Skerrit promises housing development at Warner and income tax reduction

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that he will be implementing a comprehensive housing programme on the lands situated at Warner owned by the Dominica Social Security (DSS).
“I will be unveiling very soon to the young professionals who are back in Dominica and who need a home, very soon I will unveil a comprehensive housing programme on the lands situated at Warner owned by the Dominica Social Security [DSS] where we will build a massive housing complex to provide adequate housing for the young professionals in Dominica,” Skerrit told supporters at the launch on Sunday, of DLP’s Roseau South candidate, Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite.
He said he will be meeting the board of the DSS next week to give them the marching orders so that this project can begin soon.
The prime minister said where housing is concerned, his government has kept its promise of “providing new housing in every hamlet in Dominica.”
“I have a home. I want you to have a home too and I will do everything I can with the help of God, to ensure that you too, have a home in Dominica,” Skerrit stated.
The prime minister, who holds the finance portfolio in his cabinet, has also promised income tax reduction under a new DLP administration.
“Rather than taxing Dominicans further, we even plan to reduce the burden of direct taxation. In the next Labour Party term, you will see a reduction in income tax in Dominica, an introduction of a flat rate,” he said.
Describing the upcoming election as “serious”, Skerrit asked the people of Roseau South to compare what the Dominica Labour Party and the United Workers Party are each offering to the people of Dominica and once again challenged UWP leader, Lennox Linton to, “tell us where the money is coming from.”
“Dominica has one chance at success,” he contended. “We are in a build-back mode; we cannot slow the pace of development in this country. We cannot make a mistake this year or next year and hope to correct it in five years’ time.”
Skerrit, “If this train goes off the course now, it will go out off course for a long, long time.”
4 Comments
I urge all true members of the DLP to ask themselves one Question, are the likes of Skerrit, Austrie, Douglas and Blackmoore really interested in the party? Or are they just using the Party for their own gain? Once they have achieved their target they will drop the party like a hot potato. Mark my words! Why did Skerrit let Ross go just like that, knowing very well it would hurt the majority of DLP supporters in Possie. The truth is, he doesn’t care and he never did! Mister only cares for number one, and that’s the truth of the matter!
Skerrit, where is Your money coming from?? Building ugly blocks of apartments and then giving them away is hugely expensive, where is that money coming from? Reducing income tax is expensive, where is the money coming from?? Is it CBI money? Is that the reason you stoped the building of the Kempinsky and the Ainchi because you had to allocate the money to more election promises? When are you gonna make public the CBI accounts? You are a Scharlatan you are messing with Dominica’s already scarce finances for you to win another election! When are we going to stop this man from ruining our island completely?
Giving a young person a home without a job,this means all the utilities will be paid by you Skerrit,how can a country progress,Skerrit your a dicator,and socialism has always failed in history.Your creating a lazy country.
Empty promises,how stupid have our people become,Skerrit is a great danger to Dominica,Dominicans take this guy out of office,think of the future of your children,Dominica is not progressing in anyway.