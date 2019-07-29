Skerrit promises no ‘outlandish statements and commitments’ in 2019-2020 budget

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Roosevelt Skerrit has said that the over one billion dollars 2019/2020 National Budget will place attention on building Dominica.
The Budget, which is just about $20 million dollars more than year’s, will be presented to Parliament on Tuesday 30th July, 2019.
The prime minister said focus will be placed on healthcare as well as education.
According to Skerrit, if the government doesn’t step in to provide a home for many families in this country, they will not be able to build a resilient home.
“Provisions have been made in this year’s budget for the continuation of the housing revolution,” he stated, “Constitutionally, elections are due in May 2020, so therefore, the outer date for the elections to be held constitutionally in Dominica will fall within the upcoming financial year.”
He continued, “We continue to be responsible in what we do. So, notwithstanding the fact that it’s an election year, we are not going to make outlandish statements and commitments just to sound politically attractive.”
Skerrit said his government has articulated a very clear vision for this country that is to create the world’s first climate resilient nation.
“We have drafted and analyzed a strategy to implement it and also the plan, and we have mobilized resources thus far to implement some key aspects of the plan,” he stated. “And of course, our efforts towards the construction of the international airport and the construction of the cruise port and the cargo port and of course, geothermal.”
According to the Prime Minister when all of these things are met, you will see a huge difference in Dominica and “more opportunities for our people.”
