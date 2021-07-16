Skerrit says Dominica has done well in managing Covid-19; urges Dominicans to get vaccinated

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says Dominica has done “very well” in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, speaking during his weekly Annou Pale talk show on the weekend, he cautioned the public to not let their guards down.
“We have managed Covid-19 very well,” he said. “Thank God for that and thanks to all of those persons who are involved in the management, but we must not take anything for granted.”
The Prime Minister continued, “We see what’s happening in our sister countries, just one case that can turn the tables.”
According to him, while Dominica has managed Covid-19, “we also have to be cautious and careful how we go about this.”
Therefore, the prime minister said, individuals must continue to recognize the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, and very importantly, to get vaccinated.
“It’s absolutely important for us to get vaccinated, as an additional armor in our defense against Covid-19,” Skerrit reiterated.
He urged the public to continue to follow the necessary guidelines and protocols in the fight against the pandemic.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
37 Comments
UWP Dominicans are just haters and jealousy eating their heart away. Foolish pride people wont bring you happiness, only emptiness. I will say it again and again. Lennox Linton will never be the PM of Dominica. Not on this earth, not on the next one and not on the one after the next. So sad the story but it is true. No matter what you all say, you boomboomclats, the Supreme leader, Roosevelt Skerrit is here to say. Don’t take the shots and you all will find out sooner or later.
Attempting to force the populace into taking the vaccine. Especially those involved in tourism. Accepting money as payment to force the shot on the populace. We are not guinea pigs.
Corona came from China and Skerrit is working for China. So I dont trust neither Skerrit because they have the same agenda
My fellow Dominicans these vaccines are killing people around the world please don’t take this into your bodies these people have their agenda. This PM don’t care about the citizens of Dominica.
First of all. Look at the number of people who have passed away randomly in Dominica over the past year. Between 20 and 50. People who were healthy strong and active. And all of a sudden they passed away and no tests were ever done on them. Then look at the fact that covid has been in Europe and the us since sept 2019. Now from sept 19 to April 20. Over 25000 people visited dca from Europe and the us in the height of the tourism season. Now tell me that covid is not rampant on dca when there is no general population testing being done as is done in other countries. Now look at the so called flu from earlier this year where people had no taste or smell ( and that’s also a major symptom of covid ) Who in there right mind after looking at those 3 basic points can tell me that any country on the earth can ever control covid. We can’t even control the flu and that’s been killing hundreds of thousands every year for centuries
That’s why Dominica’s covid death stand at ZERO. ONE must not believe a word this man or his Ministers are trying to sell us.
Bush tea, ignorance and their god will protect them. For anyone with a brain. Vaccinations are currently free, get it as soon as possible.
why? because it is free? Freeness is worriness. In America they are targetting children now. Offering them expensive video game systems etc.. since when a government doing that for its populace. xbox and play station if you get a vaccine? and that not telling you something is wrong? Feller even in america, i saw stories of people who were fully vaccinated and still caught the delta variant of the virus. I advise everyone not to get this vaccine. Something sinister is at play here. plus it doesnt prevent you from getting COVID-19. Some say oh you wouldnt get it as bad. Absolute nonsense. The man who got the delta variant in pittsburgh was a war veteran, and he said it was worse than the first strain. Yes he got both. Just keep in mind you can still get it and you can still die even if you get the vaccine…………..
When Skerrit was cornered in de parliament regarding his quarantine following his return from the Alba meeting he just Derek baygayaying until de speaker in a serious display of pity jump to defend him from de leader of the opposition. I don’t think that you ever went to quarantine….
I’m not convinced that you are a good posterboy for covid-19.
Look at our rate of vaccinated person’s….more people visit red clinic than dat around election time!!!
You can’t even convince me that we are under nuclear attack!!!
Pitiful!!!!!
Wait for it… only reason we have so few cases is because we have so few visitors… plus why take a vaccine that doesnt prevent anything… be it prevention or spreading… it just might make u asymptomatic but 99% of the cases are asymptomatic.. look now some countries are administering a 3rd dose.. this time they call it the booster shot… so does that mean we gonna have to take a booster for life… 3 presidents who denied the vaccine for there respectively country died… this must be a coincidence then
Never in the entire world has someone come across such arrogant and ignorant people like them USELESS WICKED PEOPLE (UWP) in Dominica.
Those people are like a toopo mouton. Led by a NOVICE.
An inciter in chief. A con man. One hungry for power. A liar. An abuser. A tyrant. All for himself with no regards for the less fortunate.
One whose heart is embed with hatred, jealousy and malice.
You must be talking about Skerrit. The description fits spot on.
Mr.Mockery, Please be informed of your continued Nonsensical thoughts (if that’s what it is). For years we have been reading these illiterate dumbfounded stupidity thoughts of yours all in the interest of your FAILED Prime Minister’s Leadership, maturity, who lacks Visionary as to where is this Failed PRIME MINISTER taking us to? We have been waiting now overtime to get some meaningful decent good governance of thoughts and Practice that is able to elevate our Suffering, unemployed People anxiously awaiting to move on in life away from this Failed incompetent immature Skerrit as Odd PRIME MINISTER and his failed Questionable obvious IMMATURE Labour Government. It’s time we engaged Politically DECENT Professionals to Guide and Lead our People to the level of Decent Trusted Leadership and Good GOVERNANCE in our Government that we have and continued to pay our taxes. We look forward to Committed Political Decent LEADERSHIP in our Government. Welcome UWP& Hon.LINTON as PRIME MINISTER.
Shut up Roosevelt, you all are so damn lie; you all are people with absolutely no credibility, doctors and all.
According to you and your paid puppets calling themselves doctor claimed there were never more than fifteen cases of COVID-19 on the island; nevertheless, we are now reading on DNO that a hundred, almost two hundred people have recovered from the virus?
If there ware never more than fifteen cases; how come almost two hundred patients has recovered?
Doctor of fart; you doctor Punjab Skerrit, the term “recovery” pertaining to a sick person means a return to a normal state of health, mind, or strength!
If as many people recovered, that means they were ill!
We are talking about recuperation via convalescence. You and your puppets talk about how well you did against the virus; there may be few cases in Dominica, because very few people travel to Dominica; a place that is practically not known Internationally, until you got Dominica in the …….. Antigua Indian…
Telemaque, you foolish man! There you go again! I don’t know why there are 11 people at this time, siding with you on that senseless comment here–seems as if they are worse than you.
“There were never more than 15 cases of corvid on the Island” this should mean “active” at a certain period of time.
In other words, the number which was active at any given time was always below 15, those active cases were treated and recovered, and so it went on, up to now, why is this so difficult for you to understand?
You should read carefully what I explained and put your foot in your mouth for being such a foolish individual, along with your counterparts–you people are so pitiful!
I hate to say it but that is the WRONG person SPREADING the most important message in this times.
How can me and my wife take the Phifzer vaccine and then I come here pretending is the Atrazeneca and Chinese vaccine we took? How can I tell all those lies about Choksi and expect the people to believe anything that comes out of my mouth? Problem is people will not believe me if I am a known serial liar.
So you see, by nature people look at the messenger a lot instead of listening to the message. Is like Trump telling me those who went to the capitol building on January 6th were peaceful visitors looking for a quiet place to pray. Not even Trump believes himself these days…..go figure.
Why didn’t you quarantine when you returned from Venezuela Mr Pm? You could have put members of the cabinet and public at risk. I guess the rules don’t apply to you right?
Because rules and laws apply to all you but not to him. All you still not figured out where this is going?
Skerrit, a lot of young people dying recently, were they vaccinated?
Yes vaccines are the only way out! We can see other countries with few cases when people get vaccinated. If Dominica can get everyone vaccinated then tourism, agriculture and much more with thrive!
Dominica never had many cases. You dont need to be vaccinated for agriculture and manufacturing to thrive you ….. Tourism is the main volatile industry that must stop with COVID being around. I can go on my farm in the bush and agriculture still goes on. Me and my family can produce juice or jam or whatever and never interact with other people outside of our bubble. YOU DO NOT NEED ANY VACCINATON FOR AGRICULTURE AND MANUFACTURING TO CONTINUE. IT WAS VERY EVIDENT DURING 2020. DCP AND Josephine Gabriel and other small manufacturers still operated. All tourism stopped to this day no ships.
Vaccination doesnt stop Covid-19. Especially with this new Delta variant that is around now. Stop the propaganda and fooling of your populace. Just say is money you want.
Look at him, there he sits looking like an angel and as if he could do no wrong. What a con artist our country keeps on electing.
@Rigo
The thing is liar Skerrit is a very bad example of what leadership shoul be. So in matters like this, he is going to act as a “”turn of””to many people. Sure there could be people considering vaccination, but why is it, that a compulsive, egregious, impulsive and inveterate liar is the one selling the message?
Thank you very much for your usual propaganda and general wishy washy. Let’s get serious now and give us an update on the Choksi affair and the missing 2.8 billion of CBI money. Once that’s out of the way, we have further questions regarding lack of accounting in regards to your travel expenses, DLP election spending and so on and so on…
And yes Dominica has done well in regards to covid, but no thanks to you on that one. Just a few pointers in case you forget: that mysterious business man from Portsmouth arriving from the UK without quarantine and your Excellency yourself arriving the other day from Venezuela and your Excellency forgot to go into Quarantine…
@Randy X
I used to hear as a little child, when you show the devil the cross, it runs!!!
There are some MISLEADERS in Dominica, once you shout “Choksi”” then all of them will run at break neck speed!!!😄😄😄😄
Was there a song Ambrose Pwen Couwee???They will run faster than Ambrose!!😄😄😄😄
Choksi!!!
Even if you do not support the PM, when you compare how some other countries are coping with Covid, the evidence shows Dominica is doing very well – give credit where it’s due.
Wait for it… only reason we have so few cases is because we have so few visitors… plus why take a vaccine that doesnt prevent anything… be it prevention or spreading… it just might make u asymptomatic but 99% of the cases are asymptomatic.. look now some countries are administering a 3rd dose.. this time they call it the booster shot… so does that mean we gonna have to take a booster for life… 3 presidents who denied the vaccine for there respectively country died… this must be a coincidence then
You are making up numbers. In addition, in cases where the virus keep mutating, booster shots are not unusual – ask those who live in colder countries where they need annual booster shots for the flu.
@Imckoy, I don’t understand why 11 people at this time, who read your comment do not agree with you. What you wrote is true, how can they not see that?
I believe, and am concerned, that there are too many Dominicans with a deep carnally sick mind and they are not aware of it. If those people think they are impressing anyone it is those who are just like them or even worse–what a sorry situation!
Most likely they come to discussion with a preconceived position, which prevents them from being objective. Some seem to have a strong dislike for the PM, yet the majority of Dominicans continue to put him back into office.
Because he has the habit of importing thousands of Dominicans to ensure he stays. If elections were to take place during the COVID-19 lockdown, you would see a much different picture. Apart from those in Dominica whom are paid to vote for DLP, they charter planes and boats to ship people in by the thousands, all expenses paid, some even with some spending money when they get here, all in an effort to steal elections time and time again.
Credit for what??? Making 2.8 billion of our CBI money disappear, being involved in the kidnapping of a foreign citizen incl. imprisonment in our country. Attempt to construct an airport without putting the project out for tender. Giving CBI money to private hoteliers without conditions. Making the state pay for his residence to the tune of over $60,000 per month. Refusing to ensure fair elections. You want me to continue?
Try to focus on the issue; the subject is Covid-19.
Attempting to force the populace into taking the vaccine. Especially those involved in tourism. Accepting money as payment to force the shot on the populace. We are not guinea pigs.
Do you see what I mean? What does all of this written here, have to do with the subject in question? Again I am wondering what is wrong with the mind of so many Dominicans?
To Hypocrite Xavier, you wonder what’s wrong with the mind of so many Dominicans? Well, just look in the mirror, woman! Miserable woman!