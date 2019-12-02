Skerrit recommends reclassification over salary increases for public officers

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said salary increases should be replaced by the reclassification of jobs as he believes this would be a better route to take for public workers.

Skerrit said at a Dominica Labour Party (DLP) Rally in Delices last night, that an increase in salaries would not be very beneficial to public officers.

“I am the first person in Dominica who will admit that salaries should be higher in Dominica. I accept that; I agree with that. There is no argument about this but what would a two per cent increase in your salary of two thousand dollars mean to you?” he asked.

“My proposal is that let us go through a process of reclassification; we believe that through reclassification exercise you can elevate yourself on the position where you are to a higher position and in the process, you will get a higher salary.”

He added that after Tropical Storm Erika and Hurricane Maria, the government ensured that persons’ jobs were secured and did not send one person home, including those that are temporary in the service.

The prime minister said public workers were kept at their jobs because the government understood that people needed a salary more than ever during that difficult time and ensured that every public officer got their salary on time.

Skerrit said he does not play politics with people’s future and added that because of the policies and programs of the DLP, more public officers have received educational degrees rather than certificates.