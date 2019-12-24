Skerrit promises 5000 resilient homes before end of new DLP term

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that five thousand resilient homes will be built before the end of the Dominica Labour Party’s (DLP) five years in office.

At the DLP’s victory rally at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Saturday night, Skerrit assured the general public that he will continue to work extremely hard on their behalf and voiced his commitment to build and achieve a “Dynamic Dominica”.

“I know we have done a lot for this country for the period of time but there is still a lot to be done in Dominica and as I said to you on numerous occasions, I will not rest until every family has a decent home to call his and so, our commitment to build five thousand resilient homes will be achieved well before our five years is over,” Skerrit declared.

The prime minister encouraged his cabinet colleagues to stand and walk in humility for the people, who he said, have entrusted their future in their hands.

“This is a solemn responsibility and they must always show gratitude to you, the people of Dominica for voting for them,” Skerrit stated.

Skerrit thanked his audience for “putting Dominica first “and ensuring that the DLP “secures the future of Dominica, their children and succeeding generations.”

“I get my energy from you, the Labourites, and I know that I have been and continue to be persecuted but I always knew the vast majority of Dominicans continue to pray for me on a daily basis and I was always comforted in the fact that I was never alone in my battle,” he said.

He also advised Dominicans to stand united as a people to achieve the objectives and the goals that they have set for themselves.

Skerrit went on to invite what he described as the “leaderless” United Workers Party (UWP) to join the DLP to form one national party to work together for the greater good of Dominica.