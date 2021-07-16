Skerrit says Dominica has done well in managing Covid-19; urges Dominicans to get vaccinated

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says Dominica has done “very well” in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, speaking during his weekly Annou Pale talk show on the weekend, he cautioned the public to not let their guards down.

“We have managed Covid-19 very well,” he said. “Thank God for that and thanks to all of those persons who are involved in the management, but we must not take anything for granted.”

The Prime Minister continued, “We see what’s happening in our sister countries, just one case that can turn the tables.”

According to him, while Dominica has managed Covid-19, “we also have to be cautious and careful how we go about this.”

Therefore, the prime minister said, individuals must continue to recognize the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, and very importantly, to get vaccinated.

“It’s absolutely important for us to get vaccinated, as an additional armor in our defense against Covid-19,” Skerrit reiterated.

He urged the public to continue to follow the necessary guidelines and protocols in the fight against the pandemic.