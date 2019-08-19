Skerrit makes a case for Riviere as Marigot MP

People of the Marigot constituency have been urged by Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, to take politics seriously, and to ‘think with their heads and not with their emotions’ as they prepare to elect a parliamentary representative.
“…Politics is serious business. This is not something to play jokes with… Politics is about your future and the future of your children, and the well-being of a whole nation. So, we have to take politics and voting very seriously,” he said, on Sunday evening, at the official launch of Gregory ‘Karessah’ Riviere as the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidate for the Marigot constituency.
In his address, the Prime Minister fully endorsed Riviere, describing him as suitable for the job, and “with a profound sense of sincerity,” supported the candidate’s plans for the constituency.
“A general election campaign is like an extended job interview in which candidates place themselves at the disposal of voters for consideration… [Gregory Riviere] has set forth his qualifications, which I ask you, the people, to consider,” Skerrit stated.
The DLP Leader added that “Karessah knows the people of Marigot, and the people of Marigot know him… He is a people’s person, and he has no enemies in Marigot or anywhere else in Dominica… He is well-respected by the people… He is also well-loved… Gregory Riviere cares for the people of the Marigot constituency.”
Meantime, Skerrit compared the new DLP candidate to the constituency’s current Parliamentary Representative, Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, who he claimed “has no respect for the people of Marigot.”
“This is 2019, ladies and gentlemen, and I resent the notion that ‘anything goes in Marigot’’; that the people of this great constituency are not entitled to better… I shared with you this evening the educational, professional, and community service back ground of Gregory ‘Karessah’ Riviere. I want each of you to leave here this evening and go research the educational, professional, and community service back ground of Mr. Lennox Linton. Check out his qualifications for the job he seeks…,” he stated. “Before you can renew Mr. Linton’s contract as [Parliamentary Representative] for Marigot, you need to evaluate his performance… I am asking the people of the Marigot constituency: has Lennox Linton earned a second term? What has he done for you? What has he done for your children? What has he done for the senior citizens of this constituency?”
The Prime Minister accused the Opposition Leader of showing “contempt” for the people of Marigot, alleging that Linton has rejected every idea proposed by the DLP for the development of the Marigot constituency.
IT seems that he cannot say anything without trying to bring down someone else. why cant he just speak well of karessah without trying to discredit another man. In my times growing up, we used to say that when a man is trying to discredit another man to gain favor with someone else, that man is a very weak and insecure person. in short, we used to call him a “female dog negro” or a “b^&*$ ni##a” . you rise on your own accord. If your deeds are very noteworthy, people will see you regardless and you will be in favor. But you dont rise through bringing down others. This is the PM’s favorite move. We have heard it from the mouth of Ian Douglas himself when Tossy secretly recorded him about how that man likes to talk bad about everyone.
Skerrit boy, the last laugh will be on you, you will not get any of the workers seats for sure so the work you are doing now to get votes should have done long time ago. Man start the dam marigot hospital eh, we don’t want to see no video.
This is a Message to workers supporters and Linton, Sunday 18/8/2019 we labour supporters send a clear message to Lennox Linton and his crocodiles we will be kicking out lazy no good Lennox Linton, and replace him with someone who could and will be doing a much better job – service for Marigot people. Linton out Linton out lazy arrogant Linton out out out.
I have noticed DNO is not posting many of my comments if you guys have a problem with my post come on spit it out please!!!
ADMIN: We have already made it clear to you on several occasions that in addition to our comment policy guidelines we will not publish comments that personally insult other commenters. As long as you insist on including personal insults in your posts these particular comments will not be published.
Why did Skerrit and his gang come to Marigot? Perhaps to open the new Marigot hospital that he paid for with CBI funds (as he told PWC).
Not one of the candidates lunched so far will win there sit. Certainly its impossible for Gretta Roberts to win. Shekira Lockhart is not a politician she has very low energy, the people of Roseau south are already disappointed in her and she is up against an incumbent which is loved even by labourites. Joseph Isaac cannot win an election any where in Dominica, not even if he contested in Portsmouth, No one trust this guy. Gregory Riviere cannot win in Marigot. So far four losers.
skerrit the statement u made in marigot will hunt u for a long long time the people should see to that u don’t come back that cannot happen on the peice rock where i come from for matter fact u a not welcome. Stay away as usual.
It is the government’s duty to look after the needs of all its citizens and for the Minister of fiance to make funds available for this, not the opposition party, any opposition party.
With regards to Roosevelt Skerrit questioning the academic qualifications of Lennox Linton, he not only questions the suitability of members of his own cabinet but also of his prospective candidates, including his own wife. It also demonstrates his ignorance of our constitution, which does not call for any academic qualifications to be a member of Parliament. Chapter III, sub. 31 B states that it is sufficient for a candidate to be able to speak and read the English language with enough proficiency for him(her) to take an active part in the proceedings of them House. In other words, one does not even have to be the recipient of a formal education! I would submit that the leader of the opposition is more than qualified under the constitution and, on the evidence of it outperforms the P.M. in both…
That’s absolutely correct that’s the requirements but these where written a long time ago.in contemporary time I don’t think a leader should be so grossly under qualified and further more when the Hon Pierre Charles was pm wasn’t mr linton one of the most vocal person talking about his lack of education and unsuitability for the job.now we find out he has not even graduate high school and want to be the pm of Dominica but I say impossible
That is the law garçon, the primary law of our country. If you want to ignore it like Skerrit then what do we have laws for or even Parliament for.If you want to change it go through Parliament and vote for it. We can not have a country where we apply a law vai-ki-vai, according to the whims of Prime Minister. That would be no country at all.
skerrit u look sick your lies have cut up with u you are cornered uncle where is the money Dominicans skerrit must go.
As we talking about education, shouldn’t a Minister of Finance have a finance, economics or accounting degree? Or at least some finance experience? I daresay Mr. Skerrit, you are not qualified to be Minister of Finance. No wonder 😒… No wonder the people of Dominica are asking ” Where the money gone?” $1,000,000,000 ( 1 billion dollars)? Missing from the treasury? Oh, it’s escrow? 🐓
@ ask Mel, I agree with you that Linton gets a pass in just about every single one of the Ten Commandments. However, I will only talk about who I refer to as SATAN in the bible or Ahab, since Ahab is a bible king who fell short in EVERY single one! 1. Ahab has how many gods 2. Ahab worships money his idol 3. Ahab always uses God’s name in vain and hypocrisy. 5. Ahab is very unholy like SATAN, and can’t keep a minute holy 5. I don know if Ahab has father or mother to honor because all I see is dishonor 6. You shall Not murder? Read the bible and you will see Ahab killed other kings before him 7. NOT Commit adultery? If they were leaving in the days of WhatsApp I bet Jazebel would accuse Ahab of being weak and can’t see a cat. He wants to EAT all cats he sees wii 8. Not covet? That’s his nature 9. Thou shalt not steal? So way the money? 10. Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor? Satan was A LIAR FROM the beginning and whenever he opens his mouth expect him to lie
“I agree with you that Linton gets a pass in just about every single one of the Ten Commandments”
Just to let you all know that the 10 Commandments are the Law of the Old Testament, which God gave to ancient Israel, through Moses.
Now the Israelites failed in Life because they could obey all of the Law–they chose to do what the liked and rejected what they did not like– it is a long story
So Jesus came to take the blows on our behalf, He made us free from the wrath of the Father’s Holiness.
However, He told us that He has summed up the 10 commandments into just 2 commandments, they are: “Love God and love people”.
Jesus said if we are doing those 2 commandments we are doing all of those 10. Do we see those 2 Laws in Lennox Linton? Otherwise, what are the passes that he has in the 10 commandments?
I see them in PM Skerrit all the time
Eh Elisabeth, and still he has not paid for your ticket to come home my dear? He must know you are blind and don’t know where you going. If u go to heaven, don’t look for your P.M. you will not find him there. So sorry for you.
As a young person who has lived in Marigot all my life, I know how our village used to be and I also know that the Government has not made any effort in covering up its blatant neglect and disrespect to the people of Marigot.
I know what its like to be afraid to put my address when applying for jobs, scholarships and any resource that should be available to ALL Dominicans because of where I am from. I’ve seen roads deteriorate for 15+ years and then magically be made new because of a political event. I’ve also seen a hospital and historic side turn into a field of grass.
As Mr Skerrit said, he’s the one who run things in Dominica so he cannot cast any stones at Mr. Linton. According to HIM everything passes through him. Therefore he’s responsible for the lack of development in Marigot and that’s going off the premise of a foundation he himself set down.
I’m at a loss for words at how a man of our own soil could stand on a stage with this man and promise things he knows…
*Continuation* he knows wont come to pass.
Skerrit made a case for Karresah?
So DNO how could a CORRUPT TREE tell me its fruits are good? So we don’t believe what Jesus told us in Matthew 7: 18, that A corrupt and EVIL tree CANNOT bring forth good fruit.”
DNO what I heard and saw from Skerrit on Sunday reminds me of Jesus warning us in Matthew 7:15 “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.”
I saw and heard a very FALSE prophet, dressed in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly was a ravening wolf, lying, deceiving and Fooling the people and unfortunately, that’s the nature of person Karresah joined himself with. Karessah boy I warning you my friend!
The only wolf in sheep clothing is Lennox Linton who tricked Edison James to endorse him. Lennox is an imposter pretending that he has integrity and education to represent the community of Marigot. He has nothing.
Mr. John, please go and have a good look in the mirror.
Your master is an imposter. He is a French man. He should never have been PM of Dominica. But remember his utterings: no law and no constitution… We should have kicked him out at the time, that would have saved us for looking for the states money now. As for you…
If a member of the UWP had interrupted the PM during his address like Karessah did during Linton’s address, what would have happen to him/her? Would charges be filed for disrupting a political event? These are the indications that we are living in a police state where the criminal justice system only favors some.
let me repeat the DLP members have no shame when they took over the management of the country there was a hospital at marigot ,they never repaired replaced , but allowed to be eaten by termites and fall apart then for years promise a new hospital. where is the hospital he said was being provided by mexico? instead there are two what I see as horse stables one in Wesley the other in the same village where they have the guts to show up asking foe votes .Did he mention the hospital ,what of the airport he promised to come to Wesley to talk about did he talk about that? the question of the hospital is stock on me because as I said before I know a thing or two about that because I have seen a thing or two this goes back to 1956 and earlier .
Well with Reviere Marigot will be getting a brand new state of the art MORDERN Hospital. The termites were disappointment, the new hospital will be the blessing. The Modern Airport to be built near Marigot will enhance the whole area including Marigot.
When you compare the tract record of these two candidates Riviere is the better choice by far, as far as the East is from the West.
Are you talking about that same state of the art new hospital in Marigot that Skerrit had build with CBI funds, as he made PWC believe? Or is he building a second state of the art new hospital financed by the government of Mexico.
You know what, your master is a notorious conman and that’s all there is to it!!!
has Lennox Linton earned a second term? What has he done for you? What has he done for your children? What has he done for the senior citizens of this constituency?” tbat is politics of selfishness. I know what he has done for Dominica. He has sacrificed himself to slow down the descending of Dominica into a ful fleged Autocracy. He has been the thorn under your foot putting checks on you lunacy he has put the priority of the country over tbe selfish ideals and dependancy you nutured in our people, he has given you ideas which you tend to steal. Most of all the thought of him winning keeps you up at nights and might drive you to the insane category and come election day i think when you loose you will be trying to flee the country because you aint man enough to stay face the music. Dishonorable PM.
DNO with all respect to you, I believe a better headline to this article would be SKERRIT HIDES UNDER THE SKIRT OF THE KING. He made no case for Karessah. The man behaved like a coward little boy that is hiding behind his friends and throwing stones all over the place. All the man did was attack Lennox Linton, while he ran away from the one question Mr. Linton asked “Where the money gone?” How could he have made a case for himself when neither Skerrit nor Karessah had the guts to tell the people of Marigot how much he was paid to run or if he ran for free? I really expected Karessah to make that case for himself since he was so eager to disrupt UWP meeting the night before, to tell us how much he got. He had a FREE microphone to address that question and the man FAILED, just like his boss Skerrit. Right now I see Karessah and Skerrit as “two of a kind” and “MEM BET MEM PWELL” Gason we can say what we want but if anyone joins the DEVIL he becomes one with him
I still Red, but I must say that PM Skerrit may have attempted to make a case for his candidate Gregory ‘Karessah’ Riviere but he FAILED to make a case for himself especially about the $1.2 billion dollar question Dominicans have been asking about. PM had a good opportunity to clear the air on Sunday, in the face of the UWP stronghold but he didn’t and maybe couldn’t. People like me, a poto laborite need answers. I am not voting party, beauty or degree this time. I voting for integrity, truth, and those with the best interest of Dominica at heart. PM has fooled me too long with his ‘nice words’ that cannot be backed by actions. Yes PM you need to make a case for yourself and NOT for Karessah. We need to know the truth about over $1.2 billion dollars that you did not account for. We need to know why you oppressed the Marigot people by taking a hospital from them. You need to tell us why you allowed Ross University to leave . We have a lot of unanswered questions and we need answers
“Politics is about your future and the future of your children, and the well-being of a whole nation.”
I have not heard truer words spoken by Skerrit. That being said, why doesn’t the DLP encourage their supporters to make informed decisions based on the direction in which the country is heading, the competence of the present regime and vote on that basis. Instead they are spreading money to people in all the constituencies, paying out cool out money and then he has the gall tell people politics is serious business?
This guys says one thing and does the complete opposite.
How many weeks has it been? PM, the leader of the opposition asked you a question in parliament. “Where the money gone?”
As minister of Finance, it was your duty to answer. You have not. In which escrow account did you put the people’s money? How much is left? We will not stop asking so, you may as well answer. There are services that need urgent attention in Dominica. We need that money, right now. We need it! You’re right “…Politics is serious business. This is not something to play jokes with…”
That’s why we’ll be voting UWP. First, we are asking nicely, where is the money 💰?
I am still asking just why the police did not arrest the DLP candidate for Marigot, for disrupting the UWP meeting.
Just why?
Where is the money?
Where is the money?
Where is the money?
Mr. Skerrit, I am not accusing you of anything. I just need some clarification. You see, what is happening in Dominica right now with you defies logic. You were a teacher when you started and we all know teachers are not paid very well in Dominica. I don’t know how much you make now, but the last time I checked, PM salary was less than $10,000 a month. Your wife’s store is ridiculously expensive, we can’t buy anything there. How is it, that you are able to afford this huge house? How is your unemployed wife able to order this expensive stuff for her store? It does not add up. There have been Prime Ministers before you that could not live like you. That is why I don’t trust you and I don’t believe anything you say and I will not vote for anyone recommended by you.
Skerrit has got to be the most inconsiderate leader ever to be PM in Dominica. First he makes you suffer by withholding resources, then he determines that the person you choseas representative is the problem hindering your aid. He determines who you must choose, and only then you will get public services such as a Hospital, or paved roads.
He is right though, Politics is serious business and it’s for the future of our next Gen. Skerrit has had his time on the Job, he has failed miserably, Austrie confirmed that when he said that Dominica is last in everything. So, time to go Skewo. Idk, if Greg thinks he’s fooling You Skerrit, but Greg has never supported your dismal policies, so if you paid him to run, he had better be glad to collect his money and move on. Marigot ppl not that darft!!.Adios!!!
Since we claims to be a Christian nation to the point that we had a rededication service earlier this month, let’s take a look at the ten commandments to see which of of these two leaders that fall closer to what is expected of us as a nation of we are serious about dedicating our nation to God, so that we be preserved from the perils of life that keep destroying us every year.
1.You shall have no other gods before Me.
2 You shall make no idols.
3. You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain.
4. Keep the Sabbath day holy.
5.Honor your father and your mother.
6.You shall not murder.
You shall not commit adultery.
7. You shall not steal.
You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.
8. You shall not covet.
Since I like what Mr. Linton stands for I will only examine him.
After an honest look at Mr. Linton I sincerely give him a big pass in everyone except maybe #4, where no one really keeps the Sabbath. People how is Mr Skerrit doing? I will let you…
@ ask Mel, I agree with you that Linton gets a pass in just about every single one of the Ten Commandments. However, I will only talk about who I refer to as SATAN in the bible or Ahab, since Ahab is a bible king who fell short in EVERY single one! 1. Ahab has how many gods 2. Ahab worships money his idol 3. Ahab always uses God’s name in vain and hypocrisy. 5. Ahab is very unholy like SATAN, and can’t keep a minute holy 5. I don Ahab father or mother for him to honor 6. You shall Not murder? Read the bible and you will see Ahab killed other kings before him 7. NOT Commit adultery? If they were leaving in the days of WhatsApp I bet Jazebel would accuse Ahab of being weak and can’t see a cat. He wants to kill all cats he sees wii 8. Not covet? That’s his nature 9. Thou shalt not steal? So way the money? 10. Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor? Satan was A LIAR FROM the beginning and whenever he opens his mouth expect him to lie.
Hope DNO PUBLISH the report of COOPERS so those uneducated,LAZY,UWP can read.Foolish people.
Lin, that report by Cooper does not tell us anything where the missing money is. It just says that money is generated for Dominica by the CBI programme with which good things can be done for the country. It does not say the money is generated for Skerrit. Lennox made it clear he want to continue that programme but with proper control and accountability. Is not Coopers report we need to see but the our own Govt’s own by Clarence Christian. He has been delinquent in that for some years now. Where is the money Lin, answer me that brother.
@ Clown
Your accomplished clown..What interest does this firm have in Dominica? Did they get information that patriot Linton could not get?
Why it is now they are are doing this?
Your brainless clown!
Empty barrel .!
Where is the money?
Where is the money?
Where is the money?
Lin clown you deserve your name cuz you are the biggest clown on DNO. thank god we cant see your face. PWC report is not an audit, they did not look at the books or the accounts so they cant tell us where the money is. what they wrote is exactly what Skerrit keep telling us. PWC told us that the report is based on information from Skerrit government and his ambassadors and passport vendors. Go read the report or have it read to you before you come and offer it to us. While you are reading tell us where the hospitals and bridges mentioned are located. Biggest Clown!
https://www.wsj.com/articles/judge-rules-pricewaterhousecoopers-must-pay-625-3-million-in-damages-1530556843?fbclid=IwAR1DBTmcBHi531jq9iPZwfO9saj267y1Rt02tIqqTp5TFbaLB0fhehx7l7w
big Clown read this and come back to tell us about PWC. It looks like they will pay a big money for Dominica soon!
Dear Prime Minister, You were the one who said no law and no constitution can stop you from being nominated. You are the one that said you runs things in Dominica. Why are you now saying is Lennox Linton rejected every idea for the Marigot constituency. Are you a ruler of a nation or a play boy for show? Is it Lennox Linton that decided to close the Marigot hospital. Is he the one to decide should there be a hospital rebuild in Marigot. What is the real reason for neglecting the people of Marigot? I feel sorry for my people in Dominica Skerrit. Prime Minister Skerrit you are playing a very bad game and it will catch up with you someday.
You Skerrit run things it does not matter what Linton would like to do for arigot you run things. you are the leader of the country you are the one to fix things in the country.linton do not have the resources to do that, you control the treasury.I can only judge Linton if he was in the position to do it and He did not.what I also know is, you are the culprit in the party. A win for any member of your cabinet is a win for you and the problem in the labor party is you Skerrit.because of you people will not vote for good candidates on your party so you going to loose this time around.not even your own seat you can hold this time.
Come with all your lies and scams,the people of Marigot cannot be bought.Karessah is a greedy and a sellout just like Isaac,they will follow the money over the precipice.
Based on the comments of this one-man corrupt rogue regime prime mistake,he does not deserve to be part of the government far more the Prime Minister! How qualified is this prime mistake to be finance minister This is why he had to use the people’s money to get a bogus honorary doctorate to create an image for his selfish gain! People of Marigot,ask yourself, would Greg ever consider being a candidate for the one-man corrupt rogue regime prime mistake if he wasn’t paid What this one-man corrupt rogue regime prime mistake conman is good at is to buy people who seems to be popular and loved by their community to contest elections for him! This one-man corrupt rogue regime prime mistake conman is only concerned about himself and securing power to avoid being prosecuted! A vote for Greg is a vote for the one-man corrupt rogue regime prime mistake!!! Vote the one-man corrupt rogue regime prime mistake out!!!
But Skerrit himself is not fit for office. This man is a disgrace to politics and governance and in a real country he would have been somewhere else in a very dark room
The political party in power has a solemn obligation to govern for all the people and constituencies not only for their supporters alone. They alone and not the Opposition has access to the Public Purse. Skerrit’s regime has deliberately robbed many individual Dominicans and communities a fair chance of development because they have rejected his corrupt and most incompetent and wasteful party. Karessah should have been summarily dismissed from taking any further part in the present election campaign for his hoggish and unlawful conduct. Instead, he is supported by his nakedly corrupt leader who does not possess the intellectual capacity for the position he presently holds. A political party is as good as the people it is comprised of. The DLP is a political organization comprised of crooked, dishonest Hard Head Harries.
Skerrit is so empty and packed with evil intentions, he goes to the same constituency that he has treated with contempt, to the point that their hospital is closed, and is now begging them for favours. He is a greater embarrassment than Karessa.
On the issue of qualification, the Marigot people need to ask him what is his wife’s Melissa qualification or what is his own qualification..This idiot speaks so much garbage, one has to ask if he is sane!! Was anything said on the unaccounted $1.291 billion dollars?
Where is the money? Where is the money?
Where is the money?
Did not realise the man has no qualifications…and he want thye job of PM?
Boto, you must be ignorant bro. go and read your constitution. Nowhere that say any member of parliament, or even P.M. must have academic qualifications. I truly wish our people would read their constitution as much as they read their bible. That is much shorter and clearer than the bible, enough respect.
Alas the P.M. of DA has taken leave of his senses, once again. How can he blame Hon. Linton for the deficiency he has created in the Marigot Constituency. His evil ways will come to play when we boot the Label Party dot, during this election. A change is coming.
I wish to compliment One
MR. WINSTON, MR. WINSTON, MR.WINSTON ,
I listened to this mans comment yesterday and, as a long time acquaintance , I swear , hand on heart , never to address him as anything but ”MR.WINSTON”, again, and that comes from someone ( one of a very few, who dared call him by our pet name, to his face , for over 50 years.) SIR take a bow, I salute you. You have elevated yourself on a pedal stool , way above what Roosevelt will ever be able to step on . Non of the Doctors ,The Headmasters, the aristocrats , the bureaucrats, the scholars , can command the respect I now have for you .Without fear of reprisals , victimisation, or negative repercussions, you have taken a stand , that only you could do the way you did.
you could have easily visited Skerrit and expressed your disgust in privacy , but you recognised that effort warranted public exposure and so you spoke your mind to the hearing of all Dominicans. Sir, once again, I salute you.You are a real man.
DNO Editors
For the first time ,I will object to your headlining of an article
put out there for the readers of your media .” Skerrit makes a case”.Is that what we have come to in Dominica ?is that what we stand for? is that what we now tolerate as the Norm ?
I am now ashamed to be recognized as a Dominican. Skerrit’s derogatory remarks of another man has taken the office of Prime Minister to the lowest it can ever get .”I must not let my animalistic emotions predominate over my spiritual faculty” . was a line issued as punishment for unacceptable utterings at DGS. I challenge Skerrit to break that down into layman terms .
Where are the so called bureaucrats and scholars of this
country ? No Comments , no corrections , no advice , no guidance for this man .
I now have no regrets in declaring that I am an X LABOURITE .
Your objection to the headline “Skerrit makes a case.” says a lot about your mentality and what politics has done to you mind. You have also displayed such arrogance. Why is it wrong for The PM to outline the reasons as to why he thinks Gregory Riviere should be the next MP for Marigot. Did’nt Linton outlined the reasons why he thinks his new candidates should be elected the next Members of Parliament, was he wrong to say such thing, of course not, and if DNO had the headlines “Linton makes his case” would you object to such headlines. Who gave you the authority to you speak on behalf of Dominicans and decide as to what is the norm.
As to your animalistic emotions and spiritual faculties, they belong to you and you alone, but your silly comments is shared and read and says a lot about you and the way you think. If you are ashamed to be a Dominican becuse of your perceptions of The PM that is your prerogative, but there are many Dominicans proud of their PM.
Skerrit, we don’t want any talk from you, we don’t want any more propaganda from you. All we want right now from you is an explanation where the missing CBI money is. You won’t get away with this one. You have taken things to far!
Skerrit, how many people in your cabinet have a university degree? Does Melissa Skerrit, the DLP candidate for Roseau Central have one? You should have gotten her a doctorate in India. Buy one get one half off.
Well how many people are trying to be PM , two Linton and Skerrit.
What qualifications does Linton have, none. What competence has Linton displayed relative to managing a country, none. What courage did he demonstrate in crisis management re Mathew, Erica and Maria, none.
What kind of experience and education that would help him get hired as a dog catcher, none.
Mr Pm I dere you telll us how much money you paid folks like Greetta, the one from laplaine, the one for castle bruce, the one for new town and Mr karessa? You are right, Dominicans are to emotional to falll for your unintelligent street talk n weak convictions…
I am now convince that the only country you could ever be Pm is Dominica, because they seem to be special especially with alll the misdeeds of your party…
Furthermore, why do you constantly, attack Mr Linton who once upon a time use to always visit your community vielle case? Why you hate the man so????
You encouraged Dominicans to use their heads not emotions welll they should vote you and this bunch grabbers and spenders n opportunist out…. From de one Ian, who Karessa sang about, to this Bible touting save soul from pointe Michel, Rosiline Paul, Dat Edward Reguiste who has nothing stately in him, n bkackmoore de big word showman, n the cab sec n the others, you guys a great example of failure, disgust n…
How much money did Linton pay to Edison James to stand down last election? (James is the founder of the one term UWP party) How much money did he pay to Sean Douglas to betray his family, to Ron Charles, to Fontaine, to Thomas and Monelle. How much money did he scam with radio thon an pal pay to pay legal fees. How much money did he collect in his USA fund raising activities.
How much money did he pay to some 5th graders to make some fake multiplications to arrive at 2.2 million dollar lie. How much money did he pay the people posting negative stuff in the media to make him look smart and handsome. How much money he wasted to be taught the dynamics of the Estimates, the Consolidated Fund, the Constitution and the procedures of the House, and he sill have no clue after almost 5 years.
How much money will he pay to those 21 candidates he hope to gather for next election due May 2020.
Mr. Skerrit, where is the hospital you have been promising the people of Marigot and environment?
You hear politricks. That is politics. It’s 18 long years.
It’s time to get out and make way for Linton and his Team.