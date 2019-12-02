Skerrit recommends reclassification over salary increases for public officers

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said salary increases should be replaced by the reclassification of jobs as he believes this would be a better route to take for public workers.
Skerrit said at a Dominica Labour Party (DLP) Rally in Delices last night, that an increase in salaries would not be very beneficial to public officers.
“I am the first person in Dominica who will admit that salaries should be higher in Dominica. I accept that; I agree with that. There is no argument about this but what would a two per cent increase in your salary of two thousand dollars mean to you?” he asked.
“My proposal is that let us go through a process of reclassification; we believe that through reclassification exercise you can elevate yourself on the position where you are to a higher position and in the process, you will get a higher salary.”
He added that after Tropical Storm Erika and Hurricane Maria, the government ensured that persons’ jobs were secured and did not send one person home, including those that are temporary in the service.
The prime minister said public workers were kept at their jobs because the government understood that people needed a salary more than ever during that difficult time and ensured that every public officer got their salary on time.
Skerrit said he does not play politics with people’s future and added that because of the policies and programs of the DLP, more public officers have received educational degrees rather than certificates.
16 Comments
Mr. Skerrit.
I want my 2%, now. Reclassification will come after.
I know 2% looks like nothing to you, but to me it is plenty.
Do u guys & dudes understand what is reclssification of jobs? The PM himself has admitted & quote above “I am the first person in Dominica who will admit that salaries should be higher in Dominica. I accept that; I agree with that. There is no argument about this but what would a two per cent increase in your salary of two thousand dollars mean to you?” he asked. Now all of you who just do not like the man for absolutely no reason seem to forget that after Maria, Civil Servants were paid double salary (Bonus), a 1st for the Civil Servants. all of u including the Union Leader has forgotten that just like u all have forgotten hurricane Maria. Is this a man who does not like his people? U guys I always say God does not like ugly, ungratefulness, sin. All of u does only bash, cannot make a suggestion, hatred is portrayed in all your words. U look 4 all kinds of names to call the man. Let your consciences be your guide. You all know the truth yet you thrive on the lies. look…
At this point of your political career, Skerrit Your campaigns and the words uttered from your mouth should be evidence or processes in action, NOT plans. This is lame and you need to change your strategy and speech writers. You are starting to become unworthy of listening…. save your breath.
What ridiculous nonsense is Skerrit chatting? This man is losing his mind. The pressure is having a very adverse effect on him to think rationally. He has found money , millions to be exact, to finance his re-election campaign but can’t give deserving civil servants not even one cent increase on their starvation salaries. This is precisely what CORRUPTION does. Could you imagine what life will be like in this country if Skerrit returns to government for a next five years? Take a few seconds and ponder on that. He will turn Dominica into a living HELL HOLE country. No teacher, no nurse, no police officer, no custom officer, no port worker, no public servant should even consider voting for this abysmal ruling military junta. The people ask for electoral reforms and a raise of salary, Skerrit gives them rubber bullets and tear gas. He reminds me of Papa Doc and Baby Doc. His police force is an exact replica of the Tonton Macoute of the Papa Doc’s era.
Sir, your salary is going to be decreased after December 6th 2019.
What do you have to say about that?
As Policeman, you giving whom you want to raise and give special gifts… and you even talking about higher wages while most of us around have special benefits.
You fool me the last two elections, not again!
instead, we out fighting crims you, have us doing a private security job for you and your family.
I can’t wait for a change even if i’m back in traffic.
How much you getting for your self!!
get ready for the shock from the honest policemen!
TEACHERS AND OTHER YOU ON YOUR OWN
Is you we going to reclassify!
I don’t know who you does cry to about your low salary
A liar is a thief!!!!!!
Dominicans the answer is in your hands when you go to the voting polls. It’s time for change. JUST DO IT!!!!
Such a scam,this is the best you can do,CBI money in full swing,your hat is part of the uniform.Three more days dude.
This fooling of people has to stop. This was done 2010, 12 or 13. YOU never implemented it as minister of finance. DAT knows, PSU knows Police knows. so do not come with your rubbish now. cockroach maybe eat the document.
What a load of BS. Did Skerrit just wake up and suddenly came up with nonsense? People want higher salaries regardless of how you slice it. Giving them different titles might make some people feel good, but in the end the bank does not want to know your job description. They are only interested in your ability to service your loan. In other words, money talks…….everything else is just BS.
I have been laughing, laughing loudly as i read this stufff. Yes, nice name and more responsibility can pay mounting bills. Ha ha ha.
It to late sir we going with a better option
Thanks
That’s a whole bunch of talking and not doing. So what he is suggesting is changing the job titles but not changing the salary. Makes no sense. #votehimout
That job reclassification may benifit all public officers except police officers. A junior constable is going to be downgraded to a class of a junior clerk. A police officer works weekends somerimes 24hrs at a time and night time. A clerk does not have to work those hours. Further more a junior constable salary is going to be cut by almost $400.00
Well Boyzie I se your point but maybe we can suggest a different way be done with the police officers. Taking into account the points you made re 24 hour service. Reclassification for the Police Officers be followed by the Police Legislation done differently than the normal 8 – 4.00 Civil Service.