Skerrit promises housing development at Warner and income tax reduction

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that he will be implementing a comprehensive housing programme on the lands situated at Warner owned by the Dominica Social Security (DSS).

“I will be unveiling very soon to the young professionals who are back in Dominica and who need a home, very soon I will unveil a comprehensive housing programme on the lands situated at Warner owned by the Dominica Social Security [DSS] where we will build a massive housing complex to provide adequate housing for the young professionals in Dominica,” Skerrit told supporters at the launch on Sunday, of DLP’s Roseau South candidate, Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite.

He said he will be meeting the board of the DSS next week to give them the marching orders so that this project can begin soon.

The prime minister said where housing is concerned, his government has kept its promise of “providing new housing in every hamlet in Dominica.”

“I have a home. I want you to have a home too and I will do everything I can with the help of God, to ensure that you too, have a home in Dominica,” Skerrit stated.

The prime minister, who holds the finance portfolio in his cabinet, has also promised income tax reduction under a new DLP administration.

“Rather than taxing Dominicans further, we even plan to reduce the burden of direct taxation. In the next Labour Party term, you will see a reduction in income tax in Dominica, an introduction of a flat rate,” he said.

Describing the upcoming election as “serious”, Skerrit asked the people of Roseau South to compare what the Dominica Labour Party and the United Workers Party are each offering to the people of Dominica and once again challenged UWP leader, Lennox Linton to, “tell us where the money is coming from.”

“Dominica has one chance at success,” he contended. “We are in a build-back mode; we cannot slow the pace of development in this country. We cannot make a mistake this year or next year and hope to correct it in five years’ time.”

Skerrit, “If this train goes off the course now, it will go out off course for a long, long time.”