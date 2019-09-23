Skerrit praises Registe; chides ‘wavering’ labourites

Dominica News Online - Monday, September 23rd, 2019
Prime minister and DLP leader Roosevelt Skerrit

Significant and symbolic.

That’s how Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has described the candidacy of  DLP senator Edward Registe in the Grand Bay constituency recently.

“It highlights the benefits of loyalty,” he stated. He said Registe has become a staple in the diet of the labour party who can be can be relied upon to stand firm or stand tall in the corner of the DLP.

“I am confident that Ed Registe will be a formidable warrior for and on behalf of the people of the Grandbay Constituency in the Parliament of Dominica,” the prime minister at the DLP’s launch of Registe recently. He said this is a most deserving elevation for someone who has laboured so hard for so long in the service of the Dominica Labour Party.

“He has been with us in good times and in not so good times,” Prime Minister Skerrit stated. “He has kept spirits lifted and energies vibrant even in our darkest moments…we need more people like Ed Registe in and around the labour party today.”

Meantime, Skerrit admonished those labourites who, he said, despite years of continuous assistance and contribution to the party, are now wavering in their support for the DLP in the upcoming election.

He said there are those who admit that the DLP did a good job, but have taken the party’s achievements for granted, and are now saying it is time for change.

“Change what ladies and gentlemen? Change to whom? Whom would you change Labour for in Dominica right now?” he asked. “Let us be serious…If you have a Toyota car you are free to consider changing it into a Nissan or a Honda or Suzuki or even a Hyundai.”

Skerrit added, “If you ladies in the crowd have black hair you can change it to brown or blonde or brunette tomorrow if you wish” adding that there is nothing wrong in exercising a choice, “if the choice you consider, is not harmful to your interest or well-being.”

The Grand Bay constituency has been held continuously by the Dominica Labour Party for that last 34 years.

