational, professional, and community service back ground of Mr. Lennox Linton. Check out his qualifications for the job he seeks…,” he stated. “Before you can renew Mr. Linton’s contract as [Parliamentary Representative] for Marigot, you need to evaluate his performance… I am asking the people of the Marigot constituency: has Lennox Linton earned a second term? What has he done for you? What has he done for your children? What has he done for the senior citizens of this constituency?”

The Prime Minister accused the Opposition Leader of showing “contempt” for the people of Marigot, alleging that Linton has rejected every idea proposed by the DLP for the development of the Marigot constituency.